TIFF 2022: 22 movies to watch at Toronto's film festival

  • <p>Co-written and produced by "Weird Al” Yankovic himself, Daniel Radcliffe steps into the Hawaiian shirt of the musician in <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/weird-the-al-yankovic-story" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," class="link "><em>Weird: The Al Yankovic Story</em>,</a> which documents his journey to fame, including his love affair with Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    1/22

    Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

    Co-written and produced by "Weird Al” Yankovic himself, Daniel Radcliffe steps into the Hawaiian shirt of the musician in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which documents his journey to fame, including his love affair with Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>After videos of the long standing ovation that brought Brendan Fraser to tears at the Venice Film Festival surfaced, now is the time for Canadians to to be able to see thee highly anticipated film the <a href="https://tiff.net/events/the-whale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Whale," class="link "><em>The Whale</em>,</a> adapted from the stage play by Samuel D. Hunter. Fraser leads the story as a reclusive English professor, living with severe obesity. who struggles with personal relationships, but he attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for a chance at redemption. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    2/22

    The Whale

    After videos of the long standing ovation that brought Brendan Fraser to tears at the Venice Film Festival surfaced, now is the time for Canadians to to be able to see thee highly anticipated film the The Whale, adapted from the stage play by Samuel D. Hunter. Fraser leads the story as a reclusive English professor, living with severe obesity. who struggles with personal relationships, but he attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for a chance at redemption. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>Sarah Polley has brought Miriam Toews’ acclaimed novel <a href="https://tiff.net/events/women-talking" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Women Talking" class="link "><em>Women Talking</em></a> to the screen, with a stars-studded cast of women including Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Judith Ivey. The story is centred around women in an isolated religious colony struggling with how to respond to the extensive, horrific sexual abuse they've experienced from the men in the colony. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    3/22

    Women Talking

    Sarah Polley has brought Miriam Toews’ acclaimed novel Women Talking to the screen, with a stars-studded cast of women including Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Judith Ivey. The story is centred around women in an isolated religious colony struggling with how to respond to the extensive, horrific sexual abuse they've experienced from the men in the colony. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Netflix series <em>Grace and Frankie </em>may be over but we're welcoming Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin back to our screens with <a href="https://tiff.net/events/moving-on" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Moving On" class="link "><em>Moving On</em></a><em>. </em>The pair play as estranged friends who reconnect at a funeral and hatch a plan to get revenge on the widower, who messed with their lives decades earlier. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    4/22

    Moving On

    The Netflix series Grace and Frankie may be over but we're welcoming Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin back to our screens with Moving On. The pair play as estranged friends who reconnect at a funeral and hatch a plan to get revenge on the widower, who messed with their lives decades earlier. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>Everyone attending TIFF, but especially locals, should definitely check out some of the fantastic Canadian films that are part of the festival. <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/this-place" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This Place" class="link "><em>This Place</em></a> by director V.T. Nayani is a coming-of-adulthood story, with a focus on a budding relationship between two young women in Toronto, one is Iranian and Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk), and the other Tamil, featuring <em>Reservation Dogs</em> star Devery Jacobs and Priya Guns. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    5/22

    This Place

    Everyone attending TIFF, but especially locals, should definitely check out some of the fantastic Canadian films that are part of the festival. This Place by director V.T. Nayani is a coming-of-adulthood story, with a focus on a budding relationship between two young women in Toronto, one is Iranian and Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk), and the other Tamil, featuring Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs and Priya Guns. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>Iconic filmmaker Tyler Perry has crafted a tale about forbidden love and family drama, that leads to 40 years of secrets and lies being unraveled in <a href="https://tiff.net/events/a-jazzmans-blues" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Jazzman's Blues" class="link "><em>A Jazzman's Blues</em></a>. The film impressively features songs by Spike Lee collaborator Terence Blanchard, choreography by Debbie Allen and music by composer Aaron Zigman, in a narrative intended to be a testament to Black American music and storytelling. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    6/22

    A Jazzman's Blues

    Iconic filmmaker Tyler Perry has crafted a tale about forbidden love and family drama, that leads to 40 years of secrets and lies being unraveled in A Jazzman's Blues. The film impressively features songs by Spike Lee collaborator Terence Blanchard, choreography by Debbie Allen and music by composer Aaron Zigman, in a narrative intended to be a testament to Black American music and storytelling. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://tiff.net/events/bros" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bros" class="link "><em>Bros</em></a> is the first gay rom-com to be made by a major studio, starring and co-written by Billy Eichner. The film tells the story of a cynical podcaster in New York who is trying to navigate a romance with an earnest lawyer. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    7/22

    Bros

    Bros is the first gay rom-com to be made by a major studio, starring and co-written by Billy Eichner. The film tells the story of a cynical podcaster in New York who is trying to navigate a romance with an earnest lawyer. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>After Kelly Fyffe-Marshall's short film <em>Black Bodies</em> won TIFF’s inaugural Changemaker Award and the Canadian Screen Award for Best Live Action Short Drama, the filmmaker is back with her feature debut <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/when-morning-comes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:When Morning Comes" class="link "><em>When Morning Comes</em></a>. The film follows Jamal, played by Djamari Roberts, a young boy in Jamaica whose widowed mother plans to send her son to live with his grandmother in Toronto, with <em>When Morning Comes </em>capturing the complexity of emotions attached to this massive change in a young person's life. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    8/22

    When Morning Comes

    After Kelly Fyffe-Marshall's short film Black Bodies won TIFF’s inaugural Changemaker Award and the Canadian Screen Award for Best Live Action Short Drama, the filmmaker is back with her feature debut When Morning Comes. The film follows Jamal, played by Djamari Roberts, a young boy in Jamaica whose widowed mother plans to send her son to live with his grandmother in Toronto, with When Morning Comes capturing the complexity of emotions attached to this massive change in a young person's life. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>Viola Davis stars in <a href="https://tiff.net/events/the-woman-king" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Woman King" class="link "><em>The Woman King</em></a><strong>, </strong>bringing to screen the story of the Agojie, the all-female military regiment charged with protecting the West African Kingdom of Dahomey from European colonizers and the horrific slave trade.(Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    9/22

    The Woman King

    Viola Davis stars in The Woman King, bringing to screen the story of the Agojie, the all-female military regiment charged with protecting the West African Kingdom of Dahomey from European colonizers and the horrific slave trade.(Courtesy of TIFF)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Comedy fans, particularly fans of <em>Saturday Night Live, </em>can experience the world premiere of three new episodes from the mockumentary series <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/documentary-now" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Documentary Now!" class="link "><em>Documentary Now!</em></a> from SNL alumni Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, and Rhys Thomas. This includes one episode that is a "pet project" of Cate Blanchett's after she fell in love with the 1990s BBC documentary <em>Three Salons at the Seaside</em>, with the <em>Documentary Now! </em>episode centred around a beauty parlour full of secrets. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    10/22

    Documentary Now!

    Comedy fans, particularly fans of Saturday Night Live, can experience the world premiere of three new episodes from the mockumentary series Documentary Now! from SNL alumni Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, and Rhys Thomas. This includes one episode that is a "pet project" of Cate Blanchett's after she fell in love with the 1990s BBC documentary Three Salons at the Seaside, with the Documentary Now! episode centred around a beauty parlour full of secrets. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>In the documentary <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/the-grab" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Grab" class="link "><em>The Grab</em></a>, famed filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite follows investigative journalist Nathan Halverson who uncovers the money and influence behind covert land grabs by some of the world’s most powerful countries. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    11/22

    The Grab

    In the documentary The Grab, famed filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite follows investigative journalist Nathan Halverson who uncovers the money and influence behind covert land grabs by some of the world’s most powerful countries. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>Starring Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean, <a href="https://tiff.net/events/triangle-of-sadness" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Triangle of Sadness" class="link "><em>Triangle of Sadness</em></a> follows two models who are invited on a luxury cruise with ultra-rich passengers and an alcoholic captain. As a storm starts to brew, the cruise ends in catastrophe, leaving the two models on a desert island with a group of billionaires and one of the ship's cleaners. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    12/22

