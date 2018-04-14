Tottenham v Manchester City - in pictures

Yahoo Sport UK

Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Manchester City moved to within inches of landing the Premier League title in beating Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday evening. Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne (right), and David Silva, after scoring the opening goal.

<p>Manchester City moved to within inches of landing the Premier League title in beating Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday evening. Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne (right), and David Silva, after scoring the opening goal. </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Manchester City moved to within inches of landing the Premier League title in beating Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday evening. Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne (right), and David Silva, after scoring the opening goal.

<p>Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (left) scores a penalty to put his side firmly in the driving seat </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (left) scores a penalty to put his side firmly in the driving seat

<p>Tottenham’s Harry Kane jumps for the ball with Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Tottenham’s Harry Kane jumps for the ball with Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany

<p>Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus goes close again as City dominated in the first half </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus goes close again as City dominated in the first half

<p>Razor-sharp managers Mauricio Potchettino and Pep Guardiola </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Razor-sharp managers Mauricio Potchettino and Pep Guardiola

<p>Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was animated as City wasted several good chances </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was animated as City wasted several good chances

<p>Tottenham’s Son Heung-min finds Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany tough to pass </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min finds Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany tough to pass

<p>Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus pulls up his shirt after missing another chance. No, we have no idea why, either. </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus pulls up his shirt after missing another chance. No, we have no idea why, either.

<p>Manchester City’s Fabian Delph is sent tumbling by Tottenham’s Eric Dier </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Manchester City’s Fabian Delph is sent tumbling by Tottenham’s Eric Dier

<p>Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier blocks a shot from Raheem Sterling </p>
Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier blocks a shot from Raheem Sterling

<p>Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez get in a tangle </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez get in a tangle

<p>Kevin De Bruyne runs at Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne runs at Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele

<p>Raheem Sterling had several attempts on goal and finally finished Tottenham off in the second half </p>
Tottenham v Manchester City – Premier League

Raheem Sterling had several attempts on goal and finally finished Tottenham off in the second half

What to Read Next