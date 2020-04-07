The TikTok Accounts To Follow If You're A Fashion Lover

<p>Chinese video sharing app TikTok may be mainly for <a href="https://influencermarketinghub.com/tiktok-statistics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gen Z" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gen Z</a>, but Millennials, Gen X-ers and even Baby Boomers are getting in on the hilarious music-dubbing action.</p><p>Being confined to our homes seems to have been the catalyst for many to get involved with the fun-loving platform, and that includes members of the historically po-faced <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/g32015646/coronavirus-fashion-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fashion industry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fashion industry</a>. </p><p>From model <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a30777828/hailey-bieber-admits-she-didnt-want-to-date-justin-bieber-again/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hailey Bieber" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hailey Bieber</a> to designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, the sartorially blessed have embraced TikTok in their newfound down time, and we couldn't be more glad.</p><p>Whether you're still not sure what TikTok is exactly or you're au fait with every trend (from 'Don't be suspicious' to 'Beauty Mode'), we guarantee you'll have a laugh following these <strong>models, designers and fashionable celebrities on TikTok</strong>...</p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 452.1K</p><p><strong>What to expect:</strong> A laugh-a-minute account that specialises in the unpolished and truly silly. Hadid writes in her own bio, 'hi im so sorry you have to see this. also. it’s a joke. please take the joke.'</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@babybella777" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW BELLA HADID ON TIKTOK">FOLLOW BELLA HADID ON TIKTOK</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-DsXXggnSB/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 4.9M</p><p><strong>What to expect: </strong>Amazing recipes, body positive memes and all the things Lizzo can fit in that tiny handbag.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@lizzo?source=h5_t" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW LIZZO ON TIKTOK">FOLLOW LIZZO ON TIKTOK</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7RYAwCBdhZ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 80.5K</p><p><strong>What to expect: </strong>One part adorable handbags singing, one part Simon Porte Jacquemus' amazing house and two parts beautiful models being, well, beautiful.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@jacquemus" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW JACQUEMUS ON TIKTOK">FOLLOW JACQUEMUS ON TIKTOK</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-PHPUtDGJM/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 23.8K</p><p><strong>What to expect: </strong>Model Delevingne is so incredibly new to TikTok she is yet to post a video. However, her copious cameos on girlfriend <a href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fvm.tiktok.com%2FtgPCkm%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1phKUW08Ot1c-6p-hpsYfGjkdDDebrWbolvR7flZaA2MiqhvC8kF2BKCs&h=AT1rA8ODXnprWoksxMd7R-YEAsn0u4Rg0YB5FJbibG9cuM1MpnZFNcrDfpeqvtDZE9XbGR4Z0dHh3PBuUtah2xnH6SglblrCqXSd8IwhfxUcnX45SqAo11sYDeT8fsMOZ3jaN5Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Benson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ashley Benson</a> and friend <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@tommy.dorfman?language=en&sec_uid=MS4wLjABAAAAjVBbxH_ZnepFxr1JQzE46QPrZvLsFx98EbRe_rSk50uga6Ql9xvWt6-JAO4Ai4jB&u_code=dac4e0i750m06a&utm_campaign=client_share&app=musically&utm_medium=ios&user_id=6783243651126920197&tt_from=copy&utm_source=copy&source=h5_m" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tommy Dorfman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tommy Dorfman</a>'s pages prove she's a natural.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@carajocelyndelevingne" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW CARA DELEVINGNE ON TIKTOK">FOLLOW CARA DELEVINGNE ON TIKTOK</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B915KUUF3o4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 40.4K</p><p><strong>What to expect:</strong> Ok, we're slightly fibbing here, since Kaia Gerber doesn't have TikTok herself, but her good friend Tommy Dorfman does and she stars in a lot of his videos. The 18 year-old prefers dancing videos, giving us a glimpse at her dance floor moves.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@tommy.dorfman" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW TOMMY DORFMAN ON TIKTOK">FOLLOW TOMMY DORFMAN ON TIKTOK</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B947fSVDH0r/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 19.6K</p><p><strong>What to expect: </strong>Prepare to get jealous of Balmain's Creative Director Olivier Rousteing's wardrobe and dance routines. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@olivier_rousteing" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW OLIVIER ROUSTEING ON TIKTOK NOW">FOLLOW OLIVIER ROUSTEING ON TIKTOK NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-UL0U_DP4o/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 3.1M</p><p><strong>What to expect:</strong> In between posting singing and dancing videos with her <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a29383323/miley-cyrus-cody-simpson-relationship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beau Cody Simpson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beau Cody Simpson</a> on TikTok, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer dabbles in humorous clips of her hit show Hannah Montana and sassy footage of herself walking <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a30907255/miley-cyrus-marc-jacobs-new-york-fashion-week/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marc Jacobs' runway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marc Jacobs' runway</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@mileycyrus" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW MILEY CYRUS ON TIKTOK">FOLLOW MILEY CYRUS ON TIKTOK </a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8fMekXJx_k/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 596.9K</p><p><strong>What to expect: </strong>From hilarious isolation drinking videos to classic TikTok dance routines, designer, model, and actor Emily Ratajkowski is creating the quality TikTok content we need right now.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@emrata" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ON TIKTOK">FOLLOW EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ON TIKTOK</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-gOwIYp9jd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 79.7K</p><p><strong>What to expect: </strong>Super-influencer Caroline Daur has turned her hand to TikTok and proved just as deft with it as she is with Instagram. With dance and comedy videos a-plenty the German fashionista has an account to get lost in.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@carodaur" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW CAROLINE DAUR ON TIKTOK NOW">FOLLOW CAROLINE DAUR ON TIKTOK NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-kiFIEl2JC/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><strong>Followers:</strong> 3.3M</p><p><strong>What to expect: </strong>All three of the model's current TikTok videos feature both her impressive dance skills (she was a ballet dancer) and husband Justin Bieber.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@haileybieber" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FOLLOW HAILEY BIEBER ON TIKTOK NOW">FOLLOW HAILEY BIEBER ON TIKTOK NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-czHsWFDPE/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