    Triangle of Sadness

    Starring Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean, Triangle of Sadness follows two models who are invited on a luxury cruise with ultra-rich passengers and an alcoholic captain. As a storm starts to brew, the cruise ends in catastrophe, leaving the two models on a desert island with a group of billionaires and one of the ship's cleaners. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara's memoir has been transformed into the series <a href="https://tiff.net/events/high-school" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:High School" class="link "><em>High School</em></a><em>,</em> a story about discovery in adolescence, written and directed by Clea DuVall and featuring TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    13/22

    High School

    Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara's memoir has been transformed into the series High School, a story about discovery in adolescence, written and directed by Clea DuVall and featuring TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>All eyes have been on Harry Styles in the face of <em>Don’t Worry Darling </em>drama but the singer/actor can be seen in another flick for festival season, <a href="https://tiff.net/events/my-policeman" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My Policeman" class="link "><em>My Policeman</em></a>. Set in the 1950s, the story explores a love triangle that forms between policeman Tom (Styles/Linus Roache), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin/Gina McKee) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson/Rupert Everett). (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    14/22

    My Policeman

    All eyes have been on Harry Styles in the face of Don’t Worry Darling drama but the singer/actor can be seen in another flick for festival season, My Policeman. Set in the 1950s, the story explores a love triangle that forms between policeman Tom (Styles/Linus Roache), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin/Gina McKee) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson/Rupert Everett). (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras has chronicled the life and work of artist Nan Goldin in <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/all-the-beauty-and-the-bloodshed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" class="link "><em>All the Beauty and the Bloodshed</em></a>, notably her protests against the Sackler family's company Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, the family/company at the centre of the Hulu/Disney+ series <em>Dopesick</em>.(Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    15/22

    All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

    Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras has chronicled the life and work of artist Nan Goldin in All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, notably her protests against the Sackler family's company Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, the family/company at the centre of the Hulu/Disney+ series Dopesick.(Courtesy of TIFF)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A prequel to Ti West’s hit slasher film <em>X, </em><a href="https://tiff.net/events/pearl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pearl" class="link "><em>Pearl</em></a> marks the return of Mia Goth as the title character, a farm girl in 1918 with a deadly ambition to be a star. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    16/22

    Pearl

    A prequel to Ti West’s hit slasher film X, Pearl marks the return of Mia Goth as the title character, a farm girl in 1918 with a deadly ambition to be a star. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>Toronto writer/director Chandler Levack is taking us back in time with <a href="https://tiff.net/events/i-like-movies" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Like Movies" class="link "><em>I Like Movies</em></a>, a film based on her experience working at a Blockbuster Video in the early 2000s. The story is largely focused on Lawrence Kweller (Isaiah Lehtinen), a 17-year-old who is obsessed with movies and works at the local Burlington, Ont., Blockbuster store. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    17/22

    I Like Movies

    Toronto writer/director Chandler Levack is taking us back in time with I Like Movies, a film based on her experience working at a Blockbuster Video in the early 2000s. The story is largely focused on Lawrence Kweller (Isaiah Lehtinen), a 17-year-old who is obsessed with movies and works at the local Burlington, Ont., Blockbuster store. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p><a href="https://tiff.net/events/pray-for-our-sinners" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pray for Our Sinners" class="link "><em>Pray for Our Sinners</em></a> is the new documentary from filmmaker and journalist Sinéad O'Shea, who is confronting Ireland's history of brutality against children and women, including corporal punishment and state-sanctioned mother and baby homes. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    18/22

