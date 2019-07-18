The Open: The best images from Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy’s nightmarish start at The Open may have stolen headlines, but the commencement of the 148th tournament had a number of highlights.

The Northern Irish golfer welcomed the tournament to Royal Portrush in peculiar circumstances - by firing out of bounds on the first tee.

He then fired an eight after breaking a spectator’s phone. Not the ideal start.

But if that was not enough for you, a dog invaded the green while another former champion David Duval had a 13 at the seventh.

All in all, there was plenty of action.

Make sure to flick through our gallery for all the best images from the scenic golf course.

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke tees off the 1st to start day one of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke tees off the 1st to start day one of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
The group of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Paul Casey of England & Gary Woodland of the United States walk down the 1st tee during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The group of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Paul Casey of England & Gary Woodland of the United States walk down the 1st tee during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson of the United States wait to putt on there 5th green during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Phil Mickelson of the United States wait to putt on there 5th green during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Spectators take cover under umbrellas a heavy rain falls as they watch golfers during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Jon Super)
Spectators take cover under umbrellas a heavy rain falls as they watch golfers during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Jon Super)
David Duval of The United States plays his shot from the 7th hole during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
David Duval of The United States plays his shot from the 7th hole during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Gary Woodland of the United States attempts to find a sure footing to play his ball that is on the top edge of a bunker on the 7th hole during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Gary Woodland of the United States attempts to find a sure footing to play his ball that is on the top edge of a bunker on the 7th hole during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
A general view of Royal Portrush golf course as golfers compete in the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A general view of Royal Portrush golf course as golfers compete in the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Brooks Koepka of the United States shelters under an umbrella with caddie, Ricky Elliot on the 3rd hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka of the United States shelters under an umbrella with caddie, Ricky Elliot on the 3rd hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson of the United States takes the flag out of the 18th hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson of the United States takes the flag out of the 18th hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Benjamin Herbert of France takes looks on on the back of fifth green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Benjamin Herbert of France takes looks on on the back of fifth green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
The group consisting of reigning Open champion Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott putt on the 5th green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
The group consisting of reigning Open champion Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott putt on the 5th green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Andrew Johnston of England high fives Robert MacIntyre of Scotland on the 5th green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Andrew Johnston of England high fives Robert MacIntyre of Scotland on the 5th green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
A dog runs on to the sixth tee box during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
A dog runs on to the sixth tee box during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
US golfer Webb Simpson hits out from the rough on the second hole during the first round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 18, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
US golfer Webb Simpson hits out from the rough on the second hole during the first round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 18, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
General view of the 16th hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
General view of the 16th hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
A spectator shields themselves from the rain during day one (Niall Carson/PA Wire)
A spectator shields themselves from the rain during day one (Niall Carson/PA Wire)
McIlroy takes a drop shot on the 1st during day one of The Open Championship
McIlroy takes a drop shot on the 1st during day one of The Open Championship
USA fans walk the course during day one of The Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
USA fans walk the course during day one of The Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

