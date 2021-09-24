All of the Times Kate Middleton's Proved She's the Sportiest Royal
- 1/40
All of the Times Kate Middleton's Proved She's the Sportiest Royal
- 2/40
September 24, 2021
- 3/40
May 26, 2021
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/40
May 13, 2021
- 5/40
May 13, 2021
- 6/40
April 27, 2021
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/40
April 27, 2021
- 8/40
March 5, 2020
- 9/40
March 5, 2020
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/40
February 26, 2020
- 11/40
February 26, 2020
- 12/40
October 17, 2019
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/40
August 8, 2019
- 14/40
February 27, 2019
- 15/40
February 27, 2019
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/40
October 30, 2018
- 17/40
February 2, 2018
- 18/40
October 31, 2017
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/40
July 20, 2017
- 20/40
February 5, 2017
- 21/40
February 5, 2017
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/40
October 1, 2016
- 23/40
May 16, 2016
- 24/40
April 14, 2016
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/40
April 10, 2016
- 26/40
March 3, 2016
- 27/40
February 24, 2016
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/40
July 29, 2014
- 29/40
April 11, 2014
- 30/40
April 14, 2014
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/40
October 18, 2013
- 32/40
April 4, 2013
- 33/40
November 30, 2012
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/40
March 15, 2012
- 35/40
July 4, 2011
- 36/40
July 5, 2011
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/40
September 17, 2008
- 38/40
March 30, 2005
- 39/40
Late 1980s
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/40
Late 1980s