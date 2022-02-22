Tool Awards 2022: Accessories

  • <p><strong>Disston</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.14</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088SYF7LK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38804413%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The E0100231 is one of the best hole saws we’ve used. Each body snaps easily onto and off the mandrel (the base that holds the saw blade and centers the drill bit in it). The feature allows you to quickly change sizes and makes disc removal a breeze. Remove the saw from the mandrel and you have access to the disc from the front, the back, and even the side because of screwdriver access slots cut into the side of the saw body.</p>
    The E0100231 is one of the best hole saws we’ve used. Each body snaps easily onto and off the mandrel (the base that holds the saw blade and centers the drill bit in it). The feature allows you to quickly change sizes and makes disc removal a breeze. Remove the saw from the mandrel and you have access to the disc from the front, the back, and even the side because of screwdriver access slots cut into the side of the saw body.

  • <p><strong>Kreg</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$99.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FKreg-Handheld-Pocket-Hole-Jig-PRO%2F1003188822&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804413%2Fbest-tool-accessories-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Our test of this Kreg proved that it’s fast, versatile, and reliable. Pocket screws are specialized fasteners that slope at a shallow angle to join two pieces of wood. The key to any pocket screw tool is that it must hold the wood securely and angle the drill bit precisely. Here, a unique pistol-grip clamp holds the wood upright while guiding a specialized drill bit through hardened-steel sleeves. The design enables you to quickly bring the wood to the jig or the jig to the wood. The tool’s pistol grip can turn 360 degrees, providing you access from any angle, while a trigger permits rapid clamp-and- release action for repeat hole drilling.</p>
    Our test of this Kreg proved that it’s fast, versatile, and reliable. Pocket screws are specialized fasteners that slope at a shallow angle to join two pieces of wood. The key to any pocket screw tool is that it must hold the wood securely and angle the drill bit precisely. Here, a unique pistol-grip clamp holds the wood upright while guiding a specialized drill bit through hardened-steel sleeves. The design enables you to quickly bring the wood to the jig or the jig to the wood. The tool’s pistol grip can turn 360 degrees, providing you access from any angle, while a trigger permits rapid clamp-and- release action for repeat hole drilling.

  • <p><strong>Diablo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CBWWN8J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38804413%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Calling the Diablo a sanding block doesn’t give it enough credit. Maybe “sanding wizard” is better. It comes with six abrasive sheets, two each in 80, 120, and 220 grit. One side of the block is a soft foam to help it bend around and sand curved surfaces. The other is rigid for aggressively removing material from flat areas. And we love that the abrasive sheets are washable, extending their life and sanding power.</p>
    Calling the Diablo a sanding block doesn’t give it enough credit. Maybe “sanding wizard” is better. It comes with six abrasive sheets, two each in 80, 120, and 220 grit. One side of the block is a soft foam to help it bend around and sand curved surfaces. The other is rigid for aggressively removing material from flat areas. And we love that the abrasive sheets are washable, extending their life and sanding power.

  • <p><strong>Tapcon</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$7.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FTapcon-3-16-in-x-1-3-4-in-Star-Flat-Head-Concrete-Anchors-25-Pack-28255%2F314113301&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804413%2Fbest-tool-accessories-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It’s hard to improve on the trusty blue masonry screws, known in the construction industry simply as “Tapcons.” But we like the star recess in the center of the bevel-head screws; now you can drive a Tapcon with same bit you use on many wood screws. The recess also makes it less likely that you’ll snap the screw mid-drive, the brand says. The hex-head screws, meanwhile, have heads with small but subtle ribs that bite into the the wall or floor, reducing spinouts as the fasteners sock down. And both screws have an improved thread shape that reduces the torque necessary to drive them.</p>
    It’s hard to improve on the trusty blue masonry screws, known in the construction industry simply as “Tapcons.” But we like the star recess in the center of the bevel-head screws; now you can drive a Tapcon with same bit you use on many wood screws. The recess also makes it less likely that you’ll snap the screw mid-drive, the brand says. The hex-head screws, meanwhile, have heads with small but subtle ribs that bite into the the wall or floor, reducing spinouts as the fasteners sock down. And both screws have an improved thread shape that reduces the torque necessary to drive them.

