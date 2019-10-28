Tiger Woods' milestone PGA Tour wins

Golf Digest

Landmark victories for Tiger Woods in his march to 82

Related: Using the 'Sam Snead criteria', Tiger actually has 95 career wins

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

No. 1: 1996 Las Vegas Invitational Related: 10 things you might not remember from Tiger's professional debut
First major championship: 1997 Masters Related: An oral history of Tiger's 1997 Masters win
No. 10: 1999 Motorola Western Open
No. 20: 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Related: What they said after Tiger's dominant U.S. Open win
Career Grand Slam: 2000 Open Championship at St. Andrews
Completing "Tiger Slam": 2001 Masters
No. 30: 2002 Bay Hill Invitational
No. 40: 2004 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship
Double Career Slam: 2005 Open Championship at St. Andrews
No. 50: 2006 Buick Open
No. 60: 2007 BMW Championship
No. 70: 2009 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
No. 80: 2018 Tour Championship Related: An oral history of Tiger's Tour Championship win
No. 82: 2019 Zozo Championship

