The Top-Tested Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Experts

  • <p>Finding the right pillow can be downright exhausting. The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab takes the guesswork out of finding the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a19289/best-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">perfect pillow</a> by putting popular styles to the test, including down, down alternative, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a25560550/best-memory-foam-pillow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:memory foam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">memory foam</a>, hybrid, latex, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a25576293/best-cooling-pillow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling pillows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cooling pillows</a>.</p><p>Over 350 testers nationwide tried out pillows that matched their preferences (sleeping position and desired fill) and reported on the pillow's comfort, support, and much more. In Lab, we wash-tested each pillow multiple times to make sure it was durable and can withstand proper care without warping or shrinking. We also use weights at a similar size and weight of an average head on each pillow to ensure each one can keep its shape after repeated use. From tester feedback and lab evaluations, we had 3,218 data points to analyze! The featured styles are pillows specified for side sleepers and had excellent performance in our evaluations:</p><ul><li><strong>Best Overall Pillow for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coop-Home-Goods-Adjustable-Hypoallergenic/dp/B01LYU7V4S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30627120%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coop Home Goods Original Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coop Home Goods Original Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Value Pillow for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthecushionlab.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-adjustable-shredded-memory-foam-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cushion Lab Extra Support Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cushion Lab Extra Support Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow</a> </li><li><strong>Best Down <strong>Pillow</strong> for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuddledown.com%2Fitemdy00.aspx%3FID%3D62%252C3156%26T1%3DZ1805%2B100%2B72%2B03&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cuddledown 800 Fill Power European White Goose Down Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cuddledown 800 Fill Power European White Goose Down Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Down Alternative <strong>Pillow</strong> for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tuftandneedle.com%2Fdown-alternative-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tuft & Needle Down Alternative Pillow Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tuft & Needle Down Alternative Pillow Set</a></li><li><strong><strong>Best Organic <strong>Pillow</strong> for Side Sleepers: </strong></strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naturepedic.com%2Forganic-solid-latex-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naturepedic Organic Solid Latex Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Naturepedic Organic Solid Latex Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Foam </strong><strong>Pillow</strong><strong> for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tempurpedic.com%2Fshop-pillows%2Ftempur-breeze-pro-cooling-pillow%2Fv%2F3182%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tempur-Pedic Breeze Pro+ Advanced Cooling Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tempur-Pedic Breeze Pro+ Advanced Cooling Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Hybrid Pillow for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flaylasleep.com%2Fproduct%2Flayla-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Layla Kapok Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Layla Kapok Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Cooling Pillow for Side Sleepers:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fpillows%2Fharmony%2Fbuy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purple Harmony Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purple Harmony Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Adjustable Pillow for Side Sleepers:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbalance-2.0-pillow%3FID%3D8570326&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bedgear Balance Performance Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bedgear Balance Performance Pillow</a></li></ul><h2><strong>How to find the best side sleeper pillows</strong></h2><p>Side sleepers should choose a thick, firm pillow compared to stomach sleepers who need a thinner one. The best pillow will keep your head and neck aligned when lying down. Any fill from down to foam can work for side sleepers as long as the pillow is thick enough to support your neck. </p><ul><li><strong>Don't forget to check the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/tips/a19468/clean-bed-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:care instructions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">care instructions</a>. </strong>In our evaluations, some pillows could not be washed at all, while even more pillows only have a machine washable cover. If you are sensitive to allergens, look for an entirely machine washable pillow, and keep in mind that memory foam is usually not machine washable. </li><li><strong><strong>Determine your sleeping style:</strong></strong> If you are a restless sleeper, look for plusher options that can easily change shape. If you stay put on your side all night, a solid memory foam pillow can support your head in one position to help keep you asleep.</li></ul><p>Using data from in-Lab evaluations and tester feedback, here are the <strong>best pillows for side sleepers</strong>:</p>
    1/10

    The Top-Tested Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Experts

    Finding the right pillow can be downright exhausting. The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect pillow by putting popular styles to the test, including down, down alternative, memory foam, hybrid, latex, and cooling pillows.

