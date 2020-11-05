Totally Eerie Abandoned Mansions Around the World

Also known as Château de Noisy, this mansion was built for the Liedekerke-Beaufort family in 1866, who relocated there following the French Revolution. It stayed in the family until World War II, when it was repossessed by Belgium’s National Railway Company. It housed sick and orphaned children until 1980, after which it was abandoned. Although there were a number of offers to buy it, the previously ornate castle was slated to be demolished last year.