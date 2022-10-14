Therapists Reveal the Subtle Warning Signs Your Partner Might Be Cheating

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. In a statement Friday, Speed Skating Canada said its board of directors decided "that it was in the best interest of Speed Skating Canada that Susan Auch no longer serve the organization as CEO." "We want to thank Susan for her many contributions to SSC and wish her the best in her future endeavours," the