    Over 350 testers nationwide tried out pillows that matched their preferences (sleeping position and desired fill) and reported on the pillow's comfort, support, and much more. In Lab, we wash-tested each pillow multiple times to make sure it was durable and can withstand proper care without warping or shrinking. We also use weights at a similar size and weight of an average head on each pillow to ensure each one can keep its shape after repeated use. From tester feedback and lab evaluations, we had 3,218 data points to analyze! The featured styles are pillows specified for side sleepers and had excellent performance in our evaluations:

    How to find the best side sleeper pillows

    Side sleepers should choose a thick, firm pillow compared to stomach sleepers who need a thinner one. The best pillow will keep your head and neck aligned when lying down. Any fill from down to foam can work for side sleepers as long as the pillow is thick enough to support your neck.

    • Don't forget to check the care instructions. In our evaluations, some pillows could not be washed at all, while even more pillows only have a machine washable cover. If you are sensitive to allergens, look for an entirely machine washable pillow, and keep in mind that memory foam is usually not machine washable.
    • Determine your sleeping style: If you are a restless sleeper, look for plusher options that can easily change shape. If you stay put on your side all night, a solid memory foam pillow can support your head in one position to help keep you asleep.

    Using data from in-Lab evaluations and tester feedback, here are the best pillows for side sleepers:

  • <p><strong>Coop Home Goods</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EINBSEW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30627120%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Coop Home Goods Original pillow received top scores from testers and in Lab evaluations. Unlike many shredded memory foam pillows, <strong>both the cover and fill can be machine washed, and</strong><strong> both looked great after washing</strong>. Testers gave high marks across the board for comfort and support with none of the testers feeling sore after sleeping. All of the testers said they plan to continue to use this pillow! With over 10,000 rave Amazon reviews, many online reviewers also agree. Plus, we love that the fill is adjustable, so you can add or remove until you find your perfect firmness level. </p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Machine washable; wash cover and fill separately<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Shredded memory foam<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard, Queen, and King</p>
    2/10

    1) Premium Original Adjustable Pillow

    Coop Home Goods

    amazon.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

    The Coop Home Goods Original pillow received top scores from testers and in Lab evaluations. Unlike many shredded memory foam pillows, both the cover and fill can be machine washed, and both looked great after washing. Testers gave high marks across the board for comfort and support with none of the testers feeling sore after sleeping. All of the testers said they plan to continue to use this pillow! With over 10,000 rave Amazon reviews, many online reviewers also agree. Plus, we love that the fill is adjustable, so you can add or remove until you find your perfect firmness level.

    Care: Machine washable; wash cover and fill separately
    Fill:     Shredded memory foam
    Sizes:     Standard, Queen, and King

  • <p><strong>C CUSHION LAB</strong></p><p>thecushionlab.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthecushionlab.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-adjustable-shredded-memory-foam-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This affordable shredded memory foam pillow starts at just $39. It <strong>got rave reviews from our testers for being easy to adjust, </strong>helping keep a stable body temperature, and being overall comfortable and supportive. In Lab testing, it was too large for a standard size pillowcase and it took longer to bounce back to its original shape. The cover is machine washable and was easy to clean in our evaluations. </p><p><strong>Care:</strong> Cover only machine washable<br><strong><strong>Fill: </strong></strong>Shredded memory foam<br><strong><strong>Sizes: </strong></strong>Standard, Queen, and King</p>
    3/10

    2) Extra Support Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

    C CUSHION LAB

    thecushionlab.com

    $52.00

    Shop Now

    This affordable shredded memory foam pillow starts at just $39. It got rave reviews from our testers for being easy to adjust, helping keep a stable body temperature, and being overall comfortable and supportive. In Lab testing, it was too large for a standard size pillowcase and it took longer to bounce back to its original shape. The cover is machine washable and was easy to clean in our evaluations.

