Top shots of NFL Week 17

Top shots of NFL Week 17Yahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsDecember 30, 2018, 11:07 PM GMTCatch the best images from around the NFL.NFL Week 17Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers lays on the ground after being sacked by Romeo Okwara #95 of the Detroit Lions during the first half of a game at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys is tripped up after a first down catch by Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dives for a touchdown after catching a 19-yard reception thrown by Jameis Winston #3 during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. The Falcons won 34-32.(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with contentAdNFL Week 17Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants dives forward for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins reacts to being sacked by Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field on December 30, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass in front of Nick Nelson #23 of the Oakland Raiders that would lead to the games first touchdown during the first quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots dives as he attempts to catch a pass during the third quarter of game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants makes a first down reception under pressure from Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws the ball away and is called for an intentional grounding penalty as he is brought down by Cameron Wake #91 of the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at New Era Field on December 30, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass under pressure by Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) NFL Week 17Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)