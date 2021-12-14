TIME's Person of the Year Elon Musk and His Sweetest Photos with Son X AE A-Xii

  • <p>Elon Musk <a href="https://people.com/parents/elon-musk-brings-son-x-ae-a-xii-to-person-of-the-year-event-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brought baby X AE A-Xii" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">brought baby X AE A-Xii</a>, 19 months, to celebrate as he was named <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/elon-musk-named-time-2021-person-of-the-year/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TIME's Person of the Year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TIME's Person of the Year</a>. Owner of TIME Marc Benioff<a href="https://twitter.com/Benioff/status/1470574910967730178?s=20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared a cute video of" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> shared a cute video of </a>father and son entering the event onstage as the audience gushed over the sweet moment.</p>
    1/6

    Supporting Dad

    Elon Musk brought baby X AE A-Xii, 19 months, to celebrate as he was named TIME's Person of the Year. Owner of TIME Marc Benioff shared a cute video of father and son entering the event onstage as the audience gushed over the sweet moment.

  • <p>Baby X joined dad as he gave a virtual update on Starship, a fully reusable spacecraft, while speaking at the National Academy of Sciences. The<a href="https://people.com/parents/elon-musk-son-steals-spotlight-spacex-presentation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:little cutie stole the spotlight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> little cutie stole the spotlight</a> by saying "hi" on screen and making babbling noises before being whisked away.</p>
    2/6

    Cute Cameo

    Baby X joined dad as he gave a virtual update on Starship, a fully reusable spacecraft, while speaking at the National Academy of Sciences. The little cutie stole the spotlight by saying "hi" on screen and making babbling noises before being whisked away.

  • <p>When your dad is Elon Musk, life is all about pioneering new frontiers, including in your very own hometown. Musk posted a photo of ex Grimes and baby X in March 2021 with the caption, "Starbase, Texas," a town along the Gulf Coast of Texas where he wants to create a new city.</p>
    3/6

    Based in Starbase

    When your dad is Elon Musk, life is all about pioneering new frontiers, including in your very own hometown. Musk posted a photo of ex Grimes and baby X in March 2021 with the caption, "Starbase, Texas," a town along the Gulf Coast of Texas where he wants to create a new city.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Musk <a href="https://people.com/parents/elon-musk-shares-new-photo-of-son-x-ae-a-xii-on-twitter-the-baby-cannot-use-a-spoon-yet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeted a photo of himself" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweeted a photo of himself</a> in July 2020 looking lovingly into his baby boy's eyes and captioned the shot in German, "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen," which translates in English to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."</p>
    4/6

    Lost in Translation

    Musk tweeted a photo of himself in July 2020 looking lovingly into his baby boy's eyes and captioned the shot in German, "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen," which translates in English to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

  • <p>Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, shared a heartwarming video of <a href="https://people.com/parents/grimes-shares-video-elon-musk-cuddling-son-x-ae-a-12/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Musk cradling a 1-week-old X" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Musk cradling a 1-week-old X</a>, looking so tiny and cute on his father's chest.</p>
    5/6

    Bundle of Joy

    Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, shared a heartwarming video of Musk cradling a 1-week-old X, looking so tiny and cute on his father's chest.

  • <p>The tech billionaire <a href="https://people.com/parents/elon-musk-shares-first-photos-of-new-baby-with-grimes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:introduced his baby boy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">introduced his baby boy</a> to the world via Twitter in May 2020, with a a photo of himself<a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1257559216258084864" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holding his son close while in the hospital." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> holding his son close while in the hospital.</a></p>
    6/6

    First Look

    The tech billionaire introduced his baby boy to the world via Twitter in May 2020, with a a photo of himself holding his son close while in the hospital.

<p>Elon Musk <a href="https://people.com/parents/elon-musk-brings-son-x-ae-a-xii-to-person-of-the-year-event-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brought baby X AE A-Xii" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">brought baby X AE A-Xii</a>, 19 months, to celebrate as he was named <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/elon-musk-named-time-2021-person-of-the-year/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TIME's Person of the Year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TIME's Person of the Year</a>. Owner of TIME Marc Benioff<a href="https://twitter.com/Benioff/status/1470574910967730178?s=20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared a cute video of" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> shared a cute video of </a>father and son entering the event onstage as the audience gushed over the sweet moment.</p>
<p>Baby X joined dad as he gave a virtual update on Starship, a fully reusable spacecraft, while speaking at the National Academy of Sciences. The<a href="https://people.com/parents/elon-musk-son-steals-spotlight-spacex-presentation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:little cutie stole the spotlight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> little cutie stole the spotlight</a> by saying "hi" on screen and making babbling noises before being whisked away.</p>
<p>When your dad is Elon Musk, life is all about pioneering new frontiers, including in your very own hometown. Musk posted a photo of ex Grimes and baby X in March 2021 with the caption, "Starbase, Texas," a town along the Gulf Coast of Texas where he wants to create a new city.</p>
<p>Musk <a href="https://people.com/parents/elon-musk-shares-new-photo-of-son-x-ae-a-xii-on-twitter-the-baby-cannot-use-a-spoon-yet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeted a photo of himself" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweeted a photo of himself</a> in July 2020 looking lovingly into his baby boy's eyes and captioned the shot in German, "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen," which translates in English to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."</p>
<p>Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, shared a heartwarming video of <a href="https://people.com/parents/grimes-shares-video-elon-musk-cuddling-son-x-ae-a-12/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Musk cradling a 1-week-old X" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Musk cradling a 1-week-old X</a>, looking so tiny and cute on his father's chest.</p>
<p>The tech billionaire <a href="https://people.com/parents/elon-musk-shares-first-photos-of-new-baby-with-grimes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:introduced his baby boy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">introduced his baby boy</a> to the world via Twitter in May 2020, with a a photo of himself<a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1257559216258084864" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holding his son close while in the hospital." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> holding his son close while in the hospital.</a></p>
Diane J. Cho

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who is also dad to five older sons, shares baby boy X AE A-Xii with ex-girlfriend and musician Grimes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories