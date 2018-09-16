Top shots of NFL Week 2

Top shots of NFL Week 2Yahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsSeptember 16, 2018, 8:00 PM GMTCatch the best images from around the NFL.NFL Week 2Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports NFL Week 2Los Angeles Chargers’ Mike Williams, top, catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) NFL Week 2Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen catches a pass between Green Bay Packers’ Tramon Williams and Jaire Alexander during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) NFL Week 2Los Angeles Chargers’ Melvin Gordon, center celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes) NFL Week 2Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins throws over Green Bay Packers’ Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) NFL Week 2Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) and Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (25) after a reception during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports NFL Week 2Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) leaps over a defender as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) chase during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports NFL Week 2Fans celebrate with Tennessee Titans’ Dane Cruikshank (29) after he scored a touchdown on a fake punt against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) NFL Week 2Minnesota Vikings’ Stefon Diggs can’t catch a pass in front of Green Bay Packers’ Kevin King during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) NFL Week 2Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The play was originally called an out-of-bounds catch, but the call was overturned on review and ruled a touchdown .(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) NFL Week 2Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) scores a touchdown ahead of Houston Texans defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (92) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) NFL Week 2Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, left, scores a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) NFL Week 2Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) intercepts the ball ahead of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) NFL Week 2Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) grabs a pass over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (21), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) NFL Week 2Washington Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) in the second quarter on September 16, 2018, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. : (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 2DeSean Jackson #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown pass during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) NFL Week 2James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball in the first half during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on September 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) NFL Week 2Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after making a defensive stop during the first quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) NFL Week 2Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers gets away from Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills during NFL game action at New Era Field on September 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) NFL Week 2Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) breaks up Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) pass during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports