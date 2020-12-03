'The Masked Singer' reveals brand new cast of characters for second season

The Masked Singer is just weeks away from returning for a second season on Boxing Day.

Ahead of its long-anticipated return to ITV, the new disguises for the 12 stars competing in the competition have been unveiled.

For its debut series, the programme saw the inclusion of costumes like Monster, Hedgehog and Duck.

This time, the celebrities will be concealing their identities through disguises Alien, Robin, Badger, Swan, Dragon, Sausage, Blob, Harlequin, Bush Baby, Grandfather Clock and Seahorse.

It’s up to the judges to deduce who’s behind the masks across eight episodes.

The 12 competitors’ singing voices could expose their identity, or indeed a series of cryptic clues about their lives and careers.

The panel will see judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall return as star sleuths while comedian Mo Gilligan is taking over from American Ken Jeong who was unable to film due to travel restrictions.

The first series was won by Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts, who was disguised as Queen Bee, and proved to be a ratings smash for the broadcaster.