Top NFL draft prospects

Top NFL draft prospectsYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsMarch 29, 2019, 10:00 PM GMTLeading up to the 2019 NFL draft, which starts April 25, Yahoo Sports will count down our top 100 overall prospects.– Eric Edholm 30. Drew Lock, MizzouThe Missouri-bred Lock emerged as a high-profile recruit for football late in his prep career, and there was some buzz he even could attempt to play college basketball as a shooting guard as well. As his recruitment went on, Lock drew serious interest from college football heavyweights such as Texas and Ohio State. But the son of a former Mizzou offensive lineman stuck close to home to play for the Tigers. 29. Deandre Baker, GeorgiaPerhaps better known at one point for his track exploits in high school, Baker generated late interest in the recruiting process and he signed with Georgia over Texas, despite a late-night tweet (later deleted) hours before Signing Day appeared to indicate he was headed to the Longhorns. But Baker became a Bulldog and got his feet wet with action in 11 games as a true freshman, mostly on special teams. 28. Taylor Rapp, WashingtonLost in the recruiting shuffle while playing for a 2-8 Sehome (Wash.) High School team in a town that doesn’t celebrate football the way some others do, Rapp nonetheless caught the eye of the Huskies’ coaching staff and enrolled in school there early after his senior season ended. In his first season of 2016 as a true freshman, Rapp overcame a broken hand in spring ball (wearing a cast while playing through it) to earn 10 starts in his 14 games and was named to various freshman All-American teams. Scroll to continue with contentAd27. Garrett Bradbury, NC StateAfter arriving as a 6-3, 240-pound tight end (three-star recruit), Bradbury spent a redshirt season there before the staff moved him to the offensive line. He suffered an injury in spring ball in 2015 before becoming a backup guard (11 games played) in the fall. In 2016, Bradbury started every game at guard but eventually found a home at center. 26. Dexter Lawrence, ClemsonRivals’ No. 2 overall prospect in the 2016 class, Lawrence was nothing short of an elite recruit coming out of high school in Wake Forest, N.C. – even more hyped than prep teammate Bryce Love – after a 28-sack career, including 13 as a senior. Lawrence had 32 known offers, and he chose Clemson over most of college football’s blueblood schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Florida and many more. Ironically, Lawrence’s mom had her car totaled on their visit to Clemson, and she vowed never to return to that town, but things changed eventually.