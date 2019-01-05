The top-five scoring QBs in 2018 Fantasy Football

Mo Castillo
Yahoo Sports

The 2018 fantasy football season is behind us, but to move forward and look ahead to 2019, it’s smart to examine what happened last year. Looking back can help us come draft time — especially in regards to who you choose when your number is called.

With that said, let’s look back at the five best fantasy quarterbacks from 2018!

(all stats derived through Week 17)

2018 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks

5. Andrew Luck (2018 ADP: Late-Round 11)

4. Deshaun Watson (2018 ADP: Round 4)

3. Ben Roethlisberger (2018 ADP: Round 10)

2. Matt Ryan (2018 ADP: Round 11)

1. Patrick Mahomes (2018 ADP: Rd. 11)

