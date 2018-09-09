Top shots of NFL Week 1

Yahoo Sports

Catch the best images from around the NFL.

<p>Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs for a first down under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) </p>
<p>Trent Taylor #81 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) </p>
<p>New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets a lift from center David Andrews after throwing a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) </p>
<p>New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tashaun Gipson (39) and offensive guard Jon Halapio (75) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports </p>
<p>Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) can’t hold onto the ball under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Joe Haden (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) </p>
<p>Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos scores a first quarter touchdown on a reception as cornerback Tre Flowers #37 of the Seattle Seahawks falls to the ground during a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 9, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) </p>
<p>Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers’ Mario Addison (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) </p>
<p>Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints is grabbed in the second quarter by Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 9, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) </p>
<p>Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches an 11-yard touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) </p>
<p>Michael Thomas #31 of the New York Giants attempts to break up a pass thrown by Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at MetLife Stadium on September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) </p>
<p>Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns forces a fumble by James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) </p>
<p>Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) </p>
<p>Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) </p>
<p>Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) </p>
<p>New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski celebrates after scoring a first quarter touchdown. The New England Patriots host the Houston Texans in their NFL season-opening game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sep. 9, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) </p>
<p>Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines (28) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) </p>
<p>Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (20) attempts to dive for the end zone in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Clayton Fejedelem (42) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) </p>
<p>New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) leaps over Myles Jack (44) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) </p>
<p>New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) </p>
<p>Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) catches a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Joe Haden (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) </p>
<p>New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes the catch and drives for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports </p>
<p>Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs after the catch in the first quarter against San Francisco 49ers defensive back K’Waun Williams (24) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports </p>
<p>New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) intercepts an end zone pass with help from teammate defensive back Eric Rowe (25) intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Vyncint Smith (17) in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports </p>
<p>Houston Texans’ Aaron Colvin defends a pass intended for the Patriots’ Riley McCarron during the second quarter. The New England Patriots host the Houston Texans in their NFL season-opening game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sep. 9, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) </p>
<p>Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Al Woods (99) pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.Dalton threw an interception on the play. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) </p>
<p>Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall (23) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James (81) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) </p>
<p>New Orleans Saints returner Tommylee Lewis (11) is upended in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Peyton Barber (25) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) </p>
<p>Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reaches but can’t catch a pass under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) </p>
