All of the Times Kate Middleton's Proved She's the Sportiest Royal

    Kate Middleton has always been an athlete. From her days on the St Andrew's school field hockey team to expertly racing boats with Prince William, Kate makes any sport look easy. No matter the situation (or her seemingly inappropriate footwear) royal watchers can always count on Kate to participate with a smile. Scroll through for a look at all of the Duchess's sportiest moments.

    September 24, 2021

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went "land yachting" on <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g36519274/prince-william-kate-middleton-scotland-trip-2021-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the beaches of St Andrews, Scotland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the beaches of St Andrews, Scotland</a>. The pair got a bit competitive, racing each other on the sand. Kate even appeared to get a bit stuck (as seen here) and required some assistance—she seemed unfazed, however, laughing and smiling the whole time. </p>
    May 26, 2021

  The Duchess of Cambridge took an archery lesson while visiting The Way Youth Zone in Wolverton, UK. She and Prince William participated in a few sports at the organization, which helps youth mental health and wellbeing.
    May 13, 2021

    May 13, 2021

    May 13, 2021

  The Duchess of Cambridge tried her hand at golf while visiting young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children and adults with special needs. The group played sports at the Belmont Community Center in Durham, UK.
    April 27, 2021

    April 27, 2021

  She then laughed as Prince William joined in on the game.
    April 27, 2021

  Duchess Kate is willing to try basically any sport. She didn't hesitate while participating in hurling and Gaelic football with the Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association club on a trip to Galway, Ireland.
    March 5, 2020

    Duchess Kate is willing to try basically any sport. She didn't hesitate while participating in hurling and Gaelic football with the Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association club on a trip to Galway, Ireland.

  Kate looked ecstatic playing Gaelic football with Irish children.
    March 5, 2020

    Kate looked ecstatic playing Gaelic football with Irish children.

  The Duchess is on the run! Kate wore an all green athleisure look to a SportsAid event at the London Stadium. She paired the outfit with Marks & Spencer striped sneakers, and tried her hand at both racing on the track and taekwondo.
    February 26, 2020

    The Duchess is on the run! Kate wore an all green athleisure look to a SportsAid event at the London Stadium. She paired the outfit with Marks & Spencer striped sneakers, and tried her hand at both racing on the track and taekwondo.

  At the same event, Kate certainly packed a punch! She accessorized her look look for the day with a necklace engraved with "GCL"—a tiny tribute to her three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.
    February 26, 2020

    At the same event, Kate certainly packed a punch! She accessorized her look look for the day with a necklace engraved with "GCL"—a tiny tribute to her three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

  On a 2019 trip to Pakistan, Kate visited the National Cricket Academy and tried out the popular sport.
    October 17, 2019

    On a 2019 trip to Pakistan, Kate visited the National Cricket Academy and tried out the popular sport.

  Kate's the captain now. The Duchess took the helm while competing on behalf of the Royal Foundation at the inaugural King's Cup regatta.
    August 8, 2019

    Kate's the captain now. The Duchess took the helm while competing on behalf of the Royal Foundation at the inaugural King’s Cup regatta.

  The athletic Duchess played soccer (known in the UK as football) with children during a visit to the National Stadium in Belfast, Ireland, home of the Irish Football Association.
    February 27, 2019

    The athletic Duchess played soccer (known in the UK as football) with children during a visit to the National Stadium in Belfast, Ireland, home of the Irish Football Association.

  Prince William joined in on the fun, proving he could keep up with his sporty wife.
    February 27, 2019

    Prince William joined in on the fun, proving he could keep up with his sporty wife.

  An ace for Kate! The Duchess of Cambridge hit a forehand during a tennis match in Basildon, England.
    October 30, 2018

    An ace for Kate! The Duchess of Cambridge hit a forehand during a tennis match in Basildon, England.

  The Duchess hit the slopes in Oslo, Norway, bundling up for an event organized by the Norwegian Ski Federation.
    February 2, 2018

    The Duchess hit the slopes in Oslo, Norway, bundling up for an event organized by the Norwegian Ski Federation.

  While rallying at the National Tennis Centre, Kate sported a chic black and white look.
    October 31, 2017

    While rallying at the National Tennis Centre, Kate sported a chic black and white look.

  There's nothing wrong with some friendly competition. Duchess Kate competed against her husband, Prince William, coxing rowing boats between Cambridge and Heidelberg.
    July 20, 2017

    There's nothing wrong with some friendly competition. Duchess Kate competed against her husband, Prince William, coxing rowing boats between Cambridge and Heidelberg.

  The Duchess showed off her athletic prowess while competing against Prince William and Prince Harry during a Heads Together event at a London Marathon Training Day.
    February 5, 2017

    The Duchess showed off her athletic prowess while competing against Prince William and Prince Harry during a Heads Together event at a London Marathon Training Day.

