TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course

HOLE 8: Par 3 | Yards 237
A necklace of bunkers, some barely large enough for a player to take a stance, circle a long, thin putting surface with several severe contours. Although not a make-or-break test like the 17th, this hole can cause unwelcome late headaches for players who began the first or second round at the 10th tee. This fifth most difficult hole gained 15 yards in the '06 renovation.
__Looking Back:
1984:__ After never bettering 79 in his first two years at Sawgrass, Fred Couples plugs eight birdies and an eagle between bogeys at the first and 18th for a course-record, eight-under 64 in the second round. On the last day, Couples, 24, paired with Seve Ballesteros and Tom Watson, nearly holes a 2-iron here for ace, shoots 71 and edges 44-year-old Lee Trevino by one.
HOLE 8: Par 3 | Yards 237
A necklace of bunkers, some barely large enough for a player to take a stance, circle a long, thin putting surface with several severe contours. Although not a make-or-break test like the 17th, this hole can cause unwelcome late headaches for players who began the first or second round at the 10th tee. This fifth most difficult hole gained 15 yards in the '06 renovation.
__Looking Back:
1984:__ After never bettering 79 in his first two years at Sawgrass, Fred Couples plugs eight birdies and an eagle between bogeys at the first and 18th for a course-record, eight-under 64 in the second round. On the last day, Couples, 24, paired with Seve Ballesteros and Tom Watson, nearly holes a 2-iron here for ace, shoots 71 and edges 44-year-old Lee Trevino by one.