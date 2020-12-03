'The Masked Singer' reveals brand new cast of characters for second season

  • Alien wants to "dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances". (ITV)
    1/12

    Alien

    Alien wants to "dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances". (ITV)
  • Could a motorcycle leather-clad Badger claim the title? (ITV)
    2/12

    Badger

    Could a motorcycle leather-clad Badger claim the title? (ITV)
  • Blob looks a colourful character - but who are they really? (ITV)
    3/12

    Blob

    Blob looks a colourful character - but who are they really? (ITV)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Bush Baby has been described as a "cheeky fluffy fella", but it remains to be seen if that matches their true identity. (ITV)
    4/12

    Bush Baby

    Bush Baby has been described as a "cheeky fluffy fella", but it remains to be seen if that matches their true identity. (ITV)
  • The Masked Singer's Dragon looks far from a fire-breathing monster. (ITV)
    5/12

    Dragon

    The Masked Singer's Dragon looks far from a fire-breathing monster. (ITV)
  • Grandfather Clock is said to be the "original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count".(ITV)
    6/12

    Grandfather Clock

    Grandfather Clock is said to be the "original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count".(ITV)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Could Harlequin be a "joker in the pack" or something more serious? (ITV)
    7/12

    Harlequin

    Could Harlequin be a "joker in the pack" or something more serious? (ITV)
  • Robin is out to prove "he’s not just for Christmas". (ITV)
    8/12

    Robin

    Robin is out to prove "he’s not just for Christmas". (ITV)
  • Will the newspaper wrapped Sausage be the "talk of the town"? (ITV)
    9/12

    Sausage

    Will the newspaper wrapped Sausage be the "talk of the town"? (ITV)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Seahorse certainly looks elegant - but will the vocals match? (ITV)
    10/12

    Seahorse

    Seahorse certainly looks elegant - but will the vocals match? (ITV)
  • Will the competition go swimmingly for Swan? (ITV)
    11/12

    Swan

    Will the competition go swimmingly for Swan? (ITV)
  • How will Viking fare in the Masked Singer battle? (ITV)
    12/12

    Viking

    How will Viking fare in the Masked Singer battle? (ITV)
Alien wants to "dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances". (ITV)
Could a motorcycle leather-clad Badger claim the title? (ITV)
Blob looks a colourful character - but who are they really? (ITV)
Bush Baby has been described as a "cheeky fluffy fella", but it remains to be seen if that matches their true identity. (ITV)
The Masked Singer's Dragon looks far from a fire-breathing monster. (ITV)
Grandfather Clock is said to be the "original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count".(ITV)
Could Harlequin be a "joker in the pack" or something more serious? (ITV)
Robin is out to prove "he’s not just for Christmas". (ITV)
Will the newspaper wrapped Sausage be the "talk of the town"? (ITV)
Seahorse certainly looks elegant - but will the vocals match? (ITV)
Will the competition go swimmingly for Swan? (ITV)
How will Viking fare in the Masked Singer battle? (ITV)
Amy Johnson

The Masked Singer is just weeks away from returning for a second season on Boxing Day.

Ahead of its long-anticipated return to ITV, the new disguises for the 12 stars competing in the competition have been unveiled.

For its debut series, the programme saw the inclusion of costumes like Monster, Hedgehog and Duck.

This time, the celebrities will be concealing their identities through disguises Alien, Robin, Badger, Swan, Dragon, Sausage, Blob, Harlequin, Bush Baby, Grandfather Clock and Seahorse.

Read more: BBC One Christmas Day schedule unveiled

It’s up to the judges to deduce who’s behind the masks across eight episodes.

The 12 competitors’ singing voices could expose their identity, or indeed a series of cryptic clues about their lives and careers.

The panel will see judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall return as star sleuths while comedian Mo Gilligan is taking over from American Ken Jeong who was unable to film due to travel restrictions.

The first series was won by Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts, who was disguised as Queen Bee, and proved to be a ratings smash for the broadcaster.

Latest Stories