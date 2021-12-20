There's a Reason Mecca, aka Daniel Sunjata, From Power Book II: Ghost Looks So Familiar

    There's a Reason Mecca, aka Daniel Sunjata, From Power Book II: Ghost Looks So Familiar

  • <p>It seems like Sunjata has adopted a whole new look for his role in 50 Cent's <strong>Power</strong> Universe. The seasoned actor portrays Mecca, aka Dante, - Monet's (<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Mary-J.-Blige" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mary J. Blige">Mary J. Blige</a>) old flame from her past who returns to shake things up - in <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Power-Book-II:-Ghost" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Power Book II: Ghost"><strong>Power Book II: Ghost</strong></a>.</p>
    Power Book II: Ghost

    It seems like Sunjata has adopted a whole new look for his role in 50 Cent's Power Universe. The seasoned actor portrays Mecca, aka Dante, - Monet's (Mary J. Blige) old flame from her past who returns to shake things up - in Power Book II: Ghost.

  • <p>If you're obsessed with <strong>The Devil Wears Prada</strong>, then you might recognize the actor from his small role as James Holt, an up-and-coming fashion designer at <strong class="redactor-inline-converted">Runway</strong>.</p>
    The Devil Wears Prada

    If you're obsessed with The Devil Wears Prada, then you might recognize the actor from his small role as James Holt, an up-and-coming fashion designer at Runway.

  • <p>Sunjata played the potential love interest for <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Jennifer-Garner" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Garner">Jennifer Garner</a>'s character in this modern-day version of Charles Dickens's <strong>A Christmas Carol</strong>. </p>
    Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

    Sunjata played the potential love interest for Jennifer Garner's character in this modern-day version of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol.

  • <p>In 2012, Sunjata starred alongside big names like <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Amanda-Seyfried" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amanda Seyfried">Amanda Seyfried</a>, Wes Bentley, and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Sebastian-Stan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sebastian Stan">Sebastian Stan</a> in this thriller about a girl reeling from a terrifying kidnapping attempt.</p>
    Gone

    In 2012, Sunjata starred alongside big names like Amanda Seyfried, Wes Bentley, and Sebastian Stan in this thriller about a girl reeling from a terrifying kidnapping attempt.

  • <p>The actor portrayed Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson in this ESPN miniseries about the team's 1977 baseball season. </p>
    The Bronx Is Burning

    The actor portrayed Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson in this ESPN miniseries about the team's 1977 baseball season.

  • <p>Perhaps one of Sunjata's most notable roles is when he played the ruggedly handsome Paul Briggs in this USA show about a group of undercover agents living in Southern California. </p>
    Graceland

    Perhaps one of Sunjata's most notable roles is when he played the ruggedly handsome Paul Briggs in this USA show about a group of undercover agents living in Southern California.

  • <p>From 2004-2011, Sunjata had a starring role in this FX drama about a group of New York City firefighters post-9/11. </p>
    Rescue Me

    From 2004-2011, Sunjata had a starring role in this FX drama about a group of New York City firefighters post-9/11.

  • <p>In 2010, Sunjata had a one-episode stint on <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Tina-Fey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tina Fey">Tina Fey</a>'s popular NBC show during season five, episode eight. </p>
    30 Rock

    In 2010, Sunjata had a one-episode stint on Tina Fey's popular NBC show during season five, episode eight.

  • <p>From 2010-2011, the actor played Eli Lloyd on the popular ABC show. </p>
    Grey's Anatomy

    From 2010-2011, the actor played Eli Lloyd on the popular ABC show.

  • <p>Before its cancellation, the actor played a script doctor who is constantly at odds with <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Debra-Messing" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Debra Messing">Debra Messing</a>'s character, Julia. </p>
    Smash

    Before its cancellation, the actor played a script doctor who is constantly at odds with Debra Messing's character, Julia.

  • <p>On top of his impressive résumé, Sunjata also has a theater background. He originated the role of Darren Lemming in the Broadway play and was even nominated for a Tony Award in 2003. </p>
    Take Me Out

    On top of his impressive résumé, Sunjata also has a theater background. He originated the role of Darren Lemming in the Broadway play and was even nominated for a Tony Award in 2003.

If you've been keeping up with Power Book II: Ghost, then you're probably wondering why Daniel Sunjata's handsome character Mecca, aka Dante, looks so familiar. It's probably because the seasoned actor has been seen in a dozen TV shows and movies over the years - appearing in everything from The Devil Wears Prada to Ghosts of Girlfriends Past to Sex and the City and more. His latest role might come as a shocker (considering his complete transformation), but Sunjata is no stranger to the big and small screens. Ahead, keep reading to see what shows and movies you may recognize him from.

