These Top Chicken Feeders Will Fuel Your Flock

Country Living

Make sure your peckish feathered friends are well-fed.

Chickens may not be particular—let's be honest, they'd probably be fine eating feed straight off of the ground—but the secret to maintaining a healthy, happy flock is keeping them well-fed. The right chicken feeder can aid in accomplishing that, so we selected several feature-packed options that are strategically designed to fit the needs of your feathered friends—whether you want to minimize waste, prevent pest infiltration, or protecting their food from rain and rough weather. No matter your experience level with raising chickens, or the size of your flock, these brilliant backyard feeders can help them grow from tiny, peckish chicks into healthy, clucking chickens.
Chickens may not be particular—let's be honest, they'd probably be fine eating feed straight off of the ground—but the secret to maintaining a healthy, happy flock is keeping them well-fed. The right chicken feeder can aid in accomplishing that, so we selected several feature-packed options that are strategically designed to fit the needs of your feathered friends—whether you want to minimize waste, prevent pest infiltration, or protecting their food from rain and rough weather. No matter your experience level with raising chickens, or the size of your flock, these brilliant backyard feeders can help them grow from tiny, peckish chicks into healthy, clucking chickens.

1) RentACoop Treadle Feeder

RentACoop

amazon.com

$104.95

Shop Now

This rain- and pest-proof treadle feeder may take some time for your chickens to get used to, but it'll save you from having to deal with stolen bounty from pesky thieves like squirrels, mice, and raccoons in the long run.

Because the feeder responds to weight, chickens have to step onto the front plate in order to access the food. The pressure system can be adjusted between 1.5 and 3 lbs, so you can make sure feed is protected against lighter intruders by selecting the weight class for your flock.

2) RentACoop Dual-Port Chick Feeder

RentACoop

amazon.com

$29.95

Shop Now

This 5 lb feeding option features a small footprint, plus small- and large-size ports that'll accommodate your chickens as they grow. On one side, smaller ports are perfect for chicks ages 7 days through 4 weeks, while larger ports on the opposite end are roomy enough for older chicks that are up to 12 weeks old.

A clever no-spill lip construction keeps food from scattering to minimize waste, and prevents unwanted dirt and debris from coming into contact with the feed inside.

3) Ware Manufacturing Chicken Feeder Trough

Ware Manufacturing

amazon.com

$25.87

Shop Now

Featuring a sturdy galvanized steel construction, this trough-style chicken feeder is rust-proof, so it'll stand the test of time. Its scratch-preventing wire guard will keep chickens from climbing on top of the feeder, ensuring that none of their feed gets spilled or goes to waste.

4) Harris Farms Galvanized Hanging Feeder

Harris Farms

amazon.com

$24.99

Shop Now

This hanging large-capacity feeder is hefty and sturdy enough to hold 30 lbs of food—enough to feed up to 50 chickens. Three height adjustment positions give you full control of how much feed can be released at a time, and rolled edges will keep chickens safe as they peck.

Like many hanging metal feeders, it doesn't come with a cover, so just keep in mind that it's better served for indoor use.

5) Little Giant Plastic Fence Feeder

Little Giant

amazon.com

$22.20

Shop Now

If your chicken coop is on the smaller size, every square foot counts. Keep your flock's feeder out of the way of valuable moving space with this option, which can be attached to a wall, railing, or fence. It holds up to holds 4.5 qts of feed, and comes with two clips for easy mounting and moving.

6) Lixit Chicken Feeder & Waterer

Lixit

chewy.com

$7.39

Shop Now

This cheery dual-purpose chicken feeder and waterer conveniently comes with a reversible base that features a water dish on one side and a food bowl on the other. Both sides are clearly labeled, so you always know which is which.

Depending on your needs, its printed reservoir can be filled with up to 64 oz of water or 4 lbs of feed. It also features a wide opening to allow for easy scrubbing and cleaning.

7) Kaytee Fruit & Veggie Chicken Feeding Basket

Kaytee

chewy.com

$7.99

Shop Now

Perhaps this tool is better served for stimulating your feathered friends than for actually feeding them, but this handy hanging wire basket can be stuffed with their favorite fruits and veggies to eliminate chicken boredom.

Simply fill it with peck-worthy broccoli, lettuce, tomato, or watermelon, and hang the basket at their eye level using the included chain and set of clips.

8) Little Giant Plastic Feeder Base

Little Giant

amazon.com

$17.82

Shop Now

All you need is a jar that can screw onto this base (even a quart-size mason jar will do the trick!) and the eight holes can feed multiple chickens at once. Inner ribs prevent wasteful feed overflow and spillage, and a durable polystyrene composition will withstand heat and cold for long-lasting use.

9) Double-Tuf Poultry Feeder with Legs

Double-Tuf

amazon.com

$41.10

Shop Now

The best way to prolong the life of your chicken feeder is to keep it propped off of the ground where moisture and debris can collect. This bright blue feeder comes with legs to keep it elevated and protected from the elements underneath.

10) RentACoop DIY Port Feeder

RentACoop

amazon.com

$49.95

Shop Now

You can turn any bucket or container into a chicken feeder with this DIY kit. It comes with everything you need to feed six chickens, including feeding ports, rain hoods, screws, wingnuts, and gaskets. The system sets up in a quick 5 minutes, and if you use a large-capacity container, it could save you a ton of money.

