The Open: The best images from Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy’s nightmarish start at The Open may have stolen headlines, but the commencement of the 148th tournament had a number of highlights.

The Northern Irish golfer welcomed the tournament to Royal Portrush in peculiar circumstances - by firing out of bounds on the first tee.

He then fired an eight after breaking a spectator’s phone. Not the ideal start.

But if that was not enough for you, a dog invaded the green while another former champion David Duval had a 13 at the seventh.

All in all, there was plenty of action.

Make sure to flick through our gallery for all the best images from the scenic golf course.

