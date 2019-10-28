Tiger Woods' milestone PGA Tour wins

Tiger Woods' milestone PGA Tour winsGolf DigestOctober 28, 2019, 12:55 a.m. UTCLandmark victories for Tiger Woods in his march to 82Related: Using the 'Sam Snead criteria', Tiger actually has 95 career winsOriginally Appeared on Golf DigestNo. 1: 1996 Las Vegas Invitational Related: 10 things you might not remember from Tiger's professional debutFirst major championship: 1997 Masters Related: An oral history of Tiger's 1997 Masters winNo. 10: 1999 Motorola Western OpenScroll to continue with contentAdNo. 20: 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Related: What they said after Tiger's dominant U.S. Open winCareer Grand Slam: 2000 Open Championship at St. AndrewsCompleting "Tiger Slam": 2001 MastersNo. 30: 2002 Bay Hill InvitationalNo. 40: 2004 WGC-Accenture Match Play ChampionshipDouble Career Slam: 2005 Open Championship at St. AndrewsNo. 50: 2006 Buick OpenNo. 60: 2007 BMW ChampionshipNo. 70: 2009 WGC-Bridgestone InvitationalNo. 80: 2018 Tour Championship Related: An oral history of Tiger's Tour Championship winNo. 82: 2019 Zozo Championship