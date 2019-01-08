The top-five scoring WRs in 2018 Fantasy Football

The 2018 fantasy football season is behind us, but to move forward and look ahead to 2019, it’s smart to examine what happened last year. Looking back can help us come draft time — especially in regards to who you choose when your number is called.
With that said, let’s look back at the five best fantasy wide receivers from 2018!
(all stats derived through Week 17 using Yahoo’s default half-point-PPR scoring) The 2018 top five Fantasy wide receivers
Who were the top-five WRs in fantasy in 2018? Let’s run them down.
5. Julio Jones (2018 ADP: Late-Round 1)
After inconceivably scoring just three times in 2017, the Falcons X-receiver went through a regular season drought that saw him scoreless from December 3, 2017 all the way to November 4, 2018. But he came back with a vengeance from then on, scoring in six out of his remaining eight games. He also posted the second-highest catch and yardage totals of his career in 2018.
4. Antonio Brown (2018 ADP: Round 1)
So, by what we’ve come to expect from a legend like Brown, 2018 was a relatively “down year” for him: 104 catches and 1,297 yards. But because AB is still AB, he scored the most touchdowns of his career (15). The question now is, will he continue to produce amazing fantasy numbers at almost 31 years old and (if he gets moved) on a different team?
3. Davante Adams (2018 ADP: Mid-Round 2)
Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target achieved career-highs in receptions, yards, and scores in 2018. Adams may have started off relatively slow (by his standards), but after a Week 5 explosion in Detroit (nine catches, 140 yards, one touchdown) the talented receiver never looked back.
2. DeAndre Hopkins (2018 ADP: Late-Round 1)
Hopkins delivered another amazing fantasy season, totaling 1,572 reception yards and scoring 11 times on 115 catches. Oh, and he also never dropped a catchable ball this season. If not for the crazy production of 2018’s No. 1 wide receiver, Nuk would have made it two years in a row as fantasy’s top pass-catcher.
1. Tyreek Hill (2018 ADP: Early-Round 3)
Let’s take a moment and talk about what Tyreek Hill did this past season. Cheetah totaled a ridiculous 1,843 yards through his receptions, rushing attempts, and punt returns. He also scored 14 total times. Remember when non-believers dubbed him an above-average gadget player? Yeah, no.