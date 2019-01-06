The top-five scoring TEs in 2018 Fantasy Football

The 2018 fantasy football season is behind us, but to move forward and look ahead to 2019, it’s smart to examine what happened last year. Looking back can help us come draft time — especially in regards to who you choose when your number is called.
With that said, let’s look back at the five best fantasy tight ends from 2018!
(all stats derived through Week 17 using Yahoo’s default half-point-PPR scoring) The 2018 top five Fantasy tight ends
5. Jared Cook (2018 ADP: Late-Round 13)
Cook has long possessed an intriguing mix of measurables, strength, and speed, but he finally put it all together in 2018. He caught 68 balls for 896 yards and six touchdowns — all career-highs. In a rough fantasy tight end landscape in 2018, that’s more than good enough for fifth place.
4. Eric Ebron (2018 ADP: Late-Round 13)
Ebron is another tight end who flashed potential but never truly lived up to it. Who knew that a chance of scenery was apparently all he needed? Ebron put up career-highs in receptions and yardage with the Colts in 2018, as well as obliterating his previous scoring high with 13 touchdowns — good for 189.2 total fantasy points.
3. George Kittle (2018 ADP: Late-Round 12)
You might know him as George Kittle, but he’s a hero in many fantasy owners’ eyes. Kittle shined in a barren tight end landscape en route to a record-setting 2018 season. He scored an eye-popping 214.7 fantasy points and was one of the few TEs to truly blow his ADP out of the water.
2. Zach Ertz (2018 ADP: Late-Round 3)
The top two TEs of 2018 won’t be a surprise, but the fact remains: if you owned either of them in fantasy this season, you were quite well off all season. Ertz caught a whopping 116 balls and scored eight times. He’ll arguably be a top-two option at his position going forward, now that Rob Gronkowski seems to be on the decline.
1. Travis Kelce (2018 ADP: Round 3)
Chances are, if you played with Patrick Mahomes you had a good fantasy season. That said, Kelce has been a top-10 fantasy tight end since 2014. I’ll keep it short: he destroyed his previous career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2018. The king among fantasy tight ends, indeed.