    Care: Cover only machine washable
    Fill: Shredded memory foam
    Sizes: Standard, Queen, and King

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Cuddledown</strong></p><p>cuddledown.com</p><p><strong>$209.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuddledown.com%2Fitemdy00.aspx%3FID%3D62%252C3156%26T1%3DZ1805%2B100%2B72%2B03&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many down pillows are too low to be suitable for side sleepers, but Cuddledown offers higher fill styles ideal for side sleepers. This 800 fill power White Goose Down pillow has a <strong>luxe 100% cotton 450 thread count cover</strong>. After washing, this pillow looked excellent with no shrinkage. Note that the pillow does get quite flat after washing but fluffs up to its original height once it’s fully dry, which may require a few drying cycles. We also loved the 700 fill power pillow if you prefer a lower profile pillow. </p><p><strong>Care:</strong> Machine washable<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Down, cotton cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard, Queen, King, and European</p>
    4/10

    3) 800 Fill Power European White Goose Down Pillow

    Cuddledown

    cuddledown.com

    $209.00

    Shop Now

    Many down pillows are too low to be suitable for side sleepers, but Cuddledown offers higher fill styles ideal for side sleepers. This 800 fill power White Goose Down pillow has a luxe 100% cotton 450 thread count cover. After washing, this pillow looked excellent with no shrinkage. Note that the pillow does get quite flat after washing but fluffs up to its original height once it’s fully dry, which may require a few drying cycles. We also loved the 700 fill power pillow if you prefer a lower profile pillow.

    Care: Machine washable
    Fill:     Down, cotton cover
    Sizes:     Standard, Queen, King, and European

  • <p><strong>Tuft & Needle</strong></p><p>tuftandneedle.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tuftandneedle.com%2Fdown-alternative-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Down alternative pillows a great substitute for down if you have an allergy or want a more affordable option. This polyester down alternative pillow by Tuft & Needle received high scores for fitting perfectly in a standard pillowcase and maintaining its shape after use in Lab – many testers loved that it kept its shape too! The pillow features subtle side piping that’s stylish, but won’t show through a pillowcase either. Testers gave it rave reviews for comfort, especially if you prefer a more firm, supportive pillow. Plus, this pillow is actually sold as a set – <strong>two pillows for the price of one!</strong></p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Machine washable<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Polyester, cotton cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard and King</p>
    5/10

    4) Down Alternative Pillow Set

    Tuft & Needle

    tuftandneedle.com

    $72.00

    Shop Now

    Down alternative pillows a great substitute for down if you have an allergy or want a more affordable option. This polyester down alternative pillow by Tuft & Needle received high scores for fitting perfectly in a standard pillowcase and maintaining its shape after use in Lab – many testers loved that it kept its shape too! The pillow features subtle side piping that’s stylish, but won’t show through a pillowcase either. Testers gave it rave reviews for comfort, especially if you prefer a more firm, supportive pillow. Plus, this pillow is actually sold as a set – two pillows for the price of one!

    Care: Machine washable
    Fill:     Polyester, cotton cover
    Sizes:     Standard and King

  • <p><strong>Naturepedic</strong></p><p>naturepedic.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naturepedic.com%2Forganic-2-in-1-adjustable-latex-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you prefer organic products, this pillow from Naturepedic features an organic cotton cover with an organic latex core. The latex is shredded for a plush feel that our testers loved, giving high marks for comfort and support. The<strong> shredded latex fill is adjustable – albeit a bit messy – so you can find your ideal height</strong>. Testers liked that this pillow was reversible and supportive not just on their side, but back and stomach too – ideal for a more restless sleeper. </p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Cover only machine washable<strong><br>Fill:</strong> Latex, cotton cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard and Queen</p>
    6/10

    5) Organic 2-in-1 Adjustable Latex Pillow

    Naturepedic

    naturepedic.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    If you prefer organic products, this pillow from Naturepedic features an organic cotton cover with an organic latex core. The latex is shredded for a plush feel that our testers loved, giving high marks for comfort and support. The shredded latex fill is adjustable – albeit a bit messy – so you can find your ideal height. Testers liked that this pillow was reversible and supportive not just on their side, but back and stomach too – ideal for a more restless sleeper.