  The competition was fierce at this race, as the three royals relayed to promote their charity, Heads Together.
    February 5, 2017

    The competition was fierce at this race, as the three royals relayed to promote their charity, Heads Together.

  Kate got nautical while steering the Pacific Grace ship in Canada's Victoria Harbour. She chose a sporty khaki anorak for the outing.
    October 1, 2016

    Kate got nautical while steering the Pacific Grace ship in Canada's Victoria Harbour. She chose a sporty khaki anorak for the outing.

  Kate threw some punches at the launch of the Heads Together campaign on mental health. One could say the Duchess was literally fighting mental health stigma.
    May 16, 2016

    Kate threw some punches at the launch of the Heads Together campaign on mental health. One could say the Duchess was literally fighting mental health stigma.

  Is it Kate or Cupid? While visiting Bhutan, the Duchess fired an arrow at an archery demonstration. Prince William, gazing on, looked a tad concerned.
    April 14, 2016

    Is it Kate or Cupid? While visiting Bhutan, the Duchess fired an arrow at an archery demonstration. Prince William, gazing on, looked a tad concerned.

  While not exactly wearing proper sporting attire, Kate did not hesitate to join a soccer game on her royal visit to India.
    April 10, 2016

    While not exactly wearing proper sporting attire, Kate did not hesitate to join a soccer game on her royal visit to India.

  Kate and Prince William enjoyed a private ski getaway in the French Alps. The pair looked polished and athletic in their wintery outfits.
    March 3, 2016

    Kate and Prince William enjoyed a private ski getaway in the French Alps. The pair looked polished and athletic in their wintery outfits.

  Wearing some of her favorite black and white workout pants, Kate took part in an Edinburgh workshop with famed tennis player Andy Murray's mother.
    February 24, 2016

    Wearing some of her favorite black and white workout pants, Kate took part in an Edinburgh workshop with famed tennis player Andy Murray's mother.

  While not exactly dressed for jumping, the Duchess looked quite chic playing Three Tins, a traditional South African game. Kate joined in the fun at the Commonwealth Games Village in Glasgow, Scotland.
    July 29, 2014

    While not exactly dressed for jumping, the Duchess looked quite chic playing Three Tins, a traditional South African game. Kate joined in the fun at the Commonwealth Games Village in Glasgow, Scotland.

  Kate certainly feels comfortable steering a boat. The Duchess wore traditional sailing stripes to helm an America's Cup yacht, racing Prince William in Auckland Harbour.
    April 11, 2014

    Kate certainly feels comfortable steering a boat. The Duchess wore traditional sailing stripes to helm an America's Cup yacht, racing Prince William in Auckland Harbour.

  Once again not exactly dressed for sporting, Kate was not afraid to get her heels dirty. The down-to-earth Duchess jumped into a cricket game while visiting Christchurch, New Zealand.
    April 14, 2014

    Once again not exactly dressed for sporting, Kate was not afraid to get her heels dirty. The down-to-earth Duchess jumped into a cricket game while visiting Christchurch, New Zealand.

  Just a few months after giving birth to Prince George, the Duchess looked amazing while playing volleyball at a London SportsAid Athlete Workshop. She played the game in high wedges, no less.
    October 18, 2013

    Just a few months after giving birth to Prince George, the Duchess looked amazing while playing volleyball at a London SportsAid Athlete Workshop. She played the game in high wedges, no less.

  While pregnant, Kate tried her hand at basketball on a visit to Glasgow.
    April 4, 2013

    While pregnant, Kate tried her hand at basketball on a visit to Glasgow.

  The high school field hockey player picked the stick up again for St Andrew's Day at St Andrew's School (Kate's alma mater). For the occasion, she wore a navy and green plaid coat and heeled black boots.
    November 30, 2012

    The high school field hockey player picked the stick up again for St Andrew's Day at St Andrew's School (Kate's alma mater). For the occasion, she wore a navy and green plaid coat and heeled black boots.

  The Duchess is always happy playing field hockey. She practiced with the Women's GB Hockey team at the Olympic Park while wearing a zip-up sweatshirt, bright jeans, and comfy sneakers.
    March 15, 2012

    The Duchess is always happy playing field hockey. She practiced with the Women's GB Hockey team at the Olympic Park while wearing a zip-up sweatshirt, bright jeans, and comfy sneakers.

  Kate row, row, rowed her boat off the coast of Dalvay-by-the-Sea, Canada. She looked sporty in a zip-up and was of course seen wearing her life jacket.
    July 4, 2011

    Kate row, row, rowed her boat off the coast of Dalvay-by-the-Sea, Canada. She looked sporty in a zip-up and was of course seen wearing her life jacket.

  Kate played street hockey (in some very sports-inappropriate shoes), while visiting Yellowknife, Canada.
    July 5, 2011

    Kate played street hockey (in some very sports-inappropriate shoes), while visiting Yellowknife, Canada.

