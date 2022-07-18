Top-Rated Dash Cams to Record Your Every Move—and Then Some

How Do Dash Cams Work?
A dash cam lets you to record the road as you drive. Dash cams usually plug into your car's 12v outlet—although some run on batteries—and record whenever the car is on. A dash cam can capture footage of incidents, accidents, or unexpected situations such as a reckless driver or traffic stop. They can come in extremely handy when proving fault of an accident to the police or insurance companies.
Dash cams are specifically designed to record high-quality video at any speed, day or night, no matter if your vehicle is parked or in motion. They're built to record steadily at high frame rates with high-definition video resolution and to withstand extreme temperatures. Many sync with in-cabin and rear-facing cameras.
Dash cams are relatively simple to use. Most don't require you to manually start, stop, or save recordings. Many sync with mobile apps that unlock other functions such as GPS, red-light alerts, and driver assist features, and can send notifications to your phone in the event of an incident.
Recordings are usually stored on a micro SD card (usually not included) that records videos in a loop, depending on the card size. When the card reaches capacity, most dash cams will begin to overwrite the oldest recordings. More contemporary dash cams, though, will let you store recordings in the cloud for safekeeping. This makes them easy to share with insurance companies, the police, or others to help protect you in the case of accidents, insurance fraud, repair-shop damage, and other unexpected events.
How Long Does a Dash Cam Record For?
The recording quality, the size of the camera's SD card capacity, and other factors can all affect how long a dash cam can record. With a high-quality 1080p recording, you can expect approximately:
- 8GB Micro SD Card–Just under an hour
- 16GB Micro SD Card–1 hour, 50 minutes
- 32GB Micro SD Card–About 3.5 hours
However, even with such time limitations on the SD card, a good dash cam won't just stop recording once the memory card is full. Most have continuous-loop recording, so when they run out of storage they simply record over the oldest video files. Quality dash cams and their mobile apps will let you lock videos so they can't be overwritten, and most automatically save any incident footage, as in an accident.
Most modern dash cams offer cloud video management, allowing you to easily transfer your saved videos to online storage. This frees up space on your camera's SD card and makes it simple to edit and share footage as needed.
Are Dash Cams Legal?
Dash cams are legal in the United States, but you should check your state and local laws and restrictions on their use and mounting specs. In some cases, the police can confiscate a dash cam after an accident.
In many states it's illegal to mount a dash cam directly to the windshield because it can obstruct your view. If your dash cam records audio or you use an in-cabin dash cam, you may be legally required to inform your passengers that they are being recorded.
How Much Do Dash Cams Cost?
The cost of a dash cam depends on its quality and features. As with all tech and gadgets, with dash cams you usually get what you pay for; the more you spend, the better quality and more features you'll receive.
Inexpensive off-brand dash cams can be had for as little as $50, while features such as GPS, mobile app actuation, and cloud storage capabilities increase the price from there. A quality midrange dash cam should cost you a bit north of $100. Bundles that include rear dash cams, cabin cameras, SD cards, and more can cost upward of $500.
Bear in mind that with so many dash cams on the market, these devices can often be found on sale at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Holidays and sales events like Black Friday and Prime Day can score you a great deal on a quality dash cam too.
Are Dash Cams Worth It?
Depending on what, how, and why you drive, a dash cam can definitely be worth the investment. Professional drivers such as truck drivers, delivery workers, and ride-share drivers who spend a lot of time behind the wheel are bound to see more action and incidents. Accidents and traffic tickets are most likely, and dash-cam footage can save jobs by absolving drivers of responsibility. Some state laws and commercial insurance policies even require professional drivers to utilize dash, rear, and/or cabin cameras, so whether you want one or not a dash cam might be essential.
In the event of an accident, dash-cam footage can be used to determine fault and responsibility. Dash cams can also record remarkable events like wild accidents, close calls, and even comets streaking through the sky. And we've heard plenty of reports of folks who catch mechanics damaging or joyriding their vehicles while they are in the shop for repair.
Why Trust Us
With a combined 206 years of automotive publishing experience, Hearst Autos—Car and Driver, Road & Track, and Autoweek—knows cars better than just about anyone, and the Gear Team delivers honest evaluations, hands-on tests, and product reviews driven by decades of knowledge and experience. We get our hands on almost every product, tool, and piece of gear we feature; we evaluate gear on its own merits, and tell you the truth.
If we can’t get our hands on the gear, we rely on the combined wisdom of our writers and editors, as well as auto experts we trust. We’ll never say anything is “the best” if we wouldn’t recommend it to our friends or buy it ourselves, and we won’t tell you we’ve tested something if we haven’t. Learn more about our product testing here.