These Small Holiday Bites Are Ideal If You're Cooking Thanksgiving For Two

If it's just you and your significant other or roommate this year, you can still have all the foods and flavors of a traditional Thanksgiving feast. Bite-sized portions and scaled-down recipes mean you can still have all your favorite holiday dishes, without having to cook for 10 (or figure out what on Earth to do with all of those leftovers). If you do still end up with a bunch of extras after the holiday, we highly recommend using them to make these delicious dishes using leftovers.