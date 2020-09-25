There's Already Been An Injury After 2 Episodes Of 'Dancing With The Stars'

Dancing with the Stars has officially begun its 29th season on ABC. And before the season premiered, there were a lot of changes announced. While we’re still early into season 29, one thing we do know for sure is that there will probably be some injuries in the mix. After all, the competition on DWTS is ruthless.

Here's quick recap of what's going on this season: Back in July, Tyra Banks was announced as the new host of DWTS, replacing longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews. And judge Len Goodmanwas noticeably absent from the premiere because he can't leave the United Kingdom due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In his place is former DWTS pro Derek Hough.

And of course, we have a brand new cast, with some of the same pros. On the pro side this season is Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Brandon Armstrong, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach, Sasha Ferber, and Britt Stewart.

And on the celebrity side, we have Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, Monica Aldama (Cheer), Carole Baskin (Tiger King), Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis, actress Anne Heche, actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, host of The Real Jeannie Mai, actor Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, Nev Schulman (Catfish), NBA superstar Charles Oakley, Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), and Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir.

Dancing die-hards know that it's not all confetti cannons, glitzy costumes, and spray tans. Nope, in between the live shows a lot of blood, sweat, and tears goes into each performance. All those hours of dance floor training and performing can take its toll, resulting in injuries—some so serious, they take the celebs right out of the competition. Need proof? These 44 celebs have all gotten injured while competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy

