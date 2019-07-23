The Stars of the Rio Olympics: Where are they now?

From the most decorated Olympic athlete ever to a marriage proposal, the 2016 Olympics in Rio left us with some memorable characters. But where are they now? As the three year anniversary of the opening ceremonies approaches, Yahoo Sports found out what’s happened to the faces of the Rio Olympics and what it may mean for Tokyo 2020.

After coming out of retirement for Rio in 2016, it appears the 23-time gold medalist is finally done swimming. Phelps and his wife, Nicole, are expecting their third child. While promoting and traveling for hometown company and longtime sponsor Under Armour, Phelps has continued his push for mental health awareness. At 33, Phelps has repeatedly said he’s content in no longer pursuing his athletic career and doesn’t want to be asked about returning for the Olympics in Tokyo. Since he arrived in May 2016, Boomer Phelps joined Instagram, and he has more followers (688k) than LA Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (489k), Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (650k) and the Jacksonville Jaguars official team account (460k). He welcomed a new sibling, Beckett, to the world last year and is expecting another brother or sister in the near future. Boomer has spent some time on the golf course working on his swing. And he’s been in the pool learning the butterfly stroke, perhaps to follow in his father’s footsteps. He already has the signature back slap down. Since Rio, Lochte has been suspended twice. The first came amid a scandal regarding a false robbery report to police at the time of the 2016 Olympics, which was later dropped. USA Swimming suspended Lochte 10 months following the incident. In May 2018, Lochte was suspended for 14 months by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for the misuse of an IV. The USADA became aware of the incident after Lochte posted a photo of the injection. Lochte’s suspension was lifted on July 23. According to reports, Lochte, who will turn 35 years-old in August, continued to train while suspended and could qualify for Tokyo 2020 over the next year. Scroll to continue with content Ad As the youngest member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic swimming team, Ledecky captured four gold medals in the 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter and 4x200-meter freestyle races. In the latter three events, the two-time Olympian took gold once again in the 2017 World Championships, settling for silver in the 200 freestyle. Following an upset in the 400-meter final on Sunday, Ledecky, who ranks fifth in the world in the 200, is out of the event for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, as announced by USA Swimming. An unspecified illness was cited as the cause, and it will keep Ledecky out of the 1500m freestyle as well, though she could still participate in the 4x200 and the 800 later this week. Biles is still doing exactly what she left off doing three summers ago. On Saturday, she won the U.S. Classic for the sixth straight year. It was her 19th consecutive all-around title tracing back to the 2013 U.S. Championships. Biles capitalized on her fame following Rio, which included a New York Times bestselling autobiography and a fourth place finish on Dancing With The Stars. In March, Biles told the BBC she expects Tokyo 2020 to be her last Olympics, citing wear and tear on her body. The 32-year-old ended his Olympic career by claiming his third consecutive 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter titles in Rio, winning the 4x100 relay with Jamaica for his ninth gold medal. That “triple triple” honor was stripped in 2017, however, after Jamaica teammate Nesta Carter failed a drug test. Bolt posted a video on his Instagram of him jogging on a track in February sparking questions as to whether a comeback may be in his future, but despite the speculation, the “fastest man alive” has stated that a return to the track is unlikely. Known as the “Iron Lady,” after becoming the first swimmer to eclipse $1 million in prize money, Hosszú won three gold medals at the 2016 Olympics. With the addition of a silver medal, Hosszú left Rio with the most individual medals of any swimmer. Part of the Iron Lady’s allure was her relationship with then-husband and coach Shane Tusup. The couple split both professionally and privately in 2018. Hosszú has continued her success in the pool, becoming the first female to win four-straight world championships at an individual event with her victory in the 200-IM on July 22. Now 30, Hosszú said she hopes to swim in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. After making history as the first African-American woman to win an individual Olympic gold swimming medal in Rio, Manuel helped Stanford’s women’s swimming and diving team to NCAA Championship titles in 2017 and 2018. Now, the national record holder in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles is helping Team USA set records in the FINA World Championships. The team set an American record (3:31.02) in the women’s 4x100. Besides training for the upcoming 2020 olympics, Manuel has been pushing for inclusivity in her sport. The contract she signed last year with sponsor TYR sports (a popular competitive swimming and triathlon brand) includes an inclusion rider, which she’s stated is supposed to provide opportunities to underrepresented groups. Taufatofua may forever be remembered as that oiled up shirtless guy. In 2016, he carried the Tonga flags during the opening ceremonies and made headlines for his wardrobe. He lost in the first round of the Taekwondo tournament. With a final score of 16-1, the match ended early due to a point gap. Taufatofua made his return to Olympic popularity in 2018. As a cross country skier, he was Tonga’s only representative at the Olympics and once again served as a shirtless flag bearer in the opening ceremonies. He finished 114th out of 119 skiers in the 15km freestyle race. Taufatofua’s not done yet. He’s built a following of 140,000 on Instagram and plans to qualify for Tokyo in 2020 in Taekwondo as well as sprint kayaking. It’s unclear if he’ll end up qualifying or not, but if he does, it’s a good bet he’ll be shirtless. Singapore’s first Olympic gold medalist accomplished the feat in 2016 after he beat out Michael Phelps in the men’s 100-meter butterfly. And he followed that by claiming two national records, including a bronze medal finish in the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Schooling failed to qualify for the men’s 50-meter butterfly semi-finals in South Korea on Sunday, finishing seventh in his heat and 20th overall, but he’ll get a chance to improve on his 2017 bronze showing in this weekend’s 100-meter butterfly race. And after Phelps showed his support for Schooling in an interview with the Straits Times, Schooling will enter next year’s Olympics with the backing of his childhood idol. During a ceremony in which He Zi received a silver medal for 3m women’s springboard diving, the Chinese diver was proposed to. After a long pause with tears, she said yes. While many worried He was forced into the marriage due to the public nature of the proposal, she did marry fellow Chinese diver Qin Kai in June 2017. A month later He retired and gave birth to the family’s first child in fall 2017. Van Niekerk returned to competition in February after spending a year recovering from a torn meniscus and ACL, suffered in 2017 during a celebrity rugby match. The Olympic and world champion in the 400 was scheduled to compete in this summer’s Diamond League but withdrew due to a knee bone bruise. Despite the setback, the South African hopes to be ready to defend his world title at the September Championships in Doha.