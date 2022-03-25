Top Off All Your Warm-Weather 'Fits With These Epic Summer Jewelry Trends

    Top Off All Your Warm-Weather 'Fits With These Epic Summer Jewelry Trends

    The best part about jewelry? It can elevate your look in mere seconds. Whether you're styling a simple tee and denim, summery beachside look, or formal ensemble, adding a necklace, earrings, bracelet, or even a body chain (!), can instantly change the vibes. And as we head into summer, it's time to freshen up your accessories collection—starting with gems and jewels. Lucky for you, we've got ya covered with the best summer 2022 jewelry trends. No matter how you style these accessories, e-v-e-r-y-o-n-e will be asking about 'em. (You're welcome!)

    From party jewels and bedazzled pieces to arm cuffs and colorful gems, the spring and summer runways were full of stunning jewelry for the hot months ahead. There's no doubt about it: you're going to want to wear these accessories every single day this summer—and far beyond. Check out all the gorgeous jewelry trends below to get yourself in the mood for a sizzling summer.

    And if you're in need of a lil more summer inspo, peep the fashion, bag, and shoe trends that'll be taking over soon.

    Getty
  • <p>The perfect accessory to pair with your summer dress or swimsuit. <br><br><em>Etro </em></p>
    1) Cuffed

    The perfect accessory to pair with your summer dress or swimsuit.

    Etro

    Jacopo Raule - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Prada</em></p>
    2) Cuffed

    Prada

    John Phillips - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Fendi </em></p>
    3) Cuffed

    Fendi

    Jacopo Raule - Getty Images
  • <p>Body chains are the ultimate way to elevate your summery crop tops and bralettes.<em><br><br></em></p><p><em>Acne Studios</em></p>
    4) Body Chains

    Body chains are the ultimate way to elevate your summery crop tops and bralettes.

    Acne Studios

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Chanel </em></p>
    5) Body Chains

    Chanel

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Supriya Lele </em></p>
    6) Body Chains

    Supriya Lele

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>ICYMI, silver is having a comeback (and can be an edgier alternative to gold jewelry). <em><br><br>Tory Burch </em></p>
    7) Silver Linings

    ICYMI, silver is having a comeback (and can be an edgier alternative to gold jewelry).

    Tory Burch

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Hermes </em></p>
    8) Silver Linings

    Hermes

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Ports 1961</em></p>
    9) Silver Linings

    Ports 1961

    John Phillips - Getty Images
  • <p>Chains are here to stay, bb. And not only will you see it on jewelry, but shoes and bags, too. </p><p><em><br>Valentino</em></p>
    10) Linked Up

    Chains are here to stay, bb. And not only will you see it on jewelry, but shoes and bags, too.


    Valentino

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Balmain</em></p>
    11) Linked Up

    Balmain

    Peter White - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Givenchy </em></p>
    12) Linked Up

    Givenchy

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p>Y2k style is one of the hottest trends right now—so naturally, the bedazzled choker is having a moment. <em><br></em></p><p><em><br>Lanvin</em></p>
    13) Bedazzled Chokers

    Y2k style is one of the hottest trends right now—so naturally, the bedazzled choker is having a moment.


    Lanvin

    SAVIKO - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Richard Quinn </em></p>
    14) Bedazzled Chokers

    Richard Quinn

    Kate Green/BFC - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Tom Ford</em></p>
    15) Bedazzled Chokers

    Tom Ford

    JP Yim
  • <p>A bit of color for summer is always the answer. Go for bold in your necklaces, rings, and earrings this season.<br><br><em>Isabel Marant </em></p>
    16) Wear the Rainbow

    A bit of color for summer is always the answer. Go for bold in your necklaces, rings, and earrings this season.

    Isabel Marant

    Peter White - Getty Images
  • <p>Dior</p>
    17) Wear the Rainbow

    Dior

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Kenneth Ize </em></p>
    18) Wear the Rainbow

    Kenneth Ize

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p>Along with all the fringe clothing popping up from your fave designers, fringe jewelry is also making waves. Try pairing it with a simple tee and denim this summer.<br><br><em>Chanel</em></p>
    19) Fringe Benefits

    Along with all the fringe clothing popping up from your fave designers, fringe jewelry is also making waves. Try pairing it with a simple tee and denim this summer.

    Chanel

    SAVIKO - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Courreges</em> </p>
    20) Fringe Benefits

    Courreges

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p>KNWLS</p>
    21) Fringe Benefits

    KNWLS

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p>Keep earthy this summer with shells and raw stones.</p><p><em><br>Chloe</em></p>
    22) Au Naturale

    Keep earthy this summer with shells and raw stones.


    Chloe

    Kristy Sparow - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Givenchy </em></p>
    23) Au Naturale

    Givenchy

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Gabriela Hearst </em></p>
    24) Au Naturale

    Gabriela Hearst

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
