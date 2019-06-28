Top 25 NBA free agents

Top 25 NBA free agentsYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsJune 28, 2019, 10:23 p.m. UTCWith the free-agent negotiating period opening at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, here are the top 25 players on the market.View the full list here.1. Kawhi LeonardLeonard bounced back from an injury-ravaged season and led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA title, while also winning Finals MVP. Toronto used a progressive rest program to keep Leonard fresh throughout the season and it paid off, as he delivered one of the best playoff runs of all time. Despite the fairytale season, Leonard is still intrigued about leaving the Raptors to head back home to Southern California, but Toronto is the favorite to keep him.2. Kevin DurantDurant would have topped this list had he not torn his Achilles. Now, his long-awaited free agency is one that involves a different type of calculation. Durant could re-sign with Golden State, rehab with the Warriors and get back to contending for a title in 2021. Or teams like the Knicks or Nets could still gamble on him making a full recovery and give him a max contract anyway. Durant will still lead free agency, just in a different way than was expected.3. Kyrie IrvingIrving remains one of the top players in the NBA, despite a frustrating season with Boston. While the Celtics didn’t have the success many envisioned, Irving was an All-NBA performer and once again an All-Star. Reports have linked him to the Nets, Knicks, Lakers and even returning to the Celtics. Brooklyn seems like the leader, but with a guy like Irving, you’ll only know for sure when he signs on the dotted line.Scroll to continue with contentAd4. Jimmy ButlerButler headlines this class as the most versatile shooting guard available. He’s able to play either wing spot and can also function as a team’s primary ball-handler. While he’s not the lockdown defender he once was, Butler is still in the upper third of the league as a defensive player. Philadelphia has the benefit of being the only team that can offer him a full five-year, max deal. His age and injury history could be deciding factors for Butler.5. Kemba WalkerWalker had a dream season. He was an All-Star in his home city of Charlotte and capped off the year by making the All-NBA team. The latter honor made him eligible for a super-max extension of five years and $221 million. That puts the Hornets in a bit of a bind. They’d love to retain their franchise player, but they’ve already got an expensive roster and this would cap them out for the foreseeable future.6. Klay ThompsonThompson suffered a torn ACL in the NBA Finals that is expected to keep him out for most, if not all, of the 2020 season. Thompson should make a full recovery. Golden State has shown a willingness to stick with their pre-injury plan of signing Thompson to a max deal. Expect him to be back with the Warriors.7. Khris MiddletonMiddleton picked a great year to go from everyone’s most underrated player to a first time All-Star. He’s now poised to cash in as a free agent. Because of his ability to play on or off the ball, inside or outside, as well as being a plus defender, Middleton fits with any team. He’ll have big offers, but he’s found a home in Milwaukee and is expected to team with Giannis Antetokounmpo for years to come.9. D’Angelo Russell (restricted)Russell really came into his own last season and became a first-time All-Star. Normally, this would mean a player of his age has a max deal coming to stay with the club with which he developed. In this case, Russell’s future seems tied to the Nets’ pursuit of Irving. If Brooklyn signs Irving, it’s likely Russell is headed elsewhere.10. Al HorfordHorford has become the ideal modern NBA center. He can step out and hit 3-pointers, but can also go get a bucket on the block. He remains an elite defender, both individually and within a team scheme. He can also slide down a position and play bigger power forwards. Horford projects to age well over the next few years, provided a team keeps him on a similar maintenance plan to the one Boston has used. Horford opted, but both sides reportedly want to work out a long-term deal.11. Bojan BogdanovicWhen Victor Oladipo went down with a torn quad, it looked like the season was lost for the Indiana Pacers. Instead, Bogdanovic stepped up and was a big part of carrying Indiana to the playoffs. He’s been doing this for years on the international level, so it shouldn’t have come as a surprise. He’s down a bit on the list because of his age, but for at least the next few years, Bogdanovic will give a team solid scoring and better-than-you-think defense.12. Julius RandleRandle quietly blew up in New Orleans. Despite the drama that swirled around Anthony Davis for half the season, Randle put up a 21/8/3 stat line. He also became a dependable shooter, which opens up his market in today’s game. He’s not a great defender, so pairing him with a rim protector is necessary. But his offensive game fits just about anywhere. With Zion Williamson overlapping positions, Randle is likely on the move this summer.13. Kristaps Porzingis (restricted)Porzingis is coming off a lost year, missing the entire season while rehabbing from a torn ACL in 2018. Despite that, the Dallas Mavericks gave up a considerable package of picks and players to acquire Porzingis. There was buzz he could have returned late in the season, but with the Mavs out of the playoff picture, they took the conservative approach. It’s not exactly Dallas or bust for Porzingis this summer, but considering the Mavericks’ investment in acquiring him, he’s not going anywhere.14. Nikola VucevicVucevic took a while to get here, but he became an All-Star in his contract year. He also helped carry the Magic to their first playoff appearance since the team traded Dwight Howard in 2012. Vucevic is a good offensive player, but he needs good defenders around him. With his range and passing, he can fit any offensive system, which makes him attractive to many teams.15. Jeremy LambLamb had a career year just in time for free agency. He was a starter for the first time and delivered with career-best numbers across the board for the Charlotte Hornets. Lamb is seen as a fit for just about any team. He can start or come off the bench and can play either wing position. Don’t be surprised if Lamb is one of those guys who gets a shockingly big offer this summer.16. Paul Millsap (team option)After an injury-plagued first season with the Denver Nuggets, this past year Millsap showed exactly why they signed him. He provided the defensive balance to Nikola Jokic’s All-Star offense in the Nuggets’ frontcourt. His situation is interesting because paying him $30.5 million next season at his age isn’t something Denver likely wants to do. Expect the Nuggets to decline Millsap’s team option, but then re-sign him to a contract that lowers his annual salary but adds years.17. J.J. RedickEven at his age, Redick remains a solid player. While his 3-point percentage slipped under 40 percent for the first time in five years, he actually averaged a career-high 18.1 points. Redick’s role as a shooter fits on every NBA team. He’s likely to stay in Philadelphia where he’s found a home, but other teams will try to get him to change his mind.18. DeMarcus CousinsCousins looked like a guy coming off a torn Achilles tendon when he first returned. He then suffered a quad injury that kept him out for a chunk of the playoffs. But by the end of the Finals, Cousins looked pretty good. He’s fairly ground-bound, so the leg injuries aren’t major factors for him. He played for the Warriors on the cheap last year. He might have to do the same for another season, just to prove he can stay healthy and productive. Team culture matters when looking at where Cousins fits going forward.19. Brook LopezLopez was kind of like the kid left standing in musical chairs last summer. When the music stopped, everyone else had plans for their cap space and Lopez didn’t have a chair. His loss was the Bucks’ gain as they got Lopez for just the bi-annual exception. He’s a perfect fit in Milwaukee, but there is no chance he’s that cheap again. Given the Bucks’ tricky cap situation and the lack of Bird rights for Lopez, his return to Milwaukee is less than certain.20. Harrison BarnesBarnes somewhat surprisingly opted out of a contract that would have paid him over $25 million for the upcoming season. It is unlikely Barnes will ever see a single-season salary that large again, but this move gives him flexibility for the summer. It also gives the King the ability to lower his annual salary, but stretch it over more years. Or for both parties to move on entirely. Barnes still fits as a scoring three/four with just about any team.21. Marcus Morris Sr.Morris really blossomed in Boston. The Celtics let him carry the second unit for large chunks of his two seasons in green, while also using Morris as a sometimes starter. While he’s known for his scoring, Morris is also a good defender, rebounder and passer. He fits anywhere because he’s equally good coming off the bench or starting. Some smart team is going to get a steal here.22. JaMychal GreenGreen was seen as a steal by the Memphis Grizzlies when they snagged him from the San Antonio Spurs in 2015. He grew into his own in Memphis, especially by adding range to his jumper. He fit in almost perfectly with the Los Angeles Clippers after they acquired him at the trade deadline because of his lunch-pail work ethic. The Pacers value Young, but have a chance to make noise in free agency. That could free him up to be an undervalued steal for someone else.24. Patrick BeverleyBeverley has gained a reputation as one of the guards whom opposing players hate to go against most. He’s just a pest, and that’s a compliment of the highest order. Beverley has also improved his shooting and playmaking enough that he’s no longer just a defensive stopper. He’ll have plenty of suitors this summer because of the plug-and-play nature of his game.25. Malcolm Brogdon (restricted)Brogdon is a ways away from his 2017 Rookie of the Year season, but he’s gotten even better since then. He’s become equally adept at playing with the ball in his hands, or sliding off the ball and playing as a spot-up shooter. He put up a remarkable 51/43/93 shooting split this season. Normally teams would be scared off because he’s a restricted free agent, but Brogdon is good enough that someone might put Milwaukee in a tough spot to have to match a massive offer sheet.