    Pray for Our Sinners

    Pray for Our Sinners is the new documentary from filmmaker and journalist Sinéad O'Shea, who is confronting Ireland's history of brutality against children and women, including corporal punishment and state-sanctioned mother and baby homes. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Netflix's <em>Chilling Adventures of Sabrina</em> may be over but Kiernan Shipka is taking the lead in Matt Smukler’s film <a href="https://tiff.net/events/wildflower" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wildflower" class="link "><em>Wildflower</em></a>, a coming-of-age comedy that follows Shipka's character, Bea Johnson. She is navigating life with an intellectually disabled parent and an extended family who can't agree on the best way to help. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    19/22

    Wildflower

    Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may be over but Kiernan Shipka is taking the lead in Matt Smukler’s film Wildflower, a coming-of-age comedy that follows Shipka's character, Bea Johnson. She is navigating life with an intellectually disabled parent and an extended family who can't agree on the best way to help. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>From <em>Succession </em>director Mark Mylod, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes lead us through <a href="https://tiff.net/events/the-menu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Menu" class="link "><em>The Menu</em></a>, a satire about a destination fine dining experience, but it comes with unexpected twists and they may be served more than they bargained for. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    20/22

    The Menu

    From Succession director Mark Mylod, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes lead us through The Menu, a satire about a destination fine dining experience, but it comes with unexpected twists and they may be served more than they bargained for. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • <p>Zac Efron and Russell Crowe team up for Peter Farrelly’s follow-up to <em>Green Book </em>with <a href="https://tiff.net/events/the-greatest-beer-run-ever" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Greatest Beer Run Ever" class="link "><em>The Greatest Beer Run Ever</em></a>. Set in 1967, a merchant seaman accepts a bet to deliver a case of beer from New York to his army buddies in Vietnam. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    21/22

    The Greatest Beer Run Ever

    Zac Efron and Russell Crowe team up for Peter Farrelly’s follow-up to Green Book with The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Set in 1967, a merchant seaman accepts a bet to deliver a case of beer from New York to his army buddies in Vietnam. (Courtesy of TIFF)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In <a href="https://tiff.net/events/causeway" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Causeway" class="link "><em>Causeway</em></a>, Jennifer Lawrence leads the story about a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
    22/22

    Causeway

    In Causeway, Jennifer Lawrence leads the story about a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. (Courtesy of TIFF)

