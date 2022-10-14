Therapists Reveal the Subtle Warning Signs Your Partner Might Be Cheating

  • <p>Again, a change is the big factor. If your partner has a job that makes it tough to reach them during certain hours of the day, it doesn’t mean they’re cheating. But if you’re suddenly struggling to reach them when you could in the past, and it’s a consistent issue, that should raise a red flag.</p><p>“Cheaters need privacy and blocks of uninterrupted time,” Coleman points out. “Someone engaged in an ongoing affair must be periodically unreachable.” After all, they don’t want to risk you hearing suspicious voices or background noises.</p>
    1/17

    They’re suddenly unreachable.

    Again, a change is the big factor. If your partner has a job that makes it tough to reach them during certain hours of the day, it doesn’t mean they’re cheating. But if you’re suddenly struggling to reach them when you could in the past, and it’s a consistent issue, that should raise a red flag.

    “Cheaters need privacy and blocks of uninterrupted time,” Coleman points out. “Someone engaged in an ongoing affair must be periodically unreachable.” After all, they don’t want to risk you hearing suspicious voices or background noises.

    toondelamour - Getty Images
  • <p>Most people have predictable schedules, and even if their schedule changes, there’s usually a reason that makes sense. “Someone who must ‘work late’ all of a sudden at times that go beyond a reasonable explanation may be cheating,” Coleman says.</p><p>That’s especially true if this keeps happening when your partner has no new job, promotion, or project they’re working on.</p>
    2/17

    Their schedule changes with no good explanation.

    Most people have predictable schedules, and even if their schedule changes, there’s usually a reason that makes sense. “Someone who must ‘work late’ all of a sudden at times that go beyond a reasonable explanation may be cheating,” Coleman says.

    That’s especially true if this keeps happening when your partner has no new job, promotion, or project they’re working on.

    Mixmike - Getty Images
  • <p>Cheaters tend to be less careful about covering their tracks in front of friends versus you. And, of course, people tend to confide in their friends. As a result, “there is a good chance your partner’s friends may know what’s really going on before you do,” Coleman says. Those friends may end up feeling uneasy and anxious around you because they know something you don’t.</p>
    3/17

    Their friends don’t seem as friendly as they used to be.

    Cheaters tend to be less careful about covering their tracks in front of friends versus you. And, of course, people tend to confide in their friends. As a result, “there is a good chance your partner’s friends may know what’s really going on before you do,” Coleman says. Those friends may end up feeling uneasy and anxious around you because they know something you don’t.

    JGI/Jamie Grill - Getty Images
  • <p>It’s more common for cheaters to <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/g20488132/why-men-dont-want-sex-with-their-wives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decrease the frequency of sex" class="link ">decrease the frequency of sex</a> at home, given that they’re getting it elsewhere, Coleman says. But sometimes they try to have sex <em>more </em>at home. “Guilt-ridden people may increase lovemaking,” Coleman says. “Some will do so to cover their tracks. But some may do so to satisfy a partner so that the partner will not be seeking sex at a later time when the cheater knows he or she won’t be available.”</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/relationships/a35768046/break-relationship-rut/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Easiest Way to Break a Relationship Rut" class="link ">The Easiest Way to Break a Relationship Rut</a></strong></p>
    4/17

    They have a decrease—or increase—in libido.

    It’s more common for cheaters to decrease the frequency of sex at home, given that they’re getting it elsewhere, Coleman says. But sometimes they try to have sex more at home. “Guilt-ridden people may increase lovemaking,” Coleman says. “Some will do so to cover their tracks. But some may do so to satisfy a partner so that the partner will not be seeking sex at a later time when the cheater knows he or she won’t be available.”

    Related: The Easiest Way to Break a Relationship Rut

    JGI/Tom Grill - Getty Images
  • <p>Sometimes people decide to focus on their appearance as part of a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/weight-loss/g25602483/new-year-resolutions-health-fitness-goals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year’s resolution" class="link ">New Year’s resolution</a> or choose to start a new fitness routine for health reasons—but they’re usually pretty open about it.</p><p>“The reasons and timing must make sense,” Coleman says. If your partner is suddenly wearing cologne or spending a lot of money on new clothes, and it was never their thing in the past, it’s “not unreasonable to inquire why,” Coleman says. If their answer doesn’t make sense, it should raise a red flag.</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/relationships/a31085838/reasons-for-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Most Common Reasons for Divorce, According to Real Women Who Lived It" class="link ">The Most Common Reasons for Divorce, According to Real Women Who Lived It</a></strong></p>
    5/17

    They’re suddenly paying more attention to their appearance.

