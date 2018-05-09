TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course

HOLE 1: Par 4 | Yards 423

A slight dogleg right requiring an exacting tee shot, with drives favoring the fairway's right side improving the angle into the green. Another 20 to 25 yards added to the championship tee since 2006 ratchets up the difficulty of clearing the landing area bunkers. Drives straying too far could find moguls added in the rough beyond the bunkers. New pine trees and oaks were added on both sides of the fairway. At the long and shallow green, the rear chipping area was enlarged and the bottom of the left bunker was dropped a foot deeper.

__ Looking Back:

1983:__ Hal Sutton, the rookie of the year the previous season, begins a Monday final round four shots back. But he makes this the first of three straight birdies and six on the day, rallying for a 69 to nip Bob Eastwood by a stroke when overnight leader John Cook drives into the lake and makes double-bogey 6 at the 18th hole.

HOLE 1: Par 4 | Yards 423

A slight dogleg right requiring an exacting tee shot, with drives favoring the fairway's right side improving the angle into the green. Another 20 to 25 yards added to the championship tee since 2006 ratchets up the difficulty of clearing the landing area bunkers. Drives straying too far could find moguls added in the rough beyond the bunkers. New pine trees and oaks were added on both sides of the fairway. At the long and shallow green, the rear chipping area was enlarged and the bottom of the left bunker was dropped a foot deeper.

__ Looking Back:

1983:__ Hal Sutton, the rookie of the year the previous season, begins a Monday final round four shots back. But he makes this the first of three straight birdies and six on the day, rallying for a 69 to nip Bob Eastwood by a stroke when overnight leader John Cook drives into the lake and makes double-bogey 6 at the 18th hole.