  In her pre-royal life, Kate channeled the 1980s in a wild, roller-skating outfit. For this funky look, she chose a green sequined top, yellow shorts, and hot pink leg warmers.
    September 17, 2008

    In her pre-royal life, Kate channeled the 1980s in a wild, roller-skating outfit. For this funky look, she chose a green sequined top, yellow shorts, and hot pink leg warmers.

  On one of her first trips with the royals, Kate skied in Klosters, Switzerland. She proved herself by looking quite adept on the slopes, wearing a chic red jacket and (seemingly) effortlessly carrying her skis.
    March 30, 2005

    On one of her first trips with the royals, Kate skied in Klosters, Switzerland. She proved herself by looking quite adept on the slopes, wearing a chic red jacket and (seemingly) effortlessly carrying her skis.

  Kate has always been an athlete. This photo shows Kate (front, middle) and her field hockey teammates at St Andrew's School, which she attended from 1986 to 1995.
    Late 1980s

    Kate has always been an athlete. This photo shows Kate (front, middle) and her field hockey teammates at St Andrew's School, which she attended from 1986 to 1995.

  While Kate's favorite sport was field hockey, she was also a star tennis player. Here, she posed with her tennis teammates at St Andrew's School. Young Kate (top, third from left) looked adorable in her uniform.
    Late 1980s

    While Kate's favorite sport was field hockey, she was also a star tennis player. Here, she posed with her tennis teammates at St Andrew's School. Young Kate (top, third from left) looked adorable in her uniform.

<p>Kate Middleton has always been an athlete. From her days on the St Andrew's school field hockey team to expertly racing boats with Prince William, Kate makes any sport look easy. No matter the situation (or her seemingly inappropriate footwear) royal watchers can always count on Kate to participate with a smile. Scroll through for a look at all of the Duchess's sportiest moments. </p>
<p>Tennis fan Kate joined some tennis royalty—US Open Champion Emma Raducanu—<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a37721234/kate-middleton-plays-tennis-with-us-open-champion-emma-raducanu-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on the court for a doubles game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on the court for a doubles game</a> during a homecoming celebration for the tournament’s British champions. Raducanu <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2021/09/24/duchess-cambridge-meets-match-emma-raducanu-take-court-game/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly described" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reportedly described</a> the duchess's forehand as “incredible.”</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g37003043/royal-family-playing-tennis-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Photos of the Royals Playing Tennis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Photos of the Royals Playing Tennis</a></p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went "land yachting" on <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g36519274/prince-william-kate-middleton-scotland-trip-2021-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the beaches of St Andrews, Scotland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the beaches of St Andrews, Scotland</a>. The pair got a bit competitive, racing each other on the sand. Kate even appeared to get a bit stuck (as seen here) and required some assistance—she seemed unfazed, however, laughing and smiling the whole time. </p>
<p>The Duchess of Cambridge took an archery lesson while visiting The Way Youth Zone in Wolverton, UK. She and Prince William participated in a few sports at the organization, which helps youth mental health and wellbeing. </p>
<p>Kate also played some ping pong, teaming up against her husband, Prince William. No word on who emerged victorious. </p>
<p>The Duchess of Cambridge tried her hand at golf while visiting young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children and adults with special needs. The group played sports at the Belmont Community Center in Durham, UK. <br></p>
<p>She then laughed as Prince William joined in on the game. </p>
<p>Duchess Kate is willing to try basically any sport. She didn't hesitate while participating in hurling and Gaelic football with the Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association club on a trip to Galway, Ireland. </p>
<p>Kate looked ecstatic playing Gaelic football with Irish children. </p>
<p>The Duchess is on the run! Kate wore an <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a31112240/kate-middleton-green-athleisure-look-sportsaid-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all green athleisure look" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all green athleisure look</a> to a SportsAid event at the London Stadium. She paired the outfit with Marks & Spencer <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a31115360/kate-middleton-marks-and-spencer-white-sneakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:striped sneakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">striped sneakers</a>, and tried her hand at both racing on the track and taekwondo. </p>
<p>At the same event, Kate certainly packed a punch! She accessorized her look look for the day with a necklace engraved with "GCL"—<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a30642875/kate-middleton-gold-necklace-prince-george-louis-princess-charlotte/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a tiny tribute to her three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a tiny tribute to her three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis</a>.</p>
<p>On <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g29431002/kate-middleton-prince-william-pakistan-royal-tour-photos-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a 2019 trip to Pakistan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a 2019 trip to Pakistan</a>, Kate visited the National Cricket Academy and tried out the popular sport. </p>
<p>Kate's the captain now. The Duchess took the helm while competing on behalf of the Royal Foundation at the inaugural <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a28640628/kate-middleton-kings-cup-striped-shirt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:King’s Cup regatta" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">King’s Cup regatta</a>. </p>
<p>The athletic Duchess played soccer (known in the UK as football) with children during a visit to the National Stadium in <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26550415/prince-william-kate-middleton-northern-ireland-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Belfast, Ireland," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Belfast, Ireland,</a> home of the Irish Football Association. </p>
<p>Prince William joined in on the fun, proving he could keep up with his sporty wife. </p>
<p>An ace for Kate! The Duchess of Cambridge hit a forehand during a tennis match in Basildon, England. </p>
<p>The Duchess <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/g31023166/best-royal-family-skiing-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hit the slopes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hit the slopes </a>in Oslo, Norway, bundling up for an event organized by the Norwegian Ski Federation. </p>
<p>While rallying at the National Tennis Centre, Kate sported a chic black and white look. </p>
<p>There's nothing wrong with some friendly competition. Duchess Kate competed against her husband, Prince William, coxing rowing boats between Cambridge and Heidelberg. </p>
<p>The Duchess showed off her athletic prowess while <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/news/a9506/kate-middleton-running-race/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:competing against" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">competing against </a>Prince William and Prince Harry during a Heads Together event at a London Marathon Training Day. </p>
<p>The competition was fierce at this race, as the three royals relayed to promote their charity, Heads Together. </p>
<p>Kate got nautical while steering the Pacific Grace ship in <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g2877/kate-middleton-royal-canada-tour-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Canada's Victoria Harbour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Canada's Victoria Harbour</a>. She chose a sporty khaki anorak for the outing. </p>
<p>Kate threw some punches at the launch of the Heads Together campaign on mental health. One could say the Duchess was literally fighting mental health stigma. </p>
<p>Is it Kate or Cupid? While <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g2187/kate-middleton-india-bhutan-royal-visit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:visiting Bhutan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">visiting Bhutan</a>, the Duchess fired an arrow at an archery demonstration. Prince William, gazing on, looked a tad concerned. </p>
<p>While not exactly wearing proper sporting attire, Kate did not hesitate to join a soccer game on her <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g2187/kate-middleton-india-bhutan-royal-visit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal visit to India" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal visit to India</a>.</p>
<p>Kate and Prince William enjoyed a private ski getaway in the French Alps. The pair looked polished and athletic in their wintery outfits. </p>
<p>Wearing some of her favorite black and white workout pants, Kate took part in an Edinburgh workshop with famed tennis player Andy Murray's mother.</p>
<p>While not exactly dressed for jumping, the Duchess looked quite chic playing Three Tins, a traditional South African game. Kate joined in the fun at the Commonwealth Games Village in Glasgow, Scotland. </p>
<p>Kate certainly feels comfortable steering a boat. The Duchess wore traditional sailing stripes to helm an America's Cup yacht, racing Prince William in Auckland Harbour. </p>
<p>Once again not exactly dressed for sporting, Kate was not afraid to get her heels dirty. The down-to-earth Duchess jumped into a cricket game while visiting Christchurch, New Zealand. </p>
<p>Just a few months after giving birth to Prince George, the Duchess looked amazing while playing volleyball at a London SportsAid Athlete Workshop. She played the game in high wedges, no less. </p>
<p>While pregnant, Kate tried her hand at basketball on a visit to Glasgow. </p>
<p>The high school field hockey player picked the stick up again for St Andrew's Day at St Andrew's School (Kate's alma mater). For the occasion, she wore a navy and green plaid coat and heeled black boots. </p>
<p>The Duchess is always happy playing field hockey. She practiced with the Women's GB Hockey team at the Olympic Park while wearing a zip-up sweatshirt, bright jeans, and comfy sneakers. </p>
<p>Kate row, row, rowed her boat off the coast of Dalvay-by-the-Sea, Canada. She looked sporty in a zip-up and was of course seen wearing her life jacket. </p>
<p>Kate played street hockey (in some very sports-inappropriate shoes), while visiting Yellowknife, Canada. </p>
<p>In her pre-royal life, Kate channeled the 1980s in a wild, roller-skating outfit. For this funky look, she chose a green sequined top, yellow shorts, and hot pink leg warmers. </p>
<p>On one of her first trips with the royals, Kate skied in Klosters, Switzerland. She proved herself by looking quite adept on the slopes, wearing a chic red jacket and (seemingly) effortlessly carrying her skis. </p>
<p>Kate has always been an athlete. This photo shows Kate (front, middle) and her field hockey teammates at St Andrew's School, which she attended from 1986 to 1995. </p>
<p>While Kate's favorite sport was field hockey, she was also a star tennis player. Here, she posed with her tennis teammates at St Andrew's School. Young Kate (top, third from left) looked adorable in her uniform. </p>

The high school field hockey player is still quite the athlete.