    Sometimes people decide to focus on their appearance as part of a New Year’s resolution or choose to start a new fitness routine for health reasons—but they’re usually pretty open about it.

    “The reasons and timing must make sense,” Coleman says. If your partner is suddenly wearing cologne or spending a lot of money on new clothes, and it was never their thing in the past, it’s “not unreasonable to inquire why,” Coleman says. If their answer doesn’t make sense, it should raise a red flag.

    Related: The Most Common Reasons for Divorce, According to Real Women Who Lived It

    SurkovDimitri - Getty Images
  • <p>This can include a range of things, like changing their password or keeping their phone on them all the time when they used to leave it sitting out.“</p><p>In committed partnerships, it’s not uncommon to know your partner’s password or be able to pick up their phone to look something up on the internet or snap a cute picture if your phone isn’t nearby,” says Burns. “If your partner seems possessive over their phone, or gets mad when you ask to use it, they may be hiding something.”</p>
    6/17

    Their phone habits change.

    This can include a range of things, like changing their password or keeping their phone on them all the time when they used to leave it sitting out.“

    In committed partnerships, it’s not uncommon to know your partner’s password or be able to pick up their phone to look something up on the internet or snap a cute picture if your phone isn’t nearby,” says Burns. “If your partner seems possessive over their phone, or gets mad when you ask to use it, they may be hiding something.”

    Mladen Zivkovic - Getty Images
  • <p>Social media behaviors such as following provocative accounts or people they don’t know, or engaging with suggestive posts may be a warning sign of cheating, but is also a behavior that falls into a “gray area of infidelity” in itself, Burns explains.</p><p>If you mention your concern to your partner and they “belittle you, or tell you that you’re being too sensitive, this is a red flag that they don’t respect you and will likely keep doing these behaviors,” says Burns. Additionally, continued behavior of this type sometimes becomes a “slippery slope” that leads to an affair.</p>
    7/17

    They’re engaging in suspicious activity on social media.

    Social media behaviors such as following provocative accounts or people they don’t know, or engaging with suggestive posts may be a warning sign of cheating, but is also a behavior that falls into a “gray area of infidelity” in itself, Burns explains.

    If you mention your concern to your partner and they “belittle you, or tell you that you’re being too sensitive, this is a red flag that they don’t respect you and will likely keep doing these behaviors,” says Burns. Additionally, continued behavior of this type sometimes becomes a “slippery slope” that leads to an affair.

    Prostock-Studio - Getty Images
  • <p>Cheaters have to make time for their fling—and that time usually comes from time you once spent together. “Also, if the affair has gone on for a while, there may be demands placed upon them by their paramour to spend more time together,” Coleman says.</p><p>Again, it’s perfectly OK and expected to ask your partner what’s going on when they’re suddenly not around as much as usual.</p>
    8/17

    They just seem to be around less than usual.

    Cheaters have to make time for their fling—and that time usually comes from time you once spent together. “Also, if the affair has gone on for a while, there may be demands placed upon them by their paramour to spend more time together,” Coleman says.

    Again, it’s perfectly OK and expected to ask your partner what’s going on when they’re suddenly not around as much as usual.

    marrio31 - Getty Images
  • <p>“This is often how cheaters get caught,” Doares says. Maybe your partner says they needed to do something that doesn’t add up, or someone they say they were with slips that they weren’t. “The truth is easy but lies are hard to keep straight,” she says. “Objective evidence supports truth but often conflicts with lies.”</p>
    9/17

    What they say and what actually happens does not add up.

    “This is often how cheaters get caught,” Doares says. Maybe your partner says they needed to do something that doesn’t add up, or someone they say they were with slips that they weren’t. “The truth is easy but lies are hard to keep straight,” she says. “Objective evidence supports truth but often conflicts with lies.”

    PeopleImages - Getty Images
  • <p>People usually share intimate details of their day with their partner. But when they’re cheating, that tends to shift to the new fling, Mayer says. As a result, they end up telling you less. Remember: “In committed relationships it is normal to tell your partner where you’ll be, who will be there, and what time you’re expecting to be home,” Burns explains. “If your partner is dodging these questions, or you find out they aren’t where they said they’d be or with someone different, then your suspicions might be justified.”</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/relationships/a26027187/how-to-rebuild-trust/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Rebuild Trust in a Relationship" class="link ">How to Rebuild Trust in a Relationship</a></strong></p>
    10/17

    They don’t disclose details of their day anymore.

