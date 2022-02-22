Tool Awards 2022: Vices and Supports
1 / 3
450P
Wilton
walmart.com
$189.99
A top-quality vise with a rotating head at this price is a rare thing. We’ve seen a bunch of pretenders; their heads don’t rotate smoothly, or they come loose while you’re working. Not the 450P. This 21-pound vise is professional quality and a lot of tool for the money. It’s built with hardened steel (replaceable) jaw inserts and a body made from cast iron and ductile iron. It’s as tough as it looks, and its grip is tenacious.