    Care: Cover only machine washable
    Fill:     Latex, cotton cover
    Sizes:     Standard and Queen

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Tempur-Pedic</strong></p><p>tempurpedic.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tempurpedic.com%2Fshop-pillows%2Ftempur-breeze-pro-cooling-pillow%2Fv%2F3182%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Tempur-Pedic breeze Pro + Advanced Cooling Pillow comes in two different heights, high and low, with the high style being ideal for side sleepers. <strong>In addition to the solid memory foam inside, there is also a gel layer designed to help keep you cool. </strong>Testers liked that the outer cover is machine washable and in our Lab evaluations, it did not show significant signs of wear or shrinkage after washing. Some testers noted that while the pillow quickly conforms to your head, it takes longer to return to the original shape if you move, so this style isn’t well suited for you if you toss and turn while sleeping. </p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Cover only machine washable<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Solid memory foam, polyester and polyurethane cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Queen and King</p>
    7/10

    6) breeze° Pro + Advanced Cooling Pillow

    Tempur-Pedic

    tempurpedic.com

    $199.00

    Shop Now

    The Tempur-Pedic breeze Pro + Advanced Cooling Pillow comes in two different heights, high and low, with the high style being ideal for side sleepers. In addition to the solid memory foam inside, there is also a gel layer designed to help keep you cool. Testers liked that the outer cover is machine washable and in our Lab evaluations, it did not show significant signs of wear or shrinkage after washing. Some testers noted that while the pillow quickly conforms to your head, it takes longer to return to the original shape if you move, so this style isn’t well suited for you if you toss and turn while sleeping.

    Care: Cover only machine washable
    Fill:     Solid memory foam, polyester and polyurethane cover
    Sizes:     Queen and King

  • <p><strong>Layla</strong></p><p>laylasleep.com</p><p><strong>$109.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flaylasleep.com%2Fproduct%2Flayla-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Layla pillow has a hybrid fill with both Kapok and shredded memory foam for both a supportive and plush feel. The amount of fill is adjustable, so you can take out the fill for a lower height. Note that the fill is loose within the cover, so the pillow cannot be washed. <strong>With a nearly perfect score from each of our testers</strong>, one tester especially loves how it “forms to your sleeping position” for proper alignment. The pillow is only available in a grey color, which was slightly visible through a white pillowcase. </p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Not washable<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Kapok and shredded memory foam<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Queen and King</p>
    8/10

    7) Kapok Pillow

    Layla

    laylasleep.com

    $109.00

    Shop Now

    This Layla pillow has a hybrid fill with both Kapok and shredded memory foam for both a supportive and plush feel. The amount of fill is adjustable, so you can take out the fill for a lower height. Note that the fill is loose within the cover, so the pillow cannot be washed. With a nearly perfect score from each of our testers, one tester especially loves how it “forms to your sleeping position” for proper alignment. The pillow is only available in a grey color, which was slightly visible through a white pillowcase.

    Care: Not washable
    Fill:     Kapok and shredded memory foam
    Sizes:     Queen and King

  • <p><strong>Purple</strong></p><p>purple.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fpillows%2Fharmony%2Fbuy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Harmony Pillow features Purple’s innovative grid material for <strong>support and excellent cooling capabilities that covers a latex core for a plusher feel</strong>. It received some of the highest scores from testers, who loved how supportive this pillow is. The latex core features open air channels that testers said helped maintain a stable body temperature while sleeping; it also bounced back quickly when weights were applied. The grid was popular among testers with one commenting that “the texture of the pillow was very unique, very soft, and supportive.”</p><p><strong>Care:</strong> Cover only machine washable; lay flat to dry. <strong><br>Fill: </strong>Hyper-elastic polymer grid, latex core, nylon and spandex cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard and Tall</p>
    9/10

    8) Harmony Pillow

    Purple

    purple.com

    $159.00

    Shop Now

    The Harmony Pillow features Purple’s innovative grid material for support and excellent cooling capabilities that covers a latex core for a plusher feel. It received some of the highest scores from testers, who loved how supportive this pillow is. The latex core features open air channels that testers said helped maintain a stable body temperature while sleeping; it also bounced back quickly when weights were applied. The grid was popular among testers with one commenting that “the texture of the pillow was very unique, very soft, and supportive.”