    People usually share intimate details of their day with their partner. But when they’re cheating, that tends to shift to the new fling, Mayer says. As a result, they end up telling you less. Remember: “In committed relationships it is normal to tell your partner where you’ll be, who will be there, and what time you’re expecting to be home,” Burns explains. “If your partner is dodging these questions, or you find out they aren’t where they said they’d be or with someone different, then your suspicions might be justified.”

    Related: How to Rebuild Trust in a Relationship

    Jose Luis Pelaez Inc - Getty Images
  • <p>Relationships change and evolve, but this should be something you can talk about as a couple. “If there is an innocent explanation for why some things have changed there is no need for defensiveness,” Coleman says. A cheater may answer a question with a question, like “Why do you ask?” or “Why is that important?” because they need more time to come up with an answer they can get away with, he says.</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/relationships/a25359049/signs-of-emotional-abuse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:7 Signs You’re in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship" class="link ">7 Signs You’re in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship</a></strong></p>
    11/17

    They get defensive when you ask why certain things have changed.

    Relationships change and evolve, but this should be something you can talk about as a couple. “If there is an innocent explanation for why some things have changed there is no need for defensiveness,” Coleman says. A cheater may answer a question with a question, like “Why do you ask?” or “Why is that important?” because they need more time to come up with an answer they can get away with, he says.

    Related: 7 Signs You’re in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship

    jeffbergen - Getty Images
  • <p>Of course, loving partners give gifts. But cheaters take this to the next level to cover their tracks, Coleman says. It can be a way of reassuring you that they love you and are devoted to you “so that any subtle sign of cheating the partner uncovers can be readily dismissed as something ‘they would never do,’” he says.</p>
    12/17

    They start giving you more gifts than usual.

    Of course, loving partners give gifts. But cheaters take this to the next level to cover their tracks, Coleman says. It can be a way of reassuring you that they love you and are devoted to you “so that any subtle sign of cheating the partner uncovers can be readily dismissed as something ‘they would never do,’” he says.

    svetikd - Getty Images
  • <p>There’s something called cognitive dissonance that’s an uncomfortable state of inner anxiety and tension created when a person’s attitude about something (cheating is wrong) is the opposite of what they’re actually doing (cheating anyway), Coleman says.</p><p>To try to reduce that inner tension, they may try to justify their cheating by trying to convince themselves that <em>you’re </em>the problem. And that can come out as being hypercritical of you out of nowhere.</p>
    13/17

    Or they’re suddenly really critical of you.

    There’s something called cognitive dissonance that’s an uncomfortable state of inner anxiety and tension created when a person’s attitude about something (cheating is wrong) is the opposite of what they’re actually doing (cheating anyway), Coleman says.

    To try to reduce that inner tension, they may try to justify their cheating by trying to convince themselves that you’re the problem. And that can come out as being hypercritical of you out of nowhere.

    Clara Neuimie - Getty Images
  • <p>Every couple has some kind of issue that keeps surfacing. If it suddenly goes away, and there seems to be no reason for it, you should be concerned.</p><p>“This can be a sign of cheating or just that your partner has given up trying and is looking for a way out,” Doares says. A big sign that something is off with this: The tension isn’t there anymore, but you don’t feel connected either.</p>
    14/17

    The relationship issues you’ve had in the past don’t seem to be there anymore.

    Every couple has some kind of issue that keeps surfacing. If it suddenly goes away, and there seems to be no reason for it, you should be concerned.

    “This can be a sign of cheating or just that your partner has given up trying and is looking for a way out,” Doares says. A big sign that something is off with this: The tension isn’t there anymore, but you don’t feel connected either.

    LaylaBird - Getty Images
  • <p>This is a weird but common habit of cheaters—and there are a few reasons for it, Coleman says. By making your alleged behavior the issue, it puts you on the defensive and takes the focus off of them. It can also make you less likely to speak up about things that seem off because you don’t want to upset them, given that they’re already “worried” that you’re cheating. And it also gives them a reason to say they need “time away to think,” a.k.a. meet up with their lover.</p>
    15/17

    They accuse *you* of cheating.

    This is a weird but common habit of cheaters—and there are a few reasons for it, Coleman says. By making your alleged behavior the issue, it puts you on the defensive and takes the focus off of them. It can also make you less likely to speak up about things that seem off because you don’t want to upset them, given that they’re already “worried” that you’re cheating. And it also gives them a reason to say they need “time away to think,” a.k.a. meet up with their lover.

    fizkes - Getty Images
  • <p>It can feel a little odd when your partner keeps asking when you will and won’t be home—and it should. “The cheater needs to know the time slots when they can have the freedom and flexibility to spend time with their new romantic interest,” Mayer says. “They work hard not to get caught.” </p>
    16/17

    They’re really on top of your schedule.