<p>Co-written and produced by "Weird Al” Yankovic himself, Daniel Radcliffe steps into the Hawaiian shirt of the musician in <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/weird-the-al-yankovic-story" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," class="link "><em>Weird: The Al Yankovic Story</em>,</a> which documents his journey to fame, including his love affair with Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>After videos of the long standing ovation that brought Brendan Fraser to tears at the Venice Film Festival surfaced, now is the time for Canadians to to be able to see thee highly anticipated film the <a href="https://tiff.net/events/the-whale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Whale," class="link "><em>The Whale</em>,</a> adapted from the stage play by Samuel D. Hunter. Fraser leads the story as a reclusive English professor, living with severe obesity. who struggles with personal relationships, but he attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for a chance at redemption. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Sarah Polley has brought Miriam Toews’ acclaimed novel <a href="https://tiff.net/events/women-talking" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Women Talking" class="link "><em>Women Talking</em></a> to the screen, with a stars-studded cast of women including Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Judith Ivey. The story is centred around women in an isolated religious colony struggling with how to respond to the extensive, horrific sexual abuse they've experienced from the men in the colony. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>The Netflix series <em>Grace and Frankie </em>may be over but we're welcoming Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin back to our screens with <a href="https://tiff.net/events/moving-on" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Moving On" class="link "><em>Moving On</em></a><em>. </em>The pair play as estranged friends who reconnect at a funeral and hatch a plan to get revenge on the widower, who messed with their lives decades earlier. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Everyone attending TIFF, but especially locals, should definitely check out some of the fantastic Canadian films that are part of the festival. <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/this-place" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This Place" class="link "><em>This Place</em></a> by director V.T. Nayani is a coming-of-adulthood story, with a focus on a budding relationship between two young women in Toronto, one is Iranian and Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk), and the other Tamil, featuring <em>Reservation Dogs</em> star Devery Jacobs and Priya Guns. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Iconic filmmaker Tyler Perry has crafted a tale about forbidden love and family drama, that leads to 40 years of secrets and lies being unraveled in <a href="https://tiff.net/events/a-jazzmans-blues" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Jazzman's Blues" class="link "><em>A Jazzman's Blues</em></a>. The film impressively features songs by Spike Lee collaborator Terence Blanchard, choreography by Debbie Allen and music by composer Aaron Zigman, in a narrative intended to be a testament to Black American music and storytelling. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p><a href="https://tiff.net/events/bros" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bros" class="link "><em>Bros</em></a> is the first gay rom-com to be made by a major studio, starring and co-written by Billy Eichner. The film tells the story of a cynical podcaster in New York who is trying to navigate a romance with an earnest lawyer. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>After Kelly Fyffe-Marshall's short film <em>Black Bodies</em> won TIFF’s inaugural Changemaker Award and the Canadian Screen Award for Best Live Action Short Drama, the filmmaker is back with her feature debut <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/when-morning-comes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:When Morning Comes" class="link "><em>When Morning Comes</em></a>. The film follows Jamal, played by Djamari Roberts, a young boy in Jamaica whose widowed mother plans to send her son to live with his grandmother in Toronto, with <em>When Morning Comes </em>capturing the complexity of emotions attached to this massive change in a young person's life. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Viola Davis stars in <a href="https://tiff.net/events/the-woman-king" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Woman King" class="link "><em>The Woman King</em></a><strong>, </strong>bringing to screen the story of the Agojie, the all-female military regiment charged with protecting the West African Kingdom of Dahomey from European colonizers and the horrific slave trade.(Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Comedy fans, particularly fans of <em>Saturday Night Live, </em>can experience the world premiere of three new episodes from the mockumentary series <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/documentary-now" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Documentary Now!" class="link "><em>Documentary Now!</em></a> from SNL alumni Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, and Rhys Thomas. This includes one episode that is a "pet project" of Cate Blanchett's after she fell in love with the 1990s BBC documentary <em>Three Salons at the Seaside</em>, with the <em>Documentary Now! </em>episode centred around a beauty parlour full of secrets. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>In the documentary <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/the-grab" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Grab" class="link "><em>The Grab</em></a>, famed filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite follows investigative journalist Nathan Halverson who uncovers the money and influence behind covert land grabs by some of the world’s most powerful countries. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Starring Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean, <a href="https://tiff.net/events/triangle-of-sadness" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Triangle of Sadness" class="link "><em>Triangle of Sadness</em></a> follows two models who are invited on a luxury cruise with ultra-rich passengers and an alcoholic captain. As a storm starts to brew, the cruise ends in catastrophe, leaving the two models on a desert island with a group of billionaires and one of the ship's cleaners. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara's memoir has been transformed into the series <a href="https://tiff.net/events/high-school" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:High School" class="link "><em>High School</em></a><em>,</em> a story about discovery in adolescence, written and directed by Clea DuVall and featuring TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>All eyes have been on Harry Styles in the face of <em>Don’t Worry Darling </em>drama but the singer/actor can be seen in another flick for festival season, <a href="https://tiff.net/events/my-policeman" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My Policeman" class="link "><em>My Policeman</em></a>. Set in the 1950s, the story explores a love triangle that forms between policeman Tom (Styles/Linus Roache), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin/Gina McKee) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson/Rupert Everett). (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras has chronicled the life and work of artist Nan Goldin in <a href="https://www.tiff.net/events/all-the-beauty-and-the-bloodshed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" class="link "><em>All the Beauty and the Bloodshed</em></a>, notably her protests against the Sackler family's company Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, the family/company at the centre of the Hulu/Disney+ series <em>Dopesick</em>.(Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>A prequel to Ti West’s hit slasher film <em>X, </em><a href="https://tiff.net/events/pearl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pearl" class="link "><em>Pearl</em></a> marks the return of Mia Goth as the title character, a farm girl in 1918 with a deadly ambition to be a star. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Toronto writer/director Chandler Levack is taking us back in time with <a href="https://tiff.net/events/i-like-movies" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Like Movies" class="link "><em>I Like Movies</em></a>, a film based on her experience working at a Blockbuster Video in the early 2000s. The story is largely focused on Lawrence Kweller (Isaiah Lehtinen), a 17-year-old who is obsessed with movies and works at the local Burlington, Ont., Blockbuster store. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p><a href="https://tiff.net/events/pray-for-our-sinners" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pray for Our Sinners" class="link "><em>Pray for Our Sinners</em></a> is the new documentary from filmmaker and journalist Sinéad O'Shea, who is confronting Ireland's history of brutality against children and women, including corporal punishment and state-sanctioned mother and baby homes. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Netflix's <em>Chilling Adventures of Sabrina</em> may be over but Kiernan Shipka is taking the lead in Matt Smukler’s film <a href="https://tiff.net/events/wildflower" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wildflower" class="link "><em>Wildflower</em></a>, a coming-of-age comedy that follows Shipka's character, Bea Johnson. She is navigating life with an intellectually disabled parent and an extended family who can't agree on the best way to help. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>From <em>Succession </em>director Mark Mylod, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes lead us through <a href="https://tiff.net/events/the-menu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Menu" class="link "><em>The Menu</em></a>, a satire about a destination fine dining experience, but it comes with unexpected twists and they may be served more than they bargained for. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>Zac Efron and Russell Crowe team up for Peter Farrelly’s follow-up to <em>Green Book </em>with <a href="https://tiff.net/events/the-greatest-beer-run-ever" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Greatest Beer Run Ever" class="link "><em>The Greatest Beer Run Ever</em></a>. Set in 1967, a merchant seaman accepts a bet to deliver a case of beer from New York to his army buddies in Vietnam. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
<p>In <a href="https://tiff.net/events/causeway" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Causeway" class="link "><em>Causeway</em></a>, Jennifer Lawrence leads the story about a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. (Courtesy of TIFF)</p>
Elisabetta Bianchini

