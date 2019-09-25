Thousands turn up for funeral of Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen

Dimitri Kondonis
Yahoo Sport UK

Thousands of football fans turned up at Ibrox stadium ahead of the funeral of former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen.

The Dutch defender died last week aged 43 at a hospice in Airdrie, North
Lanarkshire, following a motor neurone disease diagnosis six years ago.

Supporters lined the streets outside the stadium to pay tribute to Ricksen, with his funeral cortege driving past before the funeral at Wellington Church in Glasgow's west end.

Tributes which had been left at the Ibrox gates had grown in number since the Dutchman's death with more shirts, scarfs and flowers lain by well-wishers on Wednesday.




Jim Boyd, who had come to Ibrox from Livingston where Rangers play on Wednesday night, told the PA news agency: "He was solid, he was just brilliant.

"It's sad but proud as well, it just shows you how much people liked the guy as a footballer and a person.

"I'd met him a couple of times at the training and he always took time out to take pictures and sign stuff.

"He could have a laugh with you and stop and talk to you, he was really good."





Tributes for former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen outside Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
Tributes for former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen outside Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
A Rangers fan holds an order of service for former player Ricksen. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
A Rangers fan holds an order of service for former player Ricksen. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon attends the funeral at Wellington Church, Glasgow. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon attends the funeral at Wellington Church, Glasgow. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
The procession of the former Rangers player passes Ibrox. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
The procession of the former Rangers player passes Ibrox. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
Thomas Buffel, Nacho Novo (centre) with Michael Mols (second right) at Wellington Church, Glasgow. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Thomas Buffel, Nacho Novo (centre) with Michael Mols (second right) at Wellington Church, Glasgow. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Rangers fans launch scarfs on to the funeral procession of former Rangers player Ricksen outside Ibrox. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
Rangers fans launch scarfs on to the funeral procession of former Rangers player Ricksen outside Ibrox. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Funeral procession passes Ibrox. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Funeral procession passes Ibrox. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
Fans pay their respects to Ricksen as his funeral cortege makes its way past the ground. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Fans pay their respects to Ricksen as his funeral cortege makes its way past the ground. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Pallbearer's including former Rangers players Mols, Novo and Buffel at Ricksen's funeral. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Pallbearer's including former Rangers players Mols, Novo and Buffel at Ricksen's funeral. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Former Dutch footballer Bobby Petta (centre) arrives for the funeral. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Former Dutch footballer Bobby Petta (centre) arrives for the funeral. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Pallbearers, wearing a number two shirt with Ricksen's name written on them, carry the coffin of the former Dutch footballer (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)
Pallbearers, wearing a number two shirt with Ricksen's name written on them, carry the coffin of the former Dutch footballer (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)
Veronika Ricksen (wife of Fernando) departs the funeral of her husband. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Veronika Ricksen (wife of Fernando) departs the funeral of her husband. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Veronika Ricksen is driven away from the church (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)
Veronika Ricksen is driven away from the church (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

