A Travel Editor's List Of The Most Affordable And Chic Airbnbs For An Authentic And Stylish Escape

  Whether you're worried about the Cost of Living Crisis and searching for budget-friendly holiday ideas, or looking for a more meaningful way to explore the world this year, there's a new way to travel and it involves going back to basics to get the most out of a destination.

A new (actually, old) concept from the world's best-known rental website, booking a room in a holiday home has been introduced as the latest way to experience cheap Airbnbs.

The tech giant's just-launched Airbnb Rooms category is about taking travellers back to the 'original Airbnb' by inspiring you to stay with a host and have a more authentic, affordable escape.

But these cheap Airbnbs are impressive, too. Think Parisian flats in elegant Haussmann-style buildings, an architect's pile full of antiques and interesting art in London and a quirky cave house in breathtaking Matera.

With the average Airbnb Room costing £53 per night, a cheap Airbnb is worth considering for your next trip, whether you fancy a trip to Lisbon or a city break in New York.

It's not only about helping you keep your holiday costs low, either, as renting a room in an already-lived-in property is an excellent way to get to know your host and have a more 'real' escape, especially when they give you locals' tips and open up their kitchens to offer you home-cooked, traditional food you won't get in the restaurants.

And with the added Airbnb Room Passports, where hosts tell you more about themselves, you can get to know the person you're staying with before you book a stay.

From Matera to West Sussex, here's our pick of the best chic but cheap Airbnbs in the UK and beyond.
    Whether you’re worried about the Cost of Living Crisis and searching for budget-friendly holiday ideas, or looking for a more meaningful way to explore the world this year, there’s a new way to travel and it involves going back to basics to get the most out of a destination.

    A new (actually, old) concept from the world’s best-known rental website, booking a room in a holiday home has been introduced as the latest way to experience cheap Airbnbs.

    The tech giant’s just-launched Airbnb Rooms category is about taking travellers back to the 'original Airbnb' by inspiring you to stay with a host and have a more authentic, affordable escape.

    But these cheap Airbnbs are impressive, too. Think Parisian flats in elegant Haussmann-style buildings, an architect’s pile full of antiques and interesting art in London and a quirky cave house in breathtaking Matera.

    With the average Airbnb Room costing £53 per night, a cheap Airbnb is worth considering for your next trip, whether you fancy a trip to Lisbon or a city break in New York.

    It’s not only about helping you keep your holiday costs low, either, as renting a room in an already-lived-in property is an excellent way to get to know your host and have a more 'real' escape, especially when they give you locals’ tips and open up their kitchens to offer you home-cooked, traditional food you won't get in the restaurants.

    And with the added Airbnb Room Passports, where hosts tell you more about themselves, you can get to know the person you’re staying with before you book a stay.

    From Matera to West Sussex, here’s our pick of the best chic but cheap Airbnbs in the UK and beyond.

  Musician Lauren, who was born in the 1960s and lives with her Shih Tzu, has a private room in her charming, cheap Airbnb in Scottsdale, Arizona's desert city. Her home has artwork and musical instruments from around the globe, as well as antique furniture and rugs. 

The private room has access to a bathroom, as well as shared spaces (the living room, lounging areas, dining spaces and the sun-kissed swimming pool). Lauren will also lend you her bike when you want to explore the area and, as she lives on site, she's available to help when you need it.
    1) Arizona, USA - £54.00 per night

    Musician Lauren, who was born in the 1960s and lives with her Shih Tzu, has a private room in her charming, cheap Airbnb in Scottsdale, Arizona’s desert city. Her home has artwork and musical instruments from around the globe, as well as antique furniture and rugs.

    The private room has access to a bathroom, as well as shared spaces (the living room, lounging areas, dining spaces and the sun-kissed swimming pool). Lauren will also lend you her bike when you want to explore the area and, as she lives on site, she’s available to help when you need it.

  For a serene stay in the birthplace of pizza, try Carolina's apartment in the Neapolitan neighbourhood of Materdei, close to the Museo, Materdei and Salvator Rosa metro stations. Light, breezy and with pops of colour throughout, the apartment offers respite from days out exploring the raw and sensual city below. 

