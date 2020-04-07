The TikTok Accounts To Follow If You're A Fashion Lover

Chinese video sharing app TikTok may be mainly for Gen Z, but Millennials, Gen X-ers and even Baby Boomers are getting in on the hilarious music-dubbing action.

Being confined to our homes seems to have been the catalyst for many to get involved with the fun-loving platform, and that includes members of the historically po-faced fashion industry.

From model Hailey Bieber to designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, the sartorially blessed have embraced TikTok in their newfound down time, and we couldn't be more glad.

Whether you're still not sure what TikTok is exactly or you're au fait with every trend (from 'Don't be suspicious' to 'Beauty Mode'), we guarantee you'll have a laugh following these models, designers and fashionable celebrities on TikTok...