    Care: Cover only machine washable; lay flat to dry.
    Fill:     Hyper-elastic polymer grid, latex core, nylon and spandex cover
    Sizes:     Standard and Tall

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Bedgear</strong></p><p>macys.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbalance-2.0-pillow%3FID%3D8570326&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re never sure which pillow height is perfect for you, the Bedgear Balance pillow is <strong>available in four heights with a size guide to make it easy to find the most supportive option </strong>for you. It features a shredded latex fill with a breathable cover that testers said kept them cool at night. Testers loved that this pillow kept them cool and was comfy to sleep on each night. One reviewer especially loved how it “looked very nice on the made bed” because it maintained its shape after use and fit perfectly in a standard size pillowcase. </p><p><strong>Care:</strong> Cover only machine washable. <br><strong><strong>Fill: </strong></strong>Shredded latex <br><strong><strong>Sizes: </strong></strong>0.0, 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0</p>
    10/10

    9) Balance Performance Pillow

    Bedgear

    macys.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    If you’re never sure which pillow height is perfect for you, the Bedgear Balance pillow is available in four heights with a size guide to make it easy to find the most supportive option for you. It features a shredded latex fill with a breathable cover that testers said kept them cool at night. Testers loved that this pillow kept them cool and was comfy to sleep on each night. One reviewer especially loved how it “looked very nice on the made bed” because it maintained its shape after use and fit perfectly in a standard size pillowcase.

    Care: Cover only machine washable.
    Fill: Shredded latex
    Sizes: 0.0, 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0

