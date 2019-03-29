Top NFL draft prospects

Rivals’ No. 2 overall prospect in the 2016 class, Lawrence was nothing short of an elite recruit coming out of high school in Wake Forest, N.C. – even more hyped than prep teammate Bryce Love – after a 28-sack career, including 13 as a senior. Lawrence had 32 known offers, and he chose Clemson over most of college football’s blueblood schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Florida and many more. Ironically, Lawrence’s mom had her car totaled on their visit to Clemson, and she vowed never to return to that town, but things changed eventually.