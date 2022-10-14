Therapists Reveal the Subtle Warning Signs Your Partner Might Be Cheating
They're suddenly unreachable.
Their schedule changes with no good explanation.
Their friends don't seem as friendly as they used to be.
They have a decrease—or increase—in libido.
They're suddenly paying more attention to their appearance.
Their phone habits change.
They're engaging in suspicious activity on social media.
They just seem to be around less than usual.
What they say and what actually happens does not add up.
They don't disclose details of their day anymore.
They get defensive when you ask why certain things have changed.
They start giving you more gifts than usual.
Or they're suddenly really critical of you.
The relationship issues you've had in the past don't seem to be there anymore.
They accuse *you* of cheating.
They're really on top of your schedule.
You just have a gut feeling.