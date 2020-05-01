Things From The ‘80s That Are Worth A Fortune Today

Things From The ‘80s That Are Worth A Fortune TodayRedbookMay 1, 2020, 4:53 p.m. UTCYour old action figures are worth more than you think.From RedbookThings From The ‘80s That Are Worth A Fortune TodayIf you have boxes of action figures, baseball cards or video games from the 1980s collecting dust in your basement, now might be the time to unpack them. There's a chance that you've got a few collectibles right under your nose. While rare, these eight gems from the '80s could make you rich today. Super Mario Bros (1985)Sometimes, nothing is better than the original. A sticker-sealed copy of the 1985 original Super Mario Bros game for Nintendo Entertainment System is currently listed for $7,999.99 on eBay. Topps #482 Rickey Henderson (1980)It's no secret that baseball cards can rack up some serious value. This Rickey Henderson rookie card from 1980 is one of the most valuable Topps out there, currently listed on eBay for $30,000.Scroll to continue with contentAd1983 Quarter...with mistakesSomehow, when a mistake is made printing a measly ¢25 piece, it increases about 100,000 times in value. This quarter with a smudged "In God We Trust" is listed on Etsy for $21,000. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (1984)The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 is one of the most expensive comic books published in the 1980s. A 9.8 (CGC rating) is currently listed on eBay for a mind-boggling $79,950. Astronaut B Pez Dispenser (1982)This Pez dispenser was designed for the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee. Only two were ever made. The last time one surfaced was in 2006, when it sold for a whopping $32,000. Panerai Compass (1984)Once upon a time, there was no Google Maps. What's the next-best thing? Why, a $23,890 Panerai compass, of course. Happy Holidays Barbie (1988)The iconic Happy Holidays Barbie collectible series was introduced by Mattel in 1988. If you're on the market for $2,000 stocking stuffers, this is a viable option. Star Wars FX-7 Action Figure (1980)If you still have a box of Star Wars action figures in your basement, you're in luck. Models from the original trilogy are always climbing in value, especially this FX-7 Medical Droid. One sold in the U.K. in 2014 for £7,000 ($8,793).