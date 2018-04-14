Tottenham v Manchester City - in pictures

Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League
Manchester City moved to within inches of landing the Premier League title in beating Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday evening. Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne (right), and David Silva, after scoring the opening goal.
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (left) scores a penalty to put his side firmly in the driving seat
Tottenham’s Harry Kane jumps for the ball with Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus goes close again as City dominated in the first half
Razor-sharp managers Mauricio Potchettino and Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was animated as City wasted several good chances
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min finds Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany tough to pass
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus pulls up his shirt after missing another chance. No, we have no idea why, either.
Manchester City’s Fabian Delph is sent tumbling by Tottenham’s Eric Dier
Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier blocks a shot from Raheem Sterling
Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez get in a tangle
Kevin De Bruyne runs at Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele
Raheem Sterling had several attempts on goal and finally finished Tottenham off in the second half