The top-five scoring QBs in 2018 Fantasy Football

The 2018 fantasy football season is behind us, but to move forward and look ahead to 2019, it’s smart to examine what happened last year. Looking back can help us come draft time — especially in regards to who you choose when your number is called.
With that said, let’s look back at the five best fantasy quarterbacks from 2018!
(all stats derived through Week 17) 2018 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks
Who were the top-five quarterbacks in fantasy in 2018? Let’s run them down.
5. Andrew Luck (2018 ADP: Late-Round 11)
What were we to expect from Luck after a lost 2017 season? How about a top-five fantasy finish, a Wild Card-berth in the playoffs, and the second-highest passing yardage total of his career? Not too shabby, if you ask me.
4. Deshaun Watson (2018 ADP: Round 4)
Watson returned from an injury-shortened 2017 to lead his Texans to the AFC South title in 2018. He achieved this in no small part to his 4,165 passing yards, 551 rushing yards, and 31 total TDs. You can expect him to be high in the fantasy QB ranks for years to come.
3. Ben Roethlisberger (2018 ADP: Round 10)
Big Ben navigated a tumultuous Steelers season to 5,129 yards and a 34:16 TD:INT ratio. He averaged 21.3 fantasy points a game — his first season as a top-three fantasy QB.
2. Matt Ryan (2018 ADP: Round 11)
Matty Ice couldn’t lift his Falcons to a better season, but their disappointment wasn’t on his shoulders. Ryan nearly threw for 5000 yards with a 35:7 TD:INT ratio. His 354 total fantasy points were second only to a phenom the likes of which we’ve rarely seen before…
1. Patrick Mahomes (2018 ADP: Rd. 11)
C’mon — who else did you expect? What can you say about Pat Mahomes that the numbers don’t say better? 5097 passing yards. 50 touchdowns. 417 total fantasy points scored. Oh, and his arm has a mind of its own. Haven’t seen any evidence to the contrary.