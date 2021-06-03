Thanks to Net-a-Porter's Spring Sale You Can Shop Designer Without the Hefty Price Tag

  Some news for you that might make your wallet twitch just a bit, but your heart sing: Net-a-Porter is having its spring sale right now and there are some gems that have delicious price tags on 'em. The luxury fashion retailer has more than 200 (!!) pages worth of gorgeous designer items that you might've thought you couldn't ever afford—from dresses to purses to shoes—that have been discounted up to 50 percent off. Um, best day ever??

You're going to be absolutely shooketh to see that luxe names like Alice + Olivia, Cushnie, Ulla Johnson, and Veja (aka one of Meghan Markle's fave shoe brands) have some stunning designs at jaw-dropping low prices. Buuut, it's not going to be for long though! So that means you need to get to ~adding to cart~ (yes, I just made that a verb) ASAP because these products are selling out at lightning speed.

Keep on scrolling to see alll the best deals I gathered from the sale—which consists of over 10,000 products BTW—because I care about you and your wardrobe. You won't regret these buys, I promise bestie!

Prices shown reflect the sale.
  1) Ansley Leopard-Jacquard Cashmere Sweater

ALICE + OLIVIA

net-a-porter.com

$210.00

You know how people say that a little black dress is a must in a woman's wardrobe? Well, I say so is an animal-printed sweater of some sort. And TBH, it should be this one.
  2) Agathe Tiered Cotton-Poplin Wrap Midi

ULLA JOHNSON

net-a-porter.com

$267.00

The whole romantic and whimsical aesthetic is very much The Thing at the moment—and if you're looking for a dress to fit that vibe, you're lookin' at her. Style the piece with sandals in the summer or knee-high boots in the fall!
  3) + NET SUSTAIN Rio Branco leather-trimmed suede and mesh sneakers

VEJA

net-a-porter.com

$84.00

Meghan Markle adores Veja...and that's all I really gotta say. These sneaks usually go for more than a hundred bucks, so I'd buy 'em ASAP while they have this (temporary) drool-worthy price tag.
  4) '70s Denim Jumpsuit

AGOLDE

net-a-porter.com

$210.00

A fashion power move is owning a denim playsuit. That's it. You're welcome.
  5) Lisa medium leather shoulder bag

GU_DE

net-a-porter.com

$215.00

A Y2K trend I never want to see die out are shoulder bags. If you're on my wavelength, I suggest investing in this white leather bb. It'll go with everything...and will prob be part of your daily life. Calling it now.
  6) Stratus gold vermeil pearl earrings

COMPLETEDWORKS

net-a-porter.com

$147.00

Is your look in need of a lil bit of shine and oomph? The answer to your problem: pearl earrings. This pair is unique as it has CLUSTERS of the gemstone on each, individual earring.
  7) Corsy high-rise tapered jeans

ISABEL MARANT ÉTOILE

net-a-porter.com

$145.00

Something that's impossible to own too many of: a dark wash jean.
  8) Pinstriped wool-blend blazer

THEORY

net-a-porter.com

$297.00

Blazers are the new jackets and I'm sooo here for it. And you can trust that this wool-blend silhouette will keep you cozy and looking fly.
  9) Brighton printed linen jumpsuit

ZIMMERMANN

net-a-porter.com

$570.00

Jumpsuits are a gift from the fashion gods, truly. I mean, who knew you could look freakin' bomb while wearing just a single article of clothing?? This work of art by Zimmermann is a testament to that and will be absolutely fire on that upcoming island vacay.
  10) Libi gathered silk-satin midi dress

DODO BAR OR

net-a-porter.com

$502.50

I always like to have a cocktail dress on hand just in case I find myself invited to a fahncy, semi-casual event. This brick-colored silk dress is perfect for occasions like that.
  11) Cyllene Cropped Floral Wrap Top

ERDEM

net-a-porter.com

$495.00

You can easily dress this shirt up or down with a pair of jeans or a luxe midi!
  12) Leather culottes

FRAME

net-a-porter.com

$450.00

Your closet needs leather culottes. Period. Throw these bad boys on with a plain white tee and you'll be the chicest one in the room (without putting in so much effort).
  13) Tinsley One-Shoulder Metallic Mini

HANEY

net-a-porter.com

$490.00

Wear this with a slick ponytail, shiny jewelry, and neutral-colored heels and I promise you won't be able to stop looking at yourself in the mirror.
  14) Double-Breasted textured wool-blend coat

BY MALENE BIRGER

net-a-porter.com

$447.50

Shopping hack for ya: Buy your winter coats in the summertime because they're, like, superrrr discounted. Snag this white beaut that'll match allll the 'fits.
  15) Asymmetric draped silk-charmeuse skirt