<p>Finding the right pillow can be downright exhausting. The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab takes the guesswork out of finding the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a19289/best-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">perfect pillow</a> by putting popular styles to the test, including down, down alternative, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a25560550/best-memory-foam-pillow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:memory foam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">memory foam</a>, hybrid, latex, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a25576293/best-cooling-pillow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling pillows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cooling pillows</a>.</p><p>Over 350 testers nationwide tried out pillows that matched their preferences (sleeping position and desired fill) and reported on the pillow's comfort, support, and much more. In Lab, we wash-tested each pillow multiple times to make sure it was durable and can withstand proper care without warping or shrinking. We also use weights at a similar size and weight of an average head on each pillow to ensure each one can keep its shape after repeated use. From tester feedback and lab evaluations, we had 3,218 data points to analyze! The featured styles are pillows specified for side sleepers and had excellent performance in our evaluations:</p><ul><li><strong>Best Overall Pillow for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coop-Home-Goods-Adjustable-Hypoallergenic/dp/B01LYU7V4S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30627120%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coop Home Goods Original Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coop Home Goods Original Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Value Pillow for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthecushionlab.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-adjustable-shredded-memory-foam-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cushion Lab Extra Support Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cushion Lab Extra Support Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow</a> </li><li><strong>Best Down <strong>Pillow</strong> for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuddledown.com%2Fitemdy00.aspx%3FID%3D62%252C3156%26T1%3DZ1805%2B100%2B72%2B03&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cuddledown 800 Fill Power European White Goose Down Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cuddledown 800 Fill Power European White Goose Down Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Down Alternative <strong>Pillow</strong> for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tuftandneedle.com%2Fdown-alternative-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tuft & Needle Down Alternative Pillow Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tuft & Needle Down Alternative Pillow Set</a></li><li><strong><strong>Best Organic <strong>Pillow</strong> for Side Sleepers: </strong></strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naturepedic.com%2Forganic-solid-latex-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naturepedic Organic Solid Latex Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Naturepedic Organic Solid Latex Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Foam </strong><strong>Pillow</strong><strong> for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tempurpedic.com%2Fshop-pillows%2Ftempur-breeze-pro-cooling-pillow%2Fv%2F3182%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tempur-Pedic Breeze Pro+ Advanced Cooling Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tempur-Pedic Breeze Pro+ Advanced Cooling Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Hybrid Pillow for Side Sleepers: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flaylasleep.com%2Fproduct%2Flayla-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Layla Kapok Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Layla Kapok Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Cooling Pillow for Side Sleepers:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fpillows%2Fharmony%2Fbuy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purple Harmony Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purple Harmony Pillow</a></li><li><strong>Best Adjustable Pillow for Side Sleepers:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbalance-2.0-pillow%3FID%3D8570326&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bedgear Balance Performance Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bedgear Balance Performance Pillow</a></li></ul><h2><strong>How to find the best side sleeper pillows</strong></h2><p>Side sleepers should choose a thick, firm pillow compared to stomach sleepers who need a thinner one. The best pillow will keep your head and neck aligned when lying down. Any fill from down to foam can work for side sleepers as long as the pillow is thick enough to support your neck. </p><ul><li><strong>Don't forget to check the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/tips/a19468/clean-bed-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:care instructions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">care instructions</a>. </strong>In our evaluations, some pillows could not be washed at all, while even more pillows only have a machine washable cover. If you are sensitive to allergens, look for an entirely machine washable pillow, and keep in mind that memory foam is usually not machine washable. </li><li><strong><strong>Determine your sleeping style:</strong></strong> If you are a restless sleeper, look for plusher options that can easily change shape. If you stay put on your side all night, a solid memory foam pillow can support your head in one position to help keep you asleep.</li></ul><p>Using data from in-Lab evaluations and tester feedback, here are the <strong>best pillows for side sleepers</strong>:</p>
<p><strong>Coop Home Goods</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EINBSEW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30627120%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Coop Home Goods Original pillow received top scores from testers and in Lab evaluations. Unlike many shredded memory foam pillows, <strong>both the cover and fill can be machine washed, and</strong><strong> both looked great after washing</strong>. Testers gave high marks across the board for comfort and support with none of the testers feeling sore after sleeping. All of the testers said they plan to continue to use this pillow! With over 10,000 rave Amazon reviews, many online reviewers also agree. Plus, we love that the fill is adjustable, so you can add or remove until you find your perfect firmness level. </p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Machine washable; wash cover and fill separately<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Shredded memory foam<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard, Queen, and King</p>