This week marks the start of the famed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and with a full return to in-person screenings and events, the city is set to be the destination for some of Hollywood's biggest stars, and local talent.

With the festival lasting from Sept. 8 to 18, there are dozens of world premieres, local premieres and other special screening opportunities around the city's downtown core.

Whether you want to see big stars like Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Viola Davis in The Woman King, or you're looking to support local Canadian filmmakers with movies like V.T. Nayani's This Place and Kelly Fyffe-Marshall's When Morning Comes, there's something for everyone at TIFF 2022.

Additionally, King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will transform into the TIFF street party, Festival Street, from Sept. 8 to 11.

“The excitement of the Festival is something we want to share with the entire city,” a statement from Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, reads.

“Festival Street is where everyone can enjoy and experience the excitement of the Festival and its celebration of film. Family-friendly events, great musical performances, and movies in the park — all for free — are just some highlights you can expect, and we invite everyone to join us.”

With an extensive list of film and series content to see, we've compiled a list of 22 movies we're particularly excited to see at this year's festival.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Apple debuts iPhone 14 for $799 and iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999

    Apple on Wednesday debuted its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup complete with Max versions of both devices.

  • NDP wants feds to conduct 'thorough audit' of Hockey Canada dating back to 2016

    NDP MP Peter Julian is asking the federal government to conduct "a thorough audit" of Hockey Canada's finances dating back to 2016. The request, made in a letter to Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge on Tuesday, references thousands of dollars in expenses attributed to the sport's national governing body, including high-end dinners, luxurious hotel suites and championship rings for board members. A member of House of Commons' heritage committee, which has been examining the federation since an ex

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and partner Olmos out of U.S. Open women's doubles tournament

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have been bounced from the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos lost to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament. The Czechs won 6 of 22 break points compared to Dabrowski and Olmos's 4 of 7. The Canadian and Olmos won the match's only tiebreak. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the only Canadian left at the event. She and American Jac

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the