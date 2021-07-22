Things You Can Do That May Help Prevent Alzheimer's Disease

  Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative brain disease that about 50 million people live with, making it the most common form of dementia. It's scary to think about one day getting diagnosed with Alzheimer's, especially if someone in your family has suffered from it before, and many people are willing to try anything to prevent it from happening.

The truth is, there is no one thing that has been proven to definitively prevent Alzheimer's disease. However, many studies and plenty of research show that there are some things you can do that may help prevent or delay Alzheimer's. While doing these things do not mean your risk of the disease is gone, they might still help, and since many are about living an overall healthier lifestyle, they're still worth trying. Here are a few things you can do that may help prevent Alzheimer's.
  Make sure you're getting some form of physical activity in each day, whether it's walking, lifting weights, or doing some cardio. Research has found that participating in 150 minutes of exercise a week (which comes out to just two and a half hours) could delay an inherited form of Alzheimer's. Scientists also say that regular exercise can help improve brain health and boost brain function - just make sure it's exercise that gets your heart pumping, but not something so intense that you can't move the next day.
  Studies have shown that following a Mediterranean diet can also delay a progression of Alzheimer's compared to people who eat a standard Western diet. Research shows that people who eat a Western diet have more beta-amyloid deposits than those following a Mediterranean diet (beta-amyloid is a protein that is known to collect in the brains of people with Alzheimer's). The Mediterranean diet focuses on a lot of vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, beans, and omega-3s.

The MIND Diet is a hybrid Mediterranean-DASH diet that is associated with slower cognitive decline. Foods emphasized include whole grains, berries, green, leafy vegetables, other vegetables, olive oil, poultry and fish.
  Making sure you're getting enough rest isn't always easy, but it is definitely something to strive for. Research has shown that regularly getting less sleep than you're supposed to can actually increase your risk of Alzheimer's and dementia in general. Be sure to try to get eight hours each night instead of skimping on your sleep.
  You're never too old to learn something new, and doing so can help keep your brain sharp. Researchers have found that learning a new skill requires the engagement of working memory, long-term memory, and other high-level cognitive processes, and all of that can actually help preserve memory long-term. Make sure you're constantly learning, whether you take a local class, do research on your own, or even just use YouTube videos to learn something.
  There is strong evidence that says that smoking can increase your risk of developing dementia like Alzheimer's disease. If you've smoked in the past and have since quit, don't worry: quitting is believed to reduce your risk back down to the level of those who don't smoke (so let that be your motivation to quit if needed). Doctors and researchers believe this may be because Alzheimer's has been linked to problems with the vascular system, and smoking increases vascular problems.
  Making plans with friends and participating in social activities isn't just fun, it's also good for your health. One study found that feeling lonely can mean you are 40 percent more likely to develop dementia in later years. Meaningful, close friendships are the key here, so it's about quality, not quantity. Researchers believe that close friendships keep people from living a sedentary lifestyle, which can help lower their risk of cardiovascular disease, a risk for dementia. It also prevents loneliness and cognitive decline.
  Learning something new is one way to actively challenge your mind, but there are other ways to do this as well. Keeping your brain active in this way boosts its ability to function and can help ward off dementia. Some easy ways to stimulate your brain include word puzzles, crosswords, memory games, pursuing a new interest, changing up your routine (like taking a new route to the store), reading a book, pursuing cultural activities, and keeping up with hobbies and adding new ones.
  It's not uncommon for older people to feel like they have nothing left to look forward to or they don't have any goals anymore. But having a sense of purpose in your life is actually very important. Many studies have shown that seniors who have a sense of purpose are less likely to develop Alzheimer's. Researchers believe this may be because that feeling can make seniors more physically active, less stressed, and more likely to take care of their health.
  You already know that too much stress is bad for your overall physical and mental health, so it's probably not surprising to hear that stress can also increase your risk of getting Alzheimer's. There are several reasons for this: stress can negatively impact the immune system. It releases cortisol, which has been linked to memory issues, and it increases the chances of depression and anxiety...two risk factors for dementia. Manage your stress through practices like mindfulness and meditation.
  There is a lot of evidence that links cardiovascular health to brain health. Some research has found that mentally alert seniors who have hardening of the arteries were more likely to have signs of brain plaques that are directly related to Alzheimer's. In other words, a healthy heart is a healthy brain, for the most part. Take care of your heart by eating right, keeping up with physical activity, drinking water, and avoiding too much alcohol.
