These Top Chicken Feeders Will Fuel Your Flock

This rain- and pest-proof treadle feeder may take some time for your chickens to get used to, but it'll save you from having to deal with stolen bounty from pesky thieves like squirrels, mice, and raccoons in the long run.

Because the feeder responds to weight, chickens have to step onto the front plate in order to access the food. The pressure system can be adjusted between 1.5 and 3 lbs, so you can make sure feed is protected against lighter intruders by selecting the weight class for your flock.