<p><strong>C CUSHION LAB</strong></p><p>thecushionlab.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthecushionlab.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-adjustable-shredded-memory-foam-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This affordable shredded memory foam pillow starts at just $39. It <strong>got rave reviews from our testers for being easy to adjust, </strong>helping keep a stable body temperature, and being overall comfortable and supportive. In Lab testing, it was too large for a standard size pillowcase and it took longer to bounce back to its original shape. The cover is machine washable and was easy to clean in our evaluations. </p><p><strong>Care:</strong> Cover only machine washable<br><strong><strong>Fill: </strong></strong>Shredded memory foam<br><strong><strong>Sizes: </strong></strong>Standard, Queen, and King</p>
<p><strong>Cuddledown</strong></p><p>cuddledown.com</p><p><strong>$209.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuddledown.com%2Fitemdy00.aspx%3FID%3D62%252C3156%26T1%3DZ1805%2B100%2B72%2B03&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many down pillows are too low to be suitable for side sleepers, but Cuddledown offers higher fill styles ideal for side sleepers. This 800 fill power White Goose Down pillow has a <strong>luxe 100% cotton 450 thread count cover</strong>. After washing, this pillow looked excellent with no shrinkage. Note that the pillow does get quite flat after washing but fluffs up to its original height once it’s fully dry, which may require a few drying cycles. We also loved the 700 fill power pillow if you prefer a lower profile pillow. </p><p><strong>Care:</strong> Machine washable<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Down, cotton cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard, Queen, King, and European</p>
<p><strong>Tuft & Needle</strong></p><p>tuftandneedle.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tuftandneedle.com%2Fdown-alternative-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Down alternative pillows a great substitute for down if you have an allergy or want a more affordable option. This polyester down alternative pillow by Tuft & Needle received high scores for fitting perfectly in a standard pillowcase and maintaining its shape after use in Lab – many testers loved that it kept its shape too! The pillow features subtle side piping that’s stylish, but won’t show through a pillowcase either. Testers gave it rave reviews for comfort, especially if you prefer a more firm, supportive pillow. Plus, this pillow is actually sold as a set – <strong>two pillows for the price of one!</strong></p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Machine washable<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Polyester, cotton cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard and King</p>
<p><strong>Naturepedic</strong></p><p>naturepedic.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naturepedic.com%2Forganic-2-in-1-adjustable-latex-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you prefer organic products, this pillow from Naturepedic features an organic cotton cover with an organic latex core. The latex is shredded for a plush feel that our testers loved, giving high marks for comfort and support. The<strong> shredded latex fill is adjustable – albeit a bit messy – so you can find your ideal height</strong>. Testers liked that this pillow was reversible and supportive not just on their side, but back and stomach too – ideal for a more restless sleeper. </p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Cover only machine washable<strong><br>Fill:</strong> Latex, cotton cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard and Queen</p>
<p><strong>Tempur-Pedic</strong></p><p>tempurpedic.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tempurpedic.com%2Fshop-pillows%2Ftempur-breeze-pro-cooling-pillow%2Fv%2F3182%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Tempur-Pedic breeze Pro + Advanced Cooling Pillow comes in two different heights, high and low, with the high style being ideal for side sleepers. <strong>In addition to the solid memory foam inside, there is also a gel layer designed to help keep you cool. </strong>Testers liked that the outer cover is machine washable and in our Lab evaluations, it did not show significant signs of wear or shrinkage after washing. Some testers noted that while the pillow quickly conforms to your head, it takes longer to return to the original shape if you move, so this style isn’t well suited for you if you toss and turn while sleeping. </p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Cover only machine washable<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Solid memory foam, polyester and polyurethane cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Queen and King</p>
<p><strong>Layla</strong></p><p>laylasleep.com</p><p><strong>$109.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flaylasleep.com%2Fproduct%2Flayla-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Layla pillow has a hybrid fill with both Kapok and shredded memory foam for both a supportive and plush feel. The amount of fill is adjustable, so you can take out the fill for a lower height. Note that the fill is loose within the cover, so the pillow cannot be washed. <strong>With a nearly perfect score from each of our testers</strong>, one tester especially loves how it “forms to your sleeping position” for proper alignment. The pillow is only available in a grey color, which was slightly visible through a white pillowcase. </p><p><strong>Care: </strong>Not washable<strong><br>Fill: </strong>Kapok and shredded memory foam<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Queen and King</p>
<p><strong>Purple</strong></p><p>purple.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fpillows%2Fharmony%2Fbuy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Harmony Pillow features Purple’s innovative grid material for <strong>support and excellent cooling capabilities that covers a latex core for a plusher feel</strong>. It received some of the highest scores from testers, who loved how supportive this pillow is. The latex core features open air channels that testers said helped maintain a stable body temperature while sleeping; it also bounced back quickly when weights were applied. The grid was popular among testers with one commenting that “the texture of the pillow was very unique, very soft, and supportive.”</p><p><strong>Care:</strong> Cover only machine washable; lay flat to dry. <strong><br>Fill: </strong>Hyper-elastic polymer grid, latex core, nylon and spandex cover<strong><br>Sizes: </strong>Standard and Tall</p>
<p><strong>Bedgear</strong></p><p>macys.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbalance-2.0-pillow%3FID%3D8570326&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg30627120%2Fbest-pillows-for-side-sleepers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re never sure which pillow height is perfect for you, the Bedgear Balance pillow is <strong>available in four heights with a size guide to make it easy to find the most supportive option </strong>for you. It features a shredded latex fill with a breathable cover that testers said kept them cool at night. Testers loved that this pillow kept them cool and was comfy to sleep on each night. One reviewer especially loved how it “looked very nice on the made bed” because it maintained its shape after use and fit perfectly in a standard size pillowcase. </p><p><strong>Care:</strong> Cover only machine washable. <br><strong><strong>Fill: </strong></strong>Shredded latex <br><strong><strong>Sizes: </strong></strong>0.0, 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0</p>

