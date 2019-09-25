Thousands turn up for funeral of Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen

Thousands of football fans turned up at Ibrox stadium ahead of the funeral of former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen.

The Dutch defender died last week aged 43 at a hospice in Airdrie, North

Lanarkshire, following a motor neurone disease diagnosis six years ago.



Supporters lined the streets outside the stadium to pay tribute to Ricksen, with his funeral cortege driving past before the funeral at Wellington Church in Glasgow's west end.



Tributes which had been left at the Ibrox gates had grown in number since the Dutchman's death with more shirts, scarfs and flowers lain by well-wishers on Wednesday.











Jim Boyd, who had come to Ibrox from Livingston where Rangers play on Wednesday night, told the PA news agency: "He was solid, he was just brilliant.



"It's sad but proud as well, it just shows you how much people liked the guy as a footballer and a person.



"I'd met him a couple of times at the training and he always took time out to take pictures and sign stuff.



"He could have a laugh with you and stop and talk to you, he was really good."













