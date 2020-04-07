The TikTok Accounts To Follow If You're A Fashion Lover

The TikTok Accounts To Follow If You're A Fashion LoverElleApril 7, 2020, 9:13 a.m. UTCFrom Bella Hadid to JacquemusFrom ELLEThe TikTok Accounts To Follow If You're A Fashion LoverChinese video sharing app TikTok may be mainly for Gen Z, but Millennials, Gen X-ers and even Baby Boomers are getting in on the hilarious music-dubbing action.Being confined to our homes seems to have been the catalyst for many to get involved with the fun-loving platform, and that includes members of the historically po-faced fashion industry. From model Hailey Bieber to designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, the sartorially blessed have embraced TikTok in their newfound down time, and we couldn't be more glad.Whether you're still not sure what TikTok is exactly or you're au fait with every trend (from 'Don't be suspicious' to 'Beauty Mode'), we guarantee you'll have a laugh following these models, designers and fashionable celebrities on TikTok...Bella HadidFollowers: 452.1KWhat to expect: A laugh-a-minute account that specialises in the unpolished and truly silly. Hadid writes in her own bio, 'hi im so sorry you have to see this. also. it’s a joke. please take the joke.'FOLLOW BELLA HADID ON TIKTOKSee the original post on InstagramLizzoFollowers: 4.9MWhat to expect: Amazing recipes, body positive memes and all the things Lizzo can fit in that tiny handbag.FOLLOW LIZZO ON TIKTOKSee the original post on InstagramScroll to continue with contentAdJacquemusFollowers: 80.5KWhat to expect: One part adorable handbags singing, one part Simon Porte Jacquemus' amazing house and two parts beautiful models being, well, beautiful.FOLLOW JACQUEMUS ON TIKTOKSee the original post on InstagramCara DelevingneFollowers: 23.8KWhat to expect: Model Delevingne is so incredibly new to TikTok she is yet to post a video. However, her copious cameos on girlfriend Ashley Benson and friend Tommy Dorfman's pages prove she's a natural.FOLLOW CARA DELEVINGNE ON TIKTOKSee the original post on InstagramKaia Gerber (On Tommy Dorfman's TikTok)Followers: 40.4KWhat to expect: Ok, we're slightly fibbing here, since Kaia Gerber doesn't have TikTok herself, but her good friend Tommy Dorfman does and she stars in a lot of his videos. The 18 year-old prefers dancing videos, giving us a glimpse at her dance floor moves.FOLLOW TOMMY DORFMAN ON TIKTOKSee the original post on InstagramOlivier RousteingFollowers: 19.6KWhat to expect: Prepare to get jealous of Balmain's Creative Director Olivier Rousteing's wardrobe and dance routines. FOLLOW OLIVIER ROUSTEING ON TIKTOK NOWSee the original post on InstagramMiley CyrusFollowers: 3.1MWhat to expect: In between posting singing and dancing videos with her beau Cody Simpson on TikTok, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer dabbles in humorous clips of her hit show Hannah Montana and sassy footage of herself walking Marc Jacobs' runway.FOLLOW MILEY CYRUS ON TIKTOK See the original post on InstagramEmily RatajkowskiFollowers: 596.9KWhat to expect: From hilarious isolation drinking videos to classic TikTok dance routines, designer, model, and actor Emily Ratajkowski is creating the quality TikTok content we need right now.FOLLOW EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ON TIKTOKSee the original post on InstagramCaroline DaurFollowers: 79.7KWhat to expect: Super-influencer Caroline Daur has turned her hand to TikTok and proved just as deft with it as she is with Instagram. With dance and comedy videos a-plenty the German fashionista has an account to get lost in.FOLLOW CAROLINE DAUR ON TIKTOK NOWSee the original post on InstagramHailey BieberFollowers: 3.3MWhat to expect: All three of the model's current TikTok videos feature both her impressive dance skills (she was a ballet dancer) and husband Justin Bieber.FOLLOW HAILEY BIEBER ON TIKTOK NOWSee the original post on Instagram