  • <p><strong>Klein Tools</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QW7K1JJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38804413%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GFCI protection doesn’t last forever. We’ve seen many older GFCI receptacles that were either cranky or entirely worn out. A simple way to test them is with Klein’s RT250, an LCD-lighted device that gives you a quick voltage reading and a readout that tells you whether the device is mis-wired. Hit the test button to determine whether the GFCI will trip. It’s easy to use and reliable.</p>
    GFCI protection doesn’t last forever. We’ve seen many older GFCI receptacles that were either cranky or entirely worn out. A simple way to test them is with Klein’s RT250, an LCD-lighted device that gives you a quick voltage reading and a readout that tells you whether the device is mis-wired. Hit the test button to determine whether the GFCI will trip. It’s easy to use and reliable.

  • <p><strong>Ryobi</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$79.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FRYOBI-ONE-18V-Cordless-Hybrid-LED-Panel-Light-Tool-Only-PCL631B%2F316548991%23overlay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804413%2Fbest-tool-accessories-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This LED work light runs off of an 18-volt Ryobi battery or an extension cord. Regardless of how it’s powered, at its highest 3,000-lumen setting, it’s incredibly bright. We could see that being useful to light a campsite or darkened attic. Its medium (1,800 lumens) and low settings (1,000 lumens) are more useful for work lighting at close quarters, such as doing home repairs. The three-panel design makes it more useful than other LED lights with a single fixed panel. The two side panels fold out and can pivot 90 degrees (relative to the center), providing illumination over a very large area.</p>
    This LED work light runs off of an 18-volt Ryobi battery or an extension cord. Regardless of how it’s powered, at its highest 3,000-lumen setting, it’s incredibly bright. We could see that being useful to light a campsite or darkened attic. Its medium (1,800 lumens) and low settings (1,000 lumens) are more useful for work lighting at close quarters, such as doing home repairs. The three-panel design makes it more useful than other LED lights with a single fixed panel. The two side panels fold out and can pivot 90 degrees (relative to the center), providing illumination over a very large area.

  • <p><strong>Metabo-HPT</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$264.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F334663760%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38804413%2Fbest-tool-accessories-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Metabo-HPT calls its air compressor The Tank. It’s a powerful new take on the traditional lightweight pancake-style air compressor. The 41-pound machine delivers 25 percent more air pressure and 30 percent more airflow than a typical pancake. That’s due mostly to an unusually large (for this format machine) compressor powered by a 13.5-amp, 1.3-horsepower motor. That compressor-motor combination really stuffs air into the tank. We admit, it’s loud, but The Tank runs a framing nailer without a problem. Unlike typical pancake compressors, this one is intended to run multiple guns at the same time; it’s equipped with two outlet ports. Of course, the more you run off the compressor, the more the compressor itself runs. But if you’re looking for a hybrid air supply, a compact machine that supplies air much like a larger one, this is the answer.</p>
    Metabo-HPT calls its air compressor The Tank. It’s a powerful new take on the traditional lightweight pancake-style air compressor. The 41-pound machine delivers 25 percent more air pressure and 30 percent more airflow than a typical pancake. That’s due mostly to an unusually large (for this format machine) compressor powered by a 13.5-amp, 1.3-horsepower motor. That compressor-motor combination really stuffs air into the tank. We admit, it’s loud, but The Tank runs a framing nailer without a problem. Unlike typical pancake compressors, this one is intended to run multiple guns at the same time; it’s equipped with two outlet ports. Of course, the more you run off the compressor, the more the compressor itself runs. But if you’re looking for a hybrid air supply, a compact machine that supplies air much like a larger one, this is the answer.

