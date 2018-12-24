Top shots of NFL Week 16

Top shots of NFL Week 16Yahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsDecember 24, 2018, 12:24 AM GMTCatch the best images from around the NFL.NFL Week 16Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants catches a pas against Quincy Wilson #31 of the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) NFL Week 16C.J. Anderson #35 of the Los Angeles Rams carries as Budda Baker #36 of the Arizona Cardinals tackles Gerald Everett #81 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals exits the tunnel as he is introduced to the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 
NFL Week 16
Sean Davis #21 of the Pittsburgh Steelers intercepts the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) 
NFL Week 16
Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball in front of Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 
NFL Week 16
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #87 of the Houston Texans makes a catch against free safety Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles dives for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Rashard Higgins #81 of the Cleveland Browns dives for a touchdown in front of Darius Phillips #23 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots defends a pass intended for Robert Foster #16 of the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans forces a fumble on quarterback Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Cody Core #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a pass to convert a two point conversion in front of T.J. Carrie #38 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans dives to score a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Adam Shaheen #87 of the Chicago Bears is unable to make a catch in the endzone against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings makes a touch down catch in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Peyton Barber #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stiff arms Chidobe Awuzie #24 of the Dallas Cowboys on a carry in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Defensive end Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles forces a fumble on quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Matt Breida #22 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes with the ball against the Chicago Bears during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Quandre Diggs #28 of the Detroit Lions in the second half at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dives to the goal line and comes up short on fourth down against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Nick Mullens #4 of the San Francisco 49ers pitches the ball to Jeff Wilson #41 during their NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Dede Westbrook #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars tries to avoid the tackle of Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 and Mike Hull #45 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles reaches for the ball against cornerback Johnathan Joseph #24 of the Houston Texans during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Eagles won 32-30. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Casey Hayward #26 of the Los Angeles Chargers breaks up a pass to John Brown #13 of the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter in a 22-10 Ravens win at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NFL Week 16George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers slides after a catch against the Chicago Bears during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants tosses the ball in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Josh Rosen #3 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball in front of Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Running back Josh Adams #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by cornerback Aaron Colvin #22 and defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles won 32-30.(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a pass down field in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Eli Apple #25 of the New Orleans Saints breaks up a pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NFL Week 16Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts in intercept the ball over Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NFL Week 16New York Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard (87) is hit by Indianapolis Colts Cornerback Quincy Wilson (31) after the catch during the NFL game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts on December 23, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Michael Gallup (13) catches a touchdown pass during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 23, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars Malik Jackson (97) late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS) NFL Week 16Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott (21) dives for the end zone with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Adarius Taylor (53) defending during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 23, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) pushes past Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 23, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 16Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78), Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) celebrate after Njoku caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 16Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch as Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers (22) defends during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 16Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) knocks the ball away from Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) in an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers on December 23, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Indianapolis Colts Nose Tackle Margus Hunt (92) grabs New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning (10) while being blocked by New York Giants Offensive Guard Will Hernandez (71) during the NFL game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts on December 23, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Jalen Tolliver #17 of the Arizona Cardinals reaches for a pass in front of Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) NFL Week 16New York Jets Cornerback Rashard Robinson (30) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets on December 23, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90) can’t stop Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette (27) from scoring a touchdown in the first quarter on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS) NFL Week 16Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler (6) in the first quarter on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS) NFL Week 16Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love (93) and fumbles in an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers on December 23, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Randy Gregory (94) hits Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jameis Winston (3) and forces a fumble during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on December 23, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 16Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) leaps for a touchdown reception in an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers on December 23, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Dallas Cowboys Defensive Tackle Caraun Reid (51) rushes the passer during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 23, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) attempts to go over the line in an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers on December 23, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Carolina Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke (6) is hit by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) as he passes to wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) in an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers on December 23, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 16Dallas Cowboys Safety Jeff Heath (38) and Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) jump for a ball during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on December 23, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 16Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) makes a catch and run during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers on December 23, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 16New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman dives towards the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter. The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) NFL Week 16Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) crosses the goal line for a touchdown in an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers on December 23, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire)