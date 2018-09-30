Top shots of NFL Week 4

Top shots of NFL Week 4Yahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsSeptember 30, 2018, 9:43 PM GMTCatch the best images from around the NFL.NFL Week 4Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams, top, makes a catch while under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Sanchez) NFL Week 4Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Chicago Bears receives the pass in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde (34) fumbles under Oakland Raiders defensive back Reggie Nelson (27) and defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Hyde recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) NFL Week 4Wide receiver Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by cornerback Trae Waynes #26 of the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is dejected after Patriots Adam Butler (right) sacked him in the third quarter. New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sept. 30, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) NFL Week 4Wide receiver Chad Williams #10 of the Arizona Cardinals falls out of bounds during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) leaps over Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) NFL Week 4Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) NFL Week 4Buffalo Bills’ Tre’Davious White breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) NFL Week 4Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass as he is grabbed by Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) NFL Week 4Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, right, fends off San Francisco 49ers defensive back Antone Exum as he runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) NFL Week 4Brandon Tate #87 of the New Orleans Saints bobbles a punt return during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown against Chidobe Awuzie #24 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of a game at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is sacked by Nick Perry #53 of the Green Bay Packers and Clay Matthews #52 during the second quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Lee Smith #86 of the Oakland Raiders gets tackled by E.J. Gaines #28 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit while running with the ball during the game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys on September 30, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 4Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts makes the reception for a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images) NFL Week 4New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 30, 2018 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 4Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with his team after a touchdown in the 3rd quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans reaches for a pass from Marcus Mariota #8 against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Lance Kendricks #84 of the Green Bay Packers recovers a fumble during the fourth quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts catches the ball in the 3rd quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots is unable to catch a pass as he is defended by T.J. McDonald #22 and Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 of the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Quincy Enunwa #81 of the New York Jets attempts to make a catch during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions tries to break up the pass caught by Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of a game at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Browns scored a two-point conversion against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans is defended by Jordan Hicks #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles during overtime at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) rolls the football toward his teammates to knock them over like bowling pins as they celebrate a touchdown catch by Sharpe against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney) NFL Week 4Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leaps over Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during the second half on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won 26-24. (Jim Cowsert/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS via Getty Images) NFL Week 4Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Shawn Williams (36) ties up Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) NFL Week 4Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) NFL Week 4Isaiah Johnson #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks up a apass intended for Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Buccaneers 48-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) NFL Week 4Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) makes a catch in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)