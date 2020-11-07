Traditional Lamp-Makers Look At Dim Sales as No Buyers in the Market Due to COVID-19
As the grand celebrations of Festival of Light, Diwali, have started in India, the potters across the nation have started preparing traditional lamps, in expectation of meeting demand amid the pandemic. However, the business of these lamp makers has been strongly hampered due to uncertainties around coronavirus, Let's take a look at how the idol makers have been putting their efforts around the festival just like every other year.