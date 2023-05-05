A Travel Editor's List Of The Most Affordable And Chic Airbnbs For An Authentic And Stylish Escape

Whether you’re worried about the Cost of Living Crisis and searching for budget-friendly holiday ideas, or looking for a more meaningful way to explore the world this year, there’s a new way to travel and it involves going back to basics to get the most out of a destination.
A new (actually, old) concept from the world’s best-known rental website, booking a room in a holiday home has been introduced as the latest way to experience cheap Airbnbs.
The tech giant’s just-launched Airbnb Rooms category is about taking travellers back to the 'original Airbnb' by inspiring you to stay with a host and have a more authentic, affordable escape.
But these cheap Airbnbs are impressive, too. Think Parisian flats in elegant Haussmann-style buildings, an architect’s pile full of antiques and interesting art in London and a quirky cave house in breathtaking Matera.
With the average Airbnb Room costing £53 per night, a cheap Airbnb is worth considering for your next trip, whether you fancy a trip to Lisbon or a city break in New York.
It’s not only about helping you keep your holiday costs low, either, as renting a room in an already-lived-in property is an excellent way to get to know your host and have a more 'real' escape, especially when they give you locals’ tips and open up their kitchens to offer you home-cooked, traditional food you won't get in the restaurants.
And with the added Airbnb Room Passports, where hosts tell you more about themselves, you can get to know the person you’re staying with before you book a stay.
From Matera to West Sussex, here’s our pick of the best chic but cheap Airbnbs in the UK and beyond.