You'll have a double bedroom with a private bathroom, and Carolina, along with her mother Marcella, will give you tips on exploring the city, as well as offer you the chance to taste traditional Neapolitan dishes in their kitchen.
    2) Naples, Italy - £48.00 per night

    For a serene stay in the birthplace of pizza, try Carolina’s apartment in the Neapolitan neighbourhood of Materdei, close to the Museo, Materdei and Salvator Rosa metro stations. Light, breezy and with pops of colour throughout, the apartment offers respite from days out exploring the raw and sensual city below.

    You’ll have a double bedroom with a private bathroom, and Carolina, along with her mother Marcella, will give you tips on exploring the city, as well as offer you the chance to taste traditional Neapolitan dishes in their kitchen.

  Featured in dozens of films, from Wonder Woman to No Time to Die, Matera and its historic cave dwellings are as breathtaking in real life as they are on screen. You can sleep in one of the ancient houses for an authentic trip to the Basilicata city when you book a stay in Patrizia's home. 

There's a balcony with amazing views of the city and character features, such as high vaults and thick walls. You'll have access to a private bathroom, as well as shared spaces, like the charming fireplace and masonry kitchen. Plus, Patrizia will be around to give you advice on where to go and what to see.
    3) Matera, Basilicata - £116.00 per night

    Featured in dozens of films, from Wonder Woman to No Time to Die, Matera and its historic cave dwellings are as breathtaking in real life as they are on screen. You can sleep in one of the ancient houses for an authentic trip to the Basilicata city when you book a stay in Patrizia’s home.

    There’s a balcony with amazing views of the city and character features, such as high vaults and thick walls. You’ll have access to a private bathroom, as well as shared spaces, like the charming fireplace and masonry kitchen. Plus, Patrizia will be around to give you advice on where to go and what to see.

  One of the most beautiful cheap Airbnbs we've seen, this stunning barn is ideal for experiencing a country escape in a Grade II listed building without forking out for an entire holiday home. 

Found in the pretty village of Linfield, which is often dubbed the 'perfect English village' and 'one of the best places to live', the barn has charming decor and a cosy room with wooden beams and Egyptian cotton linen. Host Michelle is a food artist and describes herself as an 'extreme cake maker.' She has two Ragdoll cats, Kimchi and Sashimi.
    4) Lindfield, West Sussex - £96.00 per night

    One of the most beautiful cheap Airbnbs we’ve seen, this stunning barn is ideal for experiencing a country escape in a Grade II listed building without forking out for an entire holiday home.

    Found in the pretty village of Linfield, which is often dubbed the 'perfect English village' and 'one of the best places to live', the barn has charming decor and a cosy room with wooden beams and Egyptian cotton linen. Host Michelle is a food artist and describes herself as an 'extreme cake maker.' She has two Ragdoll cats, Kimchi and Sashimi.

  For a cheap Airbnb in Lisbon with character, have a browse of interior designer Diogo's homely space that overlooks a garden and is packed with classic furniture and antiques. 

Close to the airport, the house has received plenty of praise from previous guests, who compared the place to a museum. Diogo and his mother Madalena have been described as 'incredible, generous, kind, knowledgeable, and hilarious hosts'.
    5) Lisbon, Portugal - £75.00 per night

    For a cheap Airbnb in Lisbon with character, have a browse of interior designer Diogo’s homely space that overlooks a garden and is packed with classic furniture and antiques.

    Close to the airport, the house has received plenty of praise from previous guests, who compared the place to a museum. Diogo and his mother Madalena have been described as 'incredible, generous, kind, knowledgeable, and hilarious hosts'.

  Set in a Haussmann-style building, the private room in Romain's place allows you to experience a typically Parisian apartment. You'll share a bathroom with the host during a stay at the centrally located, elegant pad in the 11th arrondissement, by Canal St Martin. 

Artist Romain's flat has parquet floors, a balcony for you to soak up the setting and access to the kitchen and large living room. It also takes pride in being an LGBTQ+-friendly space.
    6) Paris, France - £114.00 per night

    Set in a Haussmann-style building, the private room in Romain’s place allows you to experience a typically Parisian apartment. You’ll share a bathroom with the host during a stay at the centrally located, elegant pad in the 11th arrondissement, by Canal St Martin.

