Top shots of NFL Week 12
November 26, 2018, 12:02 AM GMT
Catch the best images from around the NFL.
NFL Week 12Carlos Hyde #34 of the Jacksonville Jaguars grabs the face mask of Star Lotulelei #98 of the Buffalo Bills as both teams scuffle during the third quarter at New Era Field on November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Jacksonville 24-21. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against Eric Reid #25 and Thomas Davis #58 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs in for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 12Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) dives for a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on November 25, 2018, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 12Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) is called for offensive pass interference in the second quarter against Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) in action on November 25, 2018, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 12Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots stiff arms Darryl Roberts #27 of the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium on November 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) evades the tackle attempt by San Francisco 49ers nose tackle Earl Mitchell (90) during the first half of an NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Bucs on November 25, 2018, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 12Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) can’t come up with this fingertip catch during the Detroit Lions versus Chicago Bears game on Thursday November 22, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 12Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) dives for a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders on November 25, 2018, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 12New Orleans Saints defensive back Chris Banjo (31) celebrates a fumble recovery against Atlanta Falcons on November 22, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 12New England Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a touchdown catch during the first half of the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on November 25, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 12Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrate a touchdown in the Salvation Army Kettle during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins on November 22, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 12Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) attempts to catch a pass while being guarded by Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, November 22, 2018. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto) NFL Week 12Trenton Cannon #40 of the New York Jets is tackled by Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants tries to avoid the tackle by Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles n the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Lorenzo Alexander #57 of the Buffalo Bills takes down Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Jacksonville 24-21. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos scrambles out of the pocket under pressure by nose tackle Javon Hargrave #79 and linebacker Anthony Chickillo #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Josh Doctson #18 of the Washington Redskins catches a pass in front of Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and his players celebrate a defensive stop during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field on November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Jacksonville 24-21. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball against Tre Flowers #37 and Tedric Thompson #33 of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Running back Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants is tackled by outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Wide receiver Adam Humphries #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dragged down by defensive back K’Waun Williams #24 of the San Francisco 49ers after a first down in the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 27-9. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Jessie Bates #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals knocks the ball away from Rashard Higgins #81 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-20. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) NFL Week 12Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) cannot pull down a fourth quarter pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) on November 25, 2018, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire)