The top 10 earners in FedEx Cup history

Total earnings: $25,139,875

Playoff starts: 27

Tournament earnings: $9,239,875 (fifth)

Memorable moment: McIlroy played just once in the first five editions of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but he has made up for lost ground since 2012. That year he finished second overall, then was third in 2014 before finishing first in 2016. McIlroy's big moment of 2016 was his clutch performance down the stretch at the Tour Championship. He entered the event having to win and needing Dustin Johnson to finish worse than solo second. DJ did his part (T-6), yet McIlroy was three off the lead with three holes to play. But a hole-out eagle on the par-4 16th helped him get in a playoff with Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore, and then a 15-foot birdie on the fourth sudden-death hole gave him the top prize.