    Artist Romain’s flat has parquet floors, a balcony for you to soak up the setting and access to the kitchen and large living room. It also takes pride in being an LGBTQ+-friendly space.

  Make Brooklyn your base when you stay at Andrada's apartment in charming and peaceful neighbourhood, Greenwood Heights. You'll be just a subway ride from SoHo, Chinatown and Little Italy, and can explore the cool corners of Brooklyn while here. 

The room is in a three-bedroom apartment on the third floor and has enough space for one or two guests. In addition to the double bed, there's a mini fridge, smart TV and reading chair, plus you'll have access to the living room and shared bathroom. One guest said it was the 'best Airbnb I've ever stayed in' and Andrada was praised for having such a cute and beautiful place.
    7) New York, USA - £71.00 per night

    Make Brooklyn your base when you stay at Andrada’s apartment in charming and peaceful neighbourhood, Greenwood Heights. You’ll be just a subway ride from SoHo, Chinatown and Little Italy, and can explore the cool corners of Brooklyn while here.

    The room is in a three-bedroom apartment on the third floor and has enough space for one or two guests. In addition to the double bed, there’s a mini fridge, smart TV and reading chair, plus you’ll have access to the living room and shared bathroom. One guest said it was the ‘best Airbnb I’ve ever stayed in’ and Andrada was praised for having such a cute and beautiful place.

  Architect Ana owns Cumberland Lodge, which was built by a wine merchant in 1886. Her period Kingston property is packed with character and curiosities. She loves modern furniture, antiques and interesting art, as you'll see in her pad. 

Ana decided to rent out a room to guests after her children left as she wanted to share the space with 'nice and interesting people'. From the house, you can reach Waterloo in just 23 minutes and Hampton Court Palace is nearby to explore, too.
    8) London, UK - £62.00 per night

    Architect Ana owns Cumberland Lodge, which was built by a wine merchant in 1886. Her period Kingston property is packed with character and curiosities. She loves modern furniture, antiques and interesting art, as you’ll see in her pad.

    Ana decided to rent out a room to guests after her children left as she wanted to share the space with ‘nice and interesting people’. From the house, you can reach Waterloo in just 23 minutes and Hampton Court Palace is nearby to explore, too.

  Beata's three-bedroom apartment in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh is just 10 minutes away from the city centre. The private rooms is a king-sized space that's bright and warm for a homely stay, and there's an additional room if you're booking for more than two guests. 

Previous guests have praised Beata for being lovely, kind and reliable, with the second-floor flat being in an 'amazing location' close to both the New and Old Towns of Scotland's capital city.
    9) Edinburgh, Scotland - £120.00 per night

    Beata's three-bedroom apartment in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh is just 10 minutes away from the city centre. The private rooms is a king-sized space that's bright and warm for a homely stay, and there's an additional room if you're booking for more than two guests.

    Previous guests have praised Beata for being lovely, kind and reliable, with the second-floor flat being in an 'amazing location' close to both the New and Old Towns of Scotland's capital city.

  A private room in a luxury apartment in Madrid, close to the Plaza de Ópera and the Royal Palace, this space is bright and spacious, while offering a peaceful place for you to relax during a city break in the Spanish city. There is a bathroom just for your use, as well as a working desk in the room, perfect for journaling or catching up with family and friends over email.

The shared space includes a chic living room with a piano and cosy seating, plus a full kitchen you can use during your stay.
    10) Madrid, Spain - £65.00

    A private room in a luxury apartment in Madrid, close to the Plaza de Ópera and the Royal Palace, this space is bright and spacious, while offering a peaceful place for you to relax during a city break in the Spanish city. There is a bathroom just for your use, as well as a working desk in the room, perfect for journaling or catching up with family and friends over email.

    The shared space includes a chic living room with a piano and cosy seating, plus a full kitchen you can use during your stay.

The stylish but cheap Airbnbs to book in London, Edinburgh and Lisbon. Here's how Airbnb Rooms can help you save money and have an authentic escape.