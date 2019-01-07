The top-five scoring RBs in 2018 Fantasy Football

The 2018 fantasy football season is behind us, but to move forward and look ahead to 2019, it’s smart to examine what happened last year. Looking back can help us come draft time — especially in regards to who you choose when your number is called.
With that said, let’s look back at the five best fantasy running backs from 2018!
(all stats derived through Week 17 using Yahoo’s default half-point-PPR scoring) The 2018 top five Fantasy running backs
Who were the top-five RBs in fantasy in 2018? Let’s run them down.
5. Ezekiel Elliott (2018 ADP: Round 1)
Zeke Elliott is an example of of how real results don’t completely translate to fantasy. As in, how could the 2018 rushing champion be just fantasy’s fifth-best RB this season? Well, it speaks to both the greatness of Elliott and the greatness of the four runners ahead of him. Regardless, Elliott put up career-highs in receptions; if he continues catching more balls, he will continue to rise the fantasy ranks for years to come.
4. Alvin Kamara (2018 ADP: Round 1)
Kamara’s fantasy owners got a mouth-watering look at what his output could be as the lone back in New Orleans. Kamara touched the ball a whopping 91 times while running mate, Mark Ingram, served his suspension. He went on to score a total of 313.7 fantasy points in 2018. His skills as a receiver, in particular, make him a star fantasy asset. Speaking of receiver skills…
3. Christian McCaffrey (2018 ADP: Late-Round 2)
What Christian McCaffrey did in 2018 is nothing short of extraordinary. He showed off his prowess game after game, totaling 2,015 total yards from scrimmage (rushing, receiving, and yes, passing). Run-CMC handled an immense workload as the focal point of the Panthers offense. In fact, just a mere 10.6 fantasy points separate him and the top of the fantasy-RB pyramid. Talk about crushing your ADP.
2. Saquon Barkley (2018 ADP: Mid-Round 1)
Run-CMC was only 10.6 from finishing as the No. 1 fantasy back. Barkley was only 2.3 points away. Yes, even though he was on a disappointing Giants team, the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year delivered a fantasy season for the ages. He scored 340.3 total fantasy points, thanks to his ridiculous 2,028 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns.
1. Todd Gurley (2018 ADP: Round 1)
Watch the throne. Gurley has now made it two consecutive years as fantasy’s top back. I’ll keep it short. The engine that runs the Rams offense accumulated 342.6 fantasy points. Oh, and he scored 21 total touchdowns and totaled 1,831 yards from scrimmage — in just 14 games.