TIFF 2022: 22 movies to watch at Toronto's film festival

This week marks the start of the famed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and with a full return to in-person screenings and events, the city is set to be the destination for some of Hollywood's biggest stars, and local talent.

With the festival lasting from Sept. 8 to 18, there are dozens of world premieres, local premieres and other special screening opportunities around the city's downtown core.

Whether you want to see big stars like Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Viola Davis in The Woman King, or you're looking to support local Canadian filmmakers with movies like V.T. Nayani's This Place and Kelly Fyffe-Marshall's When Morning Comes, there's something for everyone at TIFF 2022.

Additionally, King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will transform into the TIFF street party, Festival Street, from Sept. 8 to 11.

“The excitement of the Festival is something we want to share with the entire city,” a statement from Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, reads.

“Festival Street is where everyone can enjoy and experience the excitement of the Festival and its celebration of film. Family-friendly events, great musical performances, and movies in the park — all for free — are just some highlights you can expect, and we invite everyone to join us.”

With an extensive list of film and series content to see, we've compiled a list of 22 movies we're particularly excited to see at this year's festival.