We tested over 70 pillows for your best sleep ever.

Latest Stories

  • Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from Jack Eichel

    It appears that the relationship between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres has reached the point of no return.

  • McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon named as Hart Trophy finalists

    Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the 2021 Hart Trophy.

  • Why Marcus Semien's sterling season is headed for a slowdown

    Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has been on fire to start the 2021 season but there's reason to suggest he can't keep up his current pace.

  • Jets fan allegedly assaulted for wearing jersey in Montreal

    After watching his team get swept by the Canadiens in Montreal, 23-year-old Winnipeg Jets fan Alex Wojakowski was allegedly assaulted while walking home.

  • NBC: Tiger Woods turned down invitation to join U.S. Open broadcast, 'doesn't want to do it'

    Woods' absence at Torrey Pines will be stark.

  • French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova wins 3-hour thriller against Maria Sakkari to earn spot in final

    Krejcikova and Sakkari played with passion and drive for three hours and 18 minutes.

  • College Football Playoff officially recommends expanding to 12 teams

    The proposed playoff would feature the top six conference champions and six at-large teams.

  • Bill Belichick says Cam Newton's hand injury is 'nothing serious,' but still won't practice

    It doesn't appear that Belichick is concerned about Newton's hand.

  • Nuggets' spiral leads to Michael Malone's harsh public criticism: 'I felt we quit'

    Michael Malone believed his team would play a much different game on Wednesday. They did, but it was much worse.

  • UEFA tells Ukraine to remove 'political' slogan from Euro 2020 jersey after Russia complains

    A Russian official even called for Ukraine's ban from the tournament after the country's jersey was unveiled.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event. Auger-Aliassime won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and saved nine of 10 break points against the 54th-ranked Harris. The Canadian, who got a bye in the first round, is playing his first grass event

  • LeBron James watches son Bronny open framed photo of his first 'Sports Illustrated' cover

    Bronny James appears on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" with FaZe Clan.

  • Peterson's 3 RBIs, Vogelbach homer helps Brewers top Reds

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Jace Peterson drove in three runs, Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Cincinnati 7-2 on Thursday to take two of three from the Reds. Peterson, promoted from Triple-A Nashville before at the start of the series, blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in a three-run sixth and added an RBI double in the eighth as Brewers won for the 11th time in 13 games. Vogelbach homered in the seventh, his sixth this season and second in as many days.

  • Betts homers, Urías picks up 9th win as Dodgers top Pirates

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mookie Betts hit the 25th leadoff home run of his big league career and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their dominance of the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-3 win on Thursday. Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence for his sixth homer this season. Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner had two hits each and Zack McKinstry drove in two runs as Los Angeles won its 13th straight over the Pirates. Phil Bickford pick

  • Segura's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Thursday. Freedie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th. But Alec Bohm’s RBI single off Chris Martin (0-2) in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Odubel Herrera followed with a double dow

  • Packers' Funchess ready for comeback after long time away

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess hasn’t played a game in nearly two full seasons but remains confident he can make a successful comeback. “I’ll never doubt myself,” Funchess said this week during the Packers' mandatory minicamp. “The moment you start doubting yourself, you lose. I like to win. I don’t like to lose. So I guarantee I’ll keep a smile on my face and we’re going to be dancing a lot.” Funchess signed with the Packers in spring 2020 but still hasn’t

  • Canada's Moh Ahmed finishes 3rd in 5k race at Diamond League stop in Florence

    Canadian Moh Ahmed earned a third-place finish in the men's 5,000-metre race on Thursday at the Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy. The 30-year-old native of St. Catharines, Ont., finished with a season-best time of 12 minutes, 50.12 seconds, finishing behind Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet who crossed the finish line in second with a time of 12:49.02 and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsten who won with a time of 12:48.45. Toronto native Justyn Knight finished in fifth with a time of 12:51.93, which is a

  • Jones says 'stay tuned' as he proves he's still fast, strong

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th year in the NFL and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him. “I know what I have in the tank,” Jones said. “And we talking about age is 32. Like I’m young, like in football you can say it's old, but you either do it or you don’t. This game don’t change for me. I’m still fast

  • Centre back Vanessa Gilles making case to be part of Canadian Olympic roster

    Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles was late coming to soccer. "I used to play tennis … with mini-skirts and what-have-you," she said with a laugh. "I was very much into the tennis scene. "(But) mentally it wasn't for me. There wasn't enough physical contact. So I quit at 15 and (at) 16 I joined my high school soccer team, actually as a 'keeper. Also didn't have the mentality for that, so made my way one (position) up since all I could do was head a ball. And (I've) stuck there ever since." Today t