    It can feel a little odd when your partner keeps asking when you will and won’t be home—and it should. “The cheater needs to know the time slots when they can have the freedom and flexibility to spend time with their new romantic interest,” Mayer says. “They work hard not to get caught.”

    JGI/Jamie Grill - Getty Images
  • <p>“In general, if your gut, a.k.a your intuition, is telling you something is wrong, it usually is,” Burns notes. “Our intuition is a superpower for survival that picks up on tiny clues or sensing when something feels off, so if this warning bell is going off in your body, then pay attention!” In a healthy relationship your partner should listen and be understanding when you raise your concerns, and work with you to help ease your fears and feel more secure moving forward. </p><p>Bottom line: If your partner is showing any of these signs, or things just don’t feel right to you, it’s perfectly acceptable to ask what’s going on, Mayer says. Hopefully, there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation.</p>
    17/17

    You just have a gut feeling.

    “In general, if your gut, a.k.a your intuition, is telling you something is wrong, it usually is,” Burns notes. “Our intuition is a superpower for survival that picks up on tiny clues or sensing when something feels off, so if this warning bell is going off in your body, then pay attention!” In a healthy relationship your partner should listen and be understanding when you raise your concerns, and work with you to help ease your fears and feel more secure moving forward.

    Bottom line: If your partner is showing any of these signs, or things just don’t feel right to you, it’s perfectly acceptable to ask what’s going on, Mayer says. Hopefully, there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation.

