Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

    ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN - JULY 26: Tatiana Weston-Webb of Team Brazil reacts after losing her Women's Round 3 heat on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 26, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

    Azerbaijan's Rustam Orujov (white) reacts after losing to South Korea's An Changrim in the judo men's -73kg bronze medal A bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

    Italy's Daniele Garozzo (L) is consolate by his coach Fabio Maria Galli after loosing against Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long in the mens individual foil gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

    Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani reacts after losing to Japan's Tsukasa Yoshida in the judo women's -57kg bronze medal A bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

    Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama reacts after loosing against Italy's Daniele Garozzo in the mens individual foil qualifying bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Viktor Nagy of Team Hungary reacts after conceding a goal during the Men's Preliminary Round Group A match between Hungary and Greece on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Agony of Defeat. Four Five years of training and coming up just short. 

