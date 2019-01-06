Top shots of NFL wild-card weekend

Top shots of NFL wild-card weekendYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsJanuary 6, 2019, 11:47 PM GMTCatch the best images from around the NFL.Best of NFL wild-card weekendThe Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC wildcard playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) leaps over Los Angeles Chargers defenders as he rushes the ball in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Best of NFL wild-card weekendDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for the end zone during the NFC wildcard playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Eric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass tackled by Dylan Cole #51 and Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendThe Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC wildcard playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) makes a catch in the 2nd quarter during an NFL NFC Wild Card football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears on January 06, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendDallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the NFC wildcard playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, and running back Kenneth Dixon chase after a loose ball in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Best of NFL wild-card weekendBaltimore Ravens running back Javorius Allen (37) blocks the punt of Los Angeles Chargers punter Donnie Jones (5) on January 6, 2019, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, rushes against Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Best of NFL wild-card weekendDeshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans avoids a tacke by Clayton Geathers #26 of the Indianapolis Colts and Darius Leonard #53 in the fourth quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a catch for a first down in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Best of NFL wild-card weekendDallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) defends as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) catches a pass during the second half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Best of NFL wild-card weekendPhiladelphia Eagles cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc (34) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Best of NFL wild-card weekendBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to break free from Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Best of NFL wild-card weekendAdam Shaheen #87 of the Chicago Bears tries to avoid the tackle of Cre’von LeBlanc #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendDerwin James #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Chargers defeated the Ravens with a score of 23 to 17. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendEric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass in the second quarter defended by Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendPhilip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Chargers defeated the Ravens with a score of 23 to 17. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendT.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass that was almost intercepted by Kareem Jackson #25 of the Houston Texans during the third quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendTarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears is tackled by Rasul Douglas #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendSeattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) makes an interception on a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the NFC wildcard playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendSeattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) just short of the goal line during the NFC wildcard playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendLos Angeles Chargers defensive back Adrian Phillips, right, celebrates with teammate Rayshawn Jenkins after intercepting a pass in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Best of NFL wild-card weekendBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) recovers his own fumble in the first quarter agains the Los Angeles Chargers on January 6, 2019, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) catches a 31 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) in action on January 6, 2019, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendCre’von LeBlanc #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles defends against Anthony Miller #17 of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendLos Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (28) is stopped short of the goal line in the fourth quarter by Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle (32) on January 6, 2019, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire) Best of NFL wild-card weekendMelvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers scores a one yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendDanny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears is introduced prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendZach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles tries to avoid the tackle of Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendAdrian Phillips #31 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after intercepting a pass by Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendGus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendKeke Coutee #16 of the Houston Texans dives for a touchdown defended by Malik Hooker #29 and Kenny Moore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Best of NFL wild-card weekendDesmond King #20 of the Los Angeles Chargers returns a 72 yard punt against Anthony Averett #28 of the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)