  While drinking coffee each day certainly isn't going to completely eliminate your chances of getting Alzheimer's, it may help. One study found that drinking a moderate amount of caffeine can help protect the brain against rogue proteins that destroy neurons. Coffee is also high in anti-inflammatory chemicals and antioxidants that may boost cognitive function.
  One study found that people over the age of 50 who were overweight with a BMI of 25 or over were more likely to develop Alzheimer's seven months sooner than participants who were at a healthy weight. Maintaining a healthy weight will not prevent Alzheimer's completely, but it could delay it.
  A review of 11 studies found that yoga may help keep the brain healthy, boost memory, and lower the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's. It makes sense since it hits on several other items on this list: yoga can help relieve stress, it's a form of exercise, and it can help you maintain a healthy weight.
  Vitamins are not miracle workers, but taking certain ones may help prevent or delay Alzheimer's. Researchers have found that those who take B Vitamins, which are responsible for the creation and maintenance of cells in the brain, are less likely to develop Alzheimer's. Vitamins E and D may also help prevent Alzheimer's. Be sure to speak with your doctor before beginning to take a new vitamin.
<p>Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative brain disease that about <a href="https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/what-is-alzheimers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 million people" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">50 million people</a> live with, making it the most common form of dementia. It's scary to think about one day getting diagnosed with Alzheimer's, especially if someone in your family has suffered from it before, and many people are willing to try anything to prevent it from happening.<br></p><p>The truth is, there is no one thing that has been proven to definitively prevent Alzheimer's disease. However, many studies and plenty of research show that there are some things you can do that may help prevent or delay Alzheimer's. While doing these things do not mean your risk of the disease is gone, they might still help, and since many are about living an overall healthier lifestyle, they're still worth trying. Here are a few things you can do that may help prevent Alzheimer's. </p>
<p>Make sure you're getting some form of physical activity in each day, whether it's walking, lifting weights, or doing some cardio. <a href="https://www.beingpatient.com/exercise-adad-alzheimers-risk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Research" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Research</a> has found that participating in 150 minutes of exercise a week (which comes out to just two and a half hours) could delay an inherited form of Alzheimer's. Scientists also say that regular exercise can help <a href="https://www.beingpatient.com/wendy-suzuki-exercise-brain/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:improve brain health" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">improve brain health</a> and boost brain function - just make sure it's exercise that gets your heart pumping, but not something so intense that you can't move the next day. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/mediterranean-diet-may-slow-development-alzheimers-disease#:~:text=Researchers%20found%20that%20eating%20a,type%20of%20age%2Drelated%20dementia." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Studies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Studies</a> have shown that following a Mediterranean diet can also delay a progression of Alzheimer's compared to people who eat a standard Western diet. Research shows that people who eat a Western diet have more beta-amyloid deposits than those following a Mediterranean diet (beta-amyloid is a protein that is known to collect in the brains of people with Alzheimer's). The Mediterranean diet focuses on a lot of vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, beans, and omega-3s. </p><p>The MIND Diet is a hybrid Mediterranean-DASH diet that is associated with <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4532650/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slower cognitive decline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slower cognitive decline</a>. Foods emphasized include whole grains, berries, green, leafy vegetables, other vegetables, olive oil, poultry and fish. </p>
<p>Making sure you're getting enough rest isn't always easy, but it is definitely something to strive for. <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27017287/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Research" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Research</a> has shown that regularly getting less sleep than you're supposed to can actually increase your risk of Alzheimer's and dementia in general. Be sure to try to get eight hours each night instead of skimping on your sleep. <br></p>
<p>You're never too old to learn something new, and doing so can help keep your brain sharp. <a href="https://www.capecodhealth.org/medical-services/brain-neck-spine/learn-a-new-skill-and-help-stave-off-dementia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Researchers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Researchers</a> have found that learning a new skill requires the engagement of working memory, long-term memory, and other high-level cognitive processes, and all of that can actually help preserve memory long-term. Make sure you're constantly learning, whether you take a local class, do research on your own, or even just use YouTube videos to learn something.</p>
<p>There is <a href="https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/about-dementia/risk-factors-and-prevention/smoking-and-dementia#:~:text=It%20is%20known%20that%20smoking,to%20developing%20of%20Alzheimer's%20disease." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:strong evidence" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">strong evidence</a> that says that smoking can increase your risk of developing dementia like Alzheimer's disease. If you've smoked in the past and have since quit, don't worry: quitting is believed to reduce your risk back down to the level of those who don't smoke (so let that be your motivation to quit if needed). Doctors and researchers believe this may be because Alzheimer's has been linked to problems with the vascular system, and smoking increases vascular problems.<br></p>
