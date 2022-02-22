Tool Awards 2022: Drills & Impact Drivers

  • <p><strong>MILWAUKEE</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$329.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FMilwaukee-M18-FUEL-SURGE-18-Volt-Lithium-Ion-Brushless-Cordless-1-4-in-Hex-Impact-Driver-Compact-Kit-with-Two-5-0-Ah-Batteries-2760-22%2F300194046&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804298%2Fbest-drills-and-impact-drivers-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The DB303552 is in a class by itself in terms of how quietly it operates. It uses a hydraulic drive technology that eliminates metal-on-metal contact, making it much quieter than traditional impact drivers. It also requires less torque, and because the torque is sustained much longer, it can drive tough fasteners more quickly. The driver features three speed settings and a dedicated, effective, self-tapping screw mode, which helped us get screws started and prevented them from stripping out.</p>
  • <p><strong>HART</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F767990860%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804298%2Fbest-drills-and-impact-drivers-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We’re awarding this Hart based on its combination of price and performance. It drove 3-inch No. 10 construction screws with no trouble and has the typical 1⁄4-inch collet backed up by a brushless motor and variable speeds from 0 to 3,000 rpm. Walmart states its torque out- put as 2,200 in.-lb. Those specs put it in the same performance class with well-known brands famous on construction sites—impressive for the in-house line of the big box retailer.</p>
  • <p><strong>Makita</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FMakita-40V-Max-XGT-Brushless-Cordless-1-2-in-Hammer-Driver-Drill-Kit-2-5Ah-GPH01D%2F316617169&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804298%2Fbest-drills-and-impact-drivers-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is one of the best power tools we’ve ever used. It’s the first one we’ve tried in Makita’s new 40-volt XGT series, power tools with 40-volt motors but batteries that are the same size as a large 18-volt. It drills through Douglas fir in a flash. Press the trigger, point it, and a moment later you have a hole, and then another and another. But all that power would be useless without control. Electronic speed control maintains motor speed under load, helping you be more productive and safer. That’s helpful drilling wood, but even more important drilling steel, where it’s difficult to balance variables of motor speed, bit diameter, and steel hardness and thickness.</p>
  • <p><strong>FLEX</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F24V-1-2-in-Drl-Drv-Kit-Turbo%2F1002986412&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804298%2Fbest-drills-and-impact-drivers-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Flex, short for Flex Elektrowerkzeuge, is a German power tool company muscling its way into the American market. And when we say “muscling in,” we’re not being cute. The Flex drill blasted out 229 holes in one battery charge, helped by a turbo mode setting that bumps its top speed from 2,000 to 2,500 rpm. It was also aided by the tool’s circuitry, which has an anti-kickback feature. Despite pushing the FX1171T very hard, we felt no recoil during our time testing it. Just know that, with a 5-Ah battery and weight of 5.8 pounds, this is clearly a heavy- duty tool intended for those who need maximum power and battery life to match.</p>
  • <p><strong>Metabo-HPT</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FMetabo-HPT-was-Hitachi-Power-Tools-18-Volt-1-2-in-Corded-Drill-Charger-Included-and-2-Batteries-Included%2F5001595519&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804298%2Fbest-drills-and-impact-drivers-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lightweight but not light on performance. That’s this Metabo-HPT subcompact drill, as it punched out 39 holes, clearing each in an effortless display of chip-throwing confidence. The small, lightweight battery (1.5 Ah) means the whole package weighs just 3.6 pounds. And don’t be fooled by the relatively modest number of holes it drilled. It’s efficient, and it did its job without stalling or overheating.</p>
  • <p><strong>DeWalt</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$299.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FDEWALT-20-Volt-MAX-Cordless-Brushless-1-2-in-Hammer-Drill-Driver-with-FLEXVOLT-ADVANTAGE-with-1-FLEXVOLT-6-0Ah-Battery-DCD999T1%2F313291725%3Firgwc%3D1%26cm_mmc%3Dafl-ir-78091-456723-%26clickid%3Dxrwx891iTxyLR8twUx0Mo387UkGxvKy1RWzaxk0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804298%2Fbest-drills-and-impact-drivers-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The marathon hole-drilling champion in our cordless drill test is this DeWalt. Plain and simple. Combine a highly powerful motor with a hefty 6-Ah battery, and you get outsized performance. And very efficient performance at that, when you examine the tool in terms of holes drilled per amp-hour of battery capacity; the big yellow drill managed more than 50. Only the 40-volt Makita above was more efficient. The DeWalt features king-size torque, speed, and a lack of vibration even under severe load. Its excellent trigger response that allows you to fine tune drilling speed and breakout at the bottom of the hole or to reverse the bit and back out. If there’s wood, metal, or masonry and you need to put a hole in it (or lots of holes in it), the DCD999 is an excellent choice.</p>
  • <p><strong>DEWALT</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FDEWALT-ATOMIC-20-Volt-MAX-Cordless-Brushless-Compact-1-4-in-Impact-Driver-Tool-Only-DCF850B%2F316627328&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804298%2Fbest-drills-and-impact-drivers-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As cordless power tools bulk up to compete with their corded counterparts, they begin to lose the nimble quality that makes them attractive. DeWalt breaks through the power and weight barrier with the introduction of its Powerstack battery platform. The batteries do away with individual cylindrical cells and instead use layered pouches that achieve weight, size, and performance benefits. It’s 15 percent lighter than DeWalt’s most comparable 2-Ah lithium battery, while being 50 percent more powerful. It actually produces more watts out by more efficiently converting electrochemical energy to mechanical energy with less waste heat.</p><p>We were impressed when we used the battery in DeWalt’s new ultra compact impact driver, the DCF850. With the battery, it weighs only 2.6 pounds, but it drives screws with a vengeance. Likewise, we ran the battery in the 6.5-inch cordless circular saw <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DEWALT-Circular-2-Inch-Cordless-DCS565B/dp/B08KYM6GW6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38804298%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DCS565" class="link ">DCS565</a> (7 pounds with battery) and plowed through Douglas fir with the blade fully immersed in the lumber to its maximum depth of 2-3⁄8 inches. This is power tool engineering at its best.</p>
  • <p><strong>Metabo-HPT</strong></p><p>acmetools.com</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acmetools.com%2Fmetabo-hpt-36v-cordless-plunge-router-kit-2-1-4-hp-m3612dam%2F717709028258.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804298%2Fbest-drills-and-impact-drivers-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Metabo-HPT’s multi-volt power tools are racking up points with us for their superb engineering. You can run them as 36-volt cordless power tools or plug them into 120-volt power. The 1⁄2-inch M3612DA plunge router is a wonder tool. With the battery in place, we ran a beefy ogee molding around a board’s perimeter as we would with any 120-volt router. We plugged the tool and then did pattern routing with it using a 1-inch-long, bottom-bearing straight bit. It passed both tests with flying colors. Unplugging the router and reinserting the battery, we continued to hog off wood with the straight bit in pattern routing, as we did before. The router is fully featured, and Metabo-HPT took not short cuts with it. It boasts a nicely-sliding plunge action, a 7-piece template guide set, a three-position turret and depth rod for precise control of cutting depth, a well-designed and transparent dust pickup tube, a fence, and a dial-adjust speed control.</p>
Whatever size and depth of hole you need, these are the best tools to make it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