CUSHNIE

net-a-porter.com

$425.00

This skirt will get compliments on compliments when you're out on date night or drinks with friends. Pair it with a simple bodysuit or a lace bralette to add some flirty vibes.
<p class="body-dropcap">Some news for you that might make your wallet twitch just a bit, but your heart sing: Net-a-Porter is having its spring sale right now and there are some gems that have delicious price tags on 'em. The luxury fashion retailer has more than 200 (!!) pages worth of gorgeous designer items that you might've thought you couldn't ever afford—from <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g20078043/sexy-summer-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dresses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dresses</a> to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g30137059/best-crossbody-bags-purses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:purses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">purses</a> to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g28281273/best-shoe-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shoes</a>—that have been discounted up to 50 percent off. Um, best day ever??<br><br>You're going to be absolutely shooketh to see that luxe names like Alice + Olivia, Cushnie, Ulla Johnson, and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a32935204/meghan-markle-veja-sneaker-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Veja (aka one of Meghan Markle's fave shoe brands)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Veja (aka one of Meghan Markle's fave shoe brands)</a> have some stunning designs at jaw-dropping low prices. Buuut, it's not going to be for long though! So that means you need to get to ~adding to cart~ (yes, I just made that a verb) ASAP because these products are selling out at lightning speed.<br><br>Keep on scrolling to see alll the best deals I gathered from the sale—which consists of over 10,000 products BTW—because I care about you and your wardrobe. You won't regret these buys, I promise bestie!</p><p><em>Prices shown reflect the sale.</em></p>
<p><strong>ALICE + OLIVIA</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$210.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Falice-plus-olivia%2Fclothing%2Fmedium-knit%2Fansley-leopard-jacquard-cashmere-sweater%2F23471478575890426&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know how people say that a little black dress is a must in a woman's wardrobe? Well, I say so is an animal-printed sweater of some sort. And TBH, it should be this one.</p>
<p><strong>ULLA JOHNSON</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$267.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fulla-johnson%2Fclothing%2Fmidi-dresses%2Fagathe-tiered-cotton-poplin-wrap-midi-dress%2F22527730566041247&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The whole romantic and whimsical aesthetic is very much The Thing at the moment—and if you're looking for a dress to fit that vibe, you're lookin' at her. Style the piece with sandals in the summer or knee-high boots in the fall!</p>
<p><strong>VEJA</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fveja%2Fshoes%2Flow-top%2Fplus-net-sustain-rio-branco-leather-trimmed-suede-and-mesh-sneakers%2F22527730566102685&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meghan Markle <em>adores </em><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a32935204/meghan-markle-veja-sneaker-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Veja" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Veja</a>...and that's all I really gotta say. These sneaks usually go for more than a hundred bucks, so I'd buy 'em ASAP while they have this (temporary) drool-worthy price tag.</p>
<p><strong>AGOLDE</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$210.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fagolde%2Fclothing%2Ffull-length%2F-70s-denim-jumpsuit%2F665933302785287&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A fashion power move is owning a denim playsuit. That's it. You're welcome.</p>
<p><strong>GU_DE</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$215.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fgude%2Fbags%2Fshoulder-bags%2Flisa-medium-leather-shoulder-bag%2F25458910981463285&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Y2K trend I never want to see die out are shoulder bags. If you're on my wavelength, I suggest investing in this white leather bb. It'll go with everything...and will prob be part of your daily life. Calling it now.</p>
<p><strong>COMPLETEDWORKS</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$147.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcompletedworks%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Fearrings%2Fstratus-gold-vermeil-pearl-earrings%2F23471478576162454&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is your look in need of a lil bit of shine and <em>oomph</em>? The answer to your problem: pearl earrings. This pair is unique as it has CLUSTERS of the gemstone on each, individual earring.</p>
<p><strong>ISABEL MARANT ÉTOILE</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fisabel-marant-etoile%2Fclothing%2Fstraight-leg%2Fcorsy-high-rise-tapered-jeans%2F24092600056996705&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Something that's impossible to own too many of: a dark wash jean.</p>
<p><strong>THEORY</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$297.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Ftheory%2Fclothing%2Fblazers%2Fpinstriped-wool-blend-blazer%2F665933302786094&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blazers are the new jackets and I'm sooo here for it. And you can trust that this wool-blend silhouette will keep you cozy and looking fly.</p>
<p><strong>ZIMMERMANN</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$570.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fzimmermann%2Fclothing%2Ffull-length%2Fbrighton-printed-linen-jumpsuit%2F23471478575737622&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jumpsuits are a gift from the fashion gods, truly. I mean, who knew you could look freakin' bomb while wearing just a single article of clothing?? This work of art by Zimmermann is a testament to that and will be absolutely fire on that upcoming island vacay.</p>
<p><strong>DODO BAR OR</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$502.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fdodo-bar-or%2Fclothing%2Fmidi-dresses%2Flibi-gathered-silk-satin-midi-dress%2F665933302960828&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I always like to have a cocktail dress on hand just in case I find myself invited to a fahncy, semi-casual event. This brick-colored silk dress is perfect for occasions like that.</p>
<p><strong>ERDEM</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$495.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Ferdem%2Fclothing%2Fblouses%2Fcyllene-cropped-floral-print-cotton-poplin-wrap-top%2F8008779905312828&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can easily dress this shirt up or down with a pair of jeans or a luxe midi!</p>
<p><strong>FRAME</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$450.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fframe%2Fclothing%2Fwide-leg%2Fleather-culottes%2F30828384629349283&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your closet needs leather culottes. Period. Throw these bad boys on with a plain white tee and you'll be the chicest one in the room (without putting in so much effort).</p>
<p><strong>HANEY</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$490.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fhaney%2Fclothing%2Fmini-dresses%2Ftinsley-one-shoulder-metallic-silk-blend-organza-mini-dress%2F17957409493391655&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wear this with a slick ponytail, shiny jewelry, and neutral-colored heels and I promise you won't be able to stop looking at yourself in the mirror. </p>
<p><strong>BY MALENE BIRGER</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$447.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fby-malene-birger%2Fclothing%2Fshort%2Fdouble-breasted-textured-wool-blend-coat%2F17957409491089013&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shopping hack for ya: Buy your winter coats in the summertime because they're, like, superrrr discounted. Snag this white beaut that'll match allll the 'fits.</p>
<p><strong>CUSHNIE</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$425.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcushnie%2Fclothing%2Fmidi%2Fasymmetric-draped-silk-charmeuse-skirt%2F8008779905408567&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36618322%2Fnet-a-porter-spring-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This skirt will get compliments on compliments when you're out on date night or drinks with friends. Pair it with a simple bodysuit or a lace bralette to add some flirty vibes.</p>

