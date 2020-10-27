There Are a Ton of Festive Christmas Activities You Can Do While Social Distancing This Year

As the old song goes, "there's no place like home for the holidays." This year, those heartfelt lyrics have added significance. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many families have decided to celebrate individually, instead of in large groups. Some folks might even find themselves celebrating alone. If that's the case for you or your family, have no fear — there are so many fun quarantine Christmas ideas you can do while social distancing.

Ahead, we've found the best ways to celebrate the holidays at home. As soon as you unwrap the presents, you can dive into a hearty brunch or bake some cute Christmas treats. After that, you could complete a puzzle, sing Christmas karaoke, or make custom salt-dough ornaments to commemorate 2020. It's all up to you to decide, but we think the old song is true: "For the holidays, you can't beat home sweet home." And for even more ideas to keep you busy, don't miss the best Christmas activities to make your day even merrier.