<p>Making plans with friends and participating in social activities isn't just fun, it's also good for your health. One <a href="https://academic.oup.com/psychsocgerontology/advance-article/doi/10.1093/geronb/gby112/5133324" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:study" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">study</a> found that feeling lonely can mean you are 40 percent more likely to develop dementia in later years. Meaningful, close friendships are the key here, so it's about quality, not quantity. Researchers believe that close friendships keep people from living a sedentary lifestyle, which can help lower their risk of cardiovascular disease, a risk for dementia. It also prevents loneliness and cognitive decline. </p>
<p>Learning something new is one way to actively <a href="https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home/About-dementia/Brain-health/Challenge-yourself" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:challenge your mind" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">challenge your mind</a>, but there are other ways to do this as well. Keeping your brain active in this way boosts its ability to function and can help ward off dementia. Some easy ways to stimulate your brain include word puzzles, crosswords, memory games, pursuing a new interest, changing up your routine (like taking a new route to the store), reading a book, pursuing cultural activities, and keeping up with hobbies and adding new ones. </p>
<p>It's not uncommon for older people to feel like they have nothing left to look forward to or they don't have any goals anymore. But <a href="https://www.beingpatient.com/alzheimers-prevention/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:having a sense of purpose" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">having a sense of purpose</a> in your life is actually very important. Many studies have shown that seniors who have a sense of purpose are less likely to develop Alzheimer's. Researchers believe this may be because that feeling can make seniors more physically active, less stressed, and more likely to take care of their health. </p>
<p>You already know that too much stress is bad for your overall physical and mental health, so it's probably not surprising to hear that <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5991350/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stress can also increase" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stress can also increase</a> your risk of getting Alzheimer's. There are several reasons for this: stress can negatively impact the immune system. It releases cortisol, which has been linked to memory issues, and it increases the chances of depression and anxiety...two risk factors for dementia. Manage your stress through practices like mindfulness and meditation. </p>
<p>There is a lot of evidence that links cardiovascular health to brain health. Some <a href="https://www.alzinfo.org/articles/growing-evidence-ties-heart-health-to-alzheimers-risk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:research" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">research</a> has found that mentally alert seniors who have hardening of the arteries were more likely to have signs of brain plaques that are directly related to Alzheimer's. In other words, a healthy heart is a healthy brain, for the most part. Take care of your heart by eating right, keeping up with physical activity, drinking water, and avoiding too much alcohol. </p>
<p>While drinking coffee each day certainly isn't going to completely eliminate your chances of getting Alzheimer's, it may help. One <a href="https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/737870/Three-cups-coffee-day-reduce-risk-Alzheimers-disease-quarter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:study" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">study</a> found that drinking a moderate amount of caffeine can help protect the brain against rogue proteins that destroy neurons. Coffee is also high in anti-inflammatory chemicals and antioxidants that may boost cognitive function. </p>
<p>One <a href="https://www.alzheimers.net/10-07-15-midlife-weight-connected-to-alzheimers/#:~:text=Ways%20That%20Weight%20Can%20Impact,as%20BMI%20in%20midlife%20increased." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:study" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">study</a> found that people over the age of 50 who were overweight with a BMI of 25 or over were more likely to develop Alzheimer's seven months sooner than participants who were at a healthy weight. Maintaining a healthy weight will not prevent Alzheimer's completely, but it could delay it. <br></p>
<p>A <a href="https://www.beingpatient.com/yoga-brain-alzheimers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:review of 11 studies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">review of 11 studies</a> found that yoga may help keep the brain healthy, boost memory, and lower the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's. It makes sense since it hits on several other items on this list: yoga can help relieve stress, it's a form of exercise, and it can help you maintain a healthy weight. </p>
<p>Vitamins are not miracle workers, but taking certain ones may help prevent or delay Alzheimer's. <a href="https://www.alzheimersorganization.org/vitamins-and-supplements-mobile" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Researchers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Researchers</a> have found that those who take B Vitamins, which are responsible for the creation and maintenance of cells in the brain, are less likely to develop Alzheimer's. Vitamins E and D may also help prevent Alzheimer's. Be sure to speak with your doctor before beginning to take a new vitamin.</p>

