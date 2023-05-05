A Travel Editor's List Of The Most Affordable And Chic Airbnbs For An Authentic And Stylish Escape

Conde Nast Traveler

While the camp is technically located about 15 minutes from the entrance of Bryce Canyon National Park, it’s by far the best option for outdoorsy types who want to enjoy the hiking trails and hoodoo-filled vistas the park is known for—without sacrificing hot water, fresh food, or a real bed. While Olympic National Park makes for an easy day trip from Seattle (which itself has a wealth of great hotels), the best way to experience the vast site is to hunker down and spend the night within its borders. Most overnight visitors to Acadia National Park make Bar Harbor their home base, but you can get even closer to Maine’s best park by booking a stay at Asticou Inn—which also happens to be one of the most beautiful hotels in the area.