    Witthaya Prasongsin - Getty Images
<p>Again, a change is the big factor. If your partner has a job that makes it tough to reach them during certain hours of the day, it doesn’t mean they’re cheating. But if you’re suddenly struggling to reach them when you could in the past, and it’s a consistent issue, that should raise a red flag.</p><p>“Cheaters need privacy and blocks of uninterrupted time,” Coleman points out. “Someone engaged in an ongoing affair must be periodically unreachable.” After all, they don’t want to risk you hearing suspicious voices or background noises.</p>
<p>Most people have predictable schedules, and even if their schedule changes, there’s usually a reason that makes sense. “Someone who must ‘work late’ all of a sudden at times that go beyond a reasonable explanation may be cheating,” Coleman says.</p><p>That’s especially true if this keeps happening when your partner has no new job, promotion, or project they’re working on.</p>
<p>Cheaters tend to be less careful about covering their tracks in front of friends versus you. And, of course, people tend to confide in their friends. As a result, “there is a good chance your partner’s friends may know what’s really going on before you do,” Coleman says. Those friends may end up feeling uneasy and anxious around you because they know something you don’t.</p>
<p>It’s more common for cheaters to <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/g20488132/why-men-dont-want-sex-with-their-wives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decrease the frequency of sex" class="link ">decrease the frequency of sex</a> at home, given that they’re getting it elsewhere, Coleman says. But sometimes they try to have sex <em>more </em>at home. “Guilt-ridden people may increase lovemaking,” Coleman says. “Some will do so to cover their tracks. But some may do so to satisfy a partner so that the partner will not be seeking sex at a later time when the cheater knows he or she won’t be available.”</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/relationships/a35768046/break-relationship-rut/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Easiest Way to Break a Relationship Rut" class="link ">The Easiest Way to Break a Relationship Rut</a></strong></p>
<p>Sometimes people decide to focus on their appearance as part of a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/weight-loss/g25602483/new-year-resolutions-health-fitness-goals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year’s resolution" class="link ">New Year’s resolution</a> or choose to start a new fitness routine for health reasons—but they’re usually pretty open about it.</p><p>“The reasons and timing must make sense,” Coleman says. If your partner is suddenly wearing cologne or spending a lot of money on new clothes, and it was never their thing in the past, it’s “not unreasonable to inquire why,” Coleman says. If their answer doesn’t make sense, it should raise a red flag.</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/relationships/a31085838/reasons-for-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Most Common Reasons for Divorce, According to Real Women Who Lived It" class="link ">The Most Common Reasons for Divorce, According to Real Women Who Lived It</a></strong></p>
<p>This can include a range of things, like changing their password or keeping their phone on them all the time when they used to leave it sitting out.“</p><p>In committed partnerships, it’s not uncommon to know your partner’s password or be able to pick up their phone to look something up on the internet or snap a cute picture if your phone isn’t nearby,” says Burns. “If your partner seems possessive over their phone, or gets mad when you ask to use it, they may be hiding something.”</p>
<p>Social media behaviors such as following provocative accounts or people they don’t know, or engaging with suggestive posts may be a warning sign of cheating, but is also a behavior that falls into a “gray area of infidelity” in itself, Burns explains.</p><p>If you mention your concern to your partner and they “belittle you, or tell you that you’re being too sensitive, this is a red flag that they don’t respect you and will likely keep doing these behaviors,” says Burns. Additionally, continued behavior of this type sometimes becomes a “slippery slope” that leads to an affair.</p>
<p>Cheaters have to make time for their fling—and that time usually comes from time you once spent together. “Also, if the affair has gone on for a while, there may be demands placed upon them by their paramour to spend more time together,” Coleman says.</p><p>Again, it’s perfectly OK and expected to ask your partner what’s going on when they’re suddenly not around as much as usual.</p>
<p>“This is often how cheaters get caught,” Doares says. Maybe your partner says they needed to do something that doesn’t add up, or someone they say they were with slips that they weren’t. “The truth is easy but lies are hard to keep straight,” she says. “Objective evidence supports truth but often conflicts with lies.”</p>
<p>People usually share intimate details of their day with their partner. But when they’re cheating, that tends to shift to the new fling, Mayer says. As a result, they end up telling you less. Remember: “In committed relationships it is normal to tell your partner where you’ll be, who will be there, and what time you’re expecting to be home,” Burns explains. “If your partner is dodging these questions, or you find out they aren’t where they said they’d be or with someone different, then your suspicions might be justified.”</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/relationships/a26027187/how-to-rebuild-trust/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Rebuild Trust in a Relationship" class="link ">How to Rebuild Trust in a Relationship</a></strong></p>
<p>Relationships change and evolve, but this should be something you can talk about as a couple. “If there is an innocent explanation for why some things have changed there is no need for defensiveness,” Coleman says. A cheater may answer a question with a question, like “Why do you ask?” or “Why is that important?” because they need more time to come up with an answer they can get away with, he says.</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/relationships/a25359049/signs-of-emotional-abuse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:7 Signs You’re in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship" class="link ">7 Signs You’re in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship</a></strong></p>
<p>Of course, loving partners give gifts. But cheaters take this to the next level to cover their tracks, Coleman says. It can be a way of reassuring you that they love you and are devoted to you “so that any subtle sign of cheating the partner uncovers can be readily dismissed as something ‘they would never do,’” he says.</p>
<p>There’s something called cognitive dissonance that’s an uncomfortable state of inner anxiety and tension created when a person’s attitude about something (cheating is wrong) is the opposite of what they’re actually doing (cheating anyway), Coleman says.</p><p>To try to reduce that inner tension, they may try to justify their cheating by trying to convince themselves that <em>you’re </em>the problem. And that can come out as being hypercritical of you out of nowhere.</p>
<p>Every couple has some kind of issue that keeps surfacing. If it suddenly goes away, and there seems to be no reason for it, you should be concerned.</p><p>“This can be a sign of cheating or just that your partner has given up trying and is looking for a way out,” Doares says. A big sign that something is off with this: The tension isn’t there anymore, but you don’t feel connected either.</p>
<p>This is a weird but common habit of cheaters—and there are a few reasons for it, Coleman says. By making your alleged behavior the issue, it puts you on the defensive and takes the focus off of them. It can also make you less likely to speak up about things that seem off because you don’t want to upset them, given that they’re already “worried” that you’re cheating. And it also gives them a reason to say they need “time away to think,” a.k.a. meet up with their lover.</p>
<p>It can feel a little odd when your partner keeps asking when you will and won’t be home—and it should. “The cheater needs to know the time slots when they can have the freedom and flexibility to spend time with their new romantic interest,” Mayer says. “They work hard not to get caught.” </p>
<p>“In general, if your gut, a.k.a your intuition, is telling you something is wrong, it usually is,” Burns notes. “Our intuition is a superpower for survival that picks up on tiny clues or sensing when something feels off, so if this warning bell is going off in your body, then pay attention!” In a healthy relationship your partner should listen and be understanding when you raise your concerns, and work with you to help ease your fears and feel more secure moving forward. </p><p>Bottom line: If your partner is showing any of these signs, or things just don’t feel right to you, it’s perfectly acceptable to ask what’s going on, Mayer says. Hopefully, there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation.</p>

An unfaithful partner might adopt strange habits and new behaviors, but not all signs of infidelity are obvious. Here are subtle signs your partner is cheating.

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    CALGARY — Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. In a statement Friday, Speed Skating Canada said its board of directors decided "that it was in the best interest of Speed Skating Canada that Susan Auch no longer serve the organization as CEO." "We want to thank Susan for her many contributions to SSC and wish her the best in her future endeavours," the

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

    With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The