Tessa Thompson Goes Horseback Riding in Australia, Plus Antonio Banderas, Rose Byrne and More

  • <p>Tessa Thompson smiles wide while taking a horseback riding lesson in Sydney, Australia's Centennial Park on Tuesday.</p>
    1/102

    Horsing Around

    Tessa Thompson smiles wide while taking a horseback riding lesson in Sydney, Australia's Centennial Park on Tuesday.

  • <p>Antonio Banderas attends the 35th Goya Awards press conference on Tuesday at Cinema Academy in Madrid, Spain.</p>
    2/102

    Side Eye

    Antonio Banderas attends the 35th Goya Awards press conference on Tuesday at Cinema Academy in Madrid, Spain.

  • <p>Rose Byrne holds a package of toilet paper as she and costar Paul Sparks (not pictured) film scenes for <em>Physical</em> at a Los Angeles strip mall on Tuesday.</p>
    3/102

    Paper Doll

    Rose Byrne holds a package of toilet paper as she and costar Paul Sparks (not pictured) film scenes for Physical at a Los Angeles strip mall on Tuesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Tiffany Haddish heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.</p>
    4/102

    Dinner Date

    Tiffany Haddish heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

  • <p>Dakota Johnson takes five on Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of <em>Am I Ok?</em></p>
    5/102

    About Face

    Dakota Johnson takes five on Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of Am I Ok?

  • <p>Jamie Chung makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in Pasadena, California.</p>
    6/102

    Peace Out

    Jamie Chung makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in Pasadena, California.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kaia Gerber steps out for morning coffee at Alfred Coffee with pup Milo on Tuesday in West Hollywood.</p>
    7/102

    Mornings with Milo

    Kaia Gerber steps out for morning coffee at Alfred Coffee with pup Milo on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Justin Theroux takes dog Kuma for a walk on Tuesday in Washington Square Park the day after N.Y.C. had almost two feet of snow.</p>
    8/102

    Blizzard Buddies

    Justin Theroux takes dog Kuma for a walk on Tuesday in Washington Square Park the day after N.Y.C. had almost two feet of snow.

  • <p>Eiza González sports her workout gear as she fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
    9/102

    Sweat Life

    Eiza González sports her workout gear as she fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Gigi Hadid is barely recognizable under a baseball cap, sunglasses and face mask as she bundles up to head to a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Saturday.</p>
    10/102

    Under the Radar

    Gigi Hadid is barely recognizable under a baseball cap, sunglasses and face mask as she bundles up to head to a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

  • <p>Kendall Jenner is seen leaving lunch with friends in black leggings and a sweatshirt on Monday in Beverly Hills. </p>
    11/102

    All-Black Ensemble

    Kendall Jenner is seen leaving lunch with friends in black leggings and a sweatshirt on Monday in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Eiza González shows off her toned abs in a crop top as she stops by a gas station on Monday in L.A. </p>
    12/102

    Fueling Up

    Eiza González shows off her toned abs in a crop top as she stops by a gas station on Monday in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Cara Santana doubles up on iced matchas from Cha Cha Matcha on Monday in West Hollywood. </p>
    13/102

    Going Green

    Cara Santana doubles up on iced matchas from Cha Cha Matcha on Monday in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Sarah Paulson is seen in character as Linda Tripp on set of <i>American Crime Story: Impeachment </i>on Monday in L.A. </p>
    14/102

    Buttoned Up

    Sarah Paulson is seen in character as Linda Tripp on set of American Crime Story: Impeachment on Monday in L.A.

  • <p>Julianne Hough heads to the grocery store after finishing a workout on Sunday in L.A.</p>
    15/102

    Red Alert

    Julianne Hough heads to the grocery store after finishing a workout on Sunday in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Selma Blair cuddles her new Golden Retriever puppy while out in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
    16/102

    Cute & Cuddly

    Selma Blair cuddles her new Golden Retriever puppy while out in L.A. on Sunday.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez dresses in an all lilac sweatsuit to run errands in Miami on Monday.</p>
    17/102

    Lilac Look

    Jennifer Lopez dresses in an all lilac sweatsuit to run errands in Miami on Monday.

  • <p><em>Bachelor</em> star Nick Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy hike up Runyon Canyon on Saturday in L.A.</p>
    18/102

    Weekend Vibes

    Bachelor star Nick Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy hike up Runyon Canyon on Saturday in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein deliver pizzas to the <em>How It Ends</em> cast and crew in the 2022 Acura MDX to celebrate the film's virtual Sundance Film Festival premiere on Saturday in Studio City, California.</p>
    19/102

    Pizza Please

    Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein deliver pizzas to the How It Ends cast and crew in the 2022 Acura MDX to celebrate the film's virtual Sundance Film Festival premiere on Saturday in Studio City, California.

  • <p><em>Bridgerton</em> star Phoebe Dynevor steps out on a sunny day in Manchester with her mom and sister.</p>
    20/102

    Rise & Shine

    Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor steps out on a sunny day in Manchester with her mom and sister.

  • <p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get all dolled up for a romantic date night at Sapgos Restaurant late Sunday night in L.A.</p>
    21/102

    Dashing Dates

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get all dolled up for a romantic date night at Sapgos Restaurant late Sunday night in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Sarah Jessica Parker has bags full of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker merch in hand as she leaves her store on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
    22/102

    Retail Run

    Sarah Jessica Parker has bags full of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker merch in hand as she leaves her store on Sunday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Lily James plays a round of table tennis with actor Shazad Latif while filming <em>What's Love Got to Do with It</em> in Southwark, London.</p>
    23/102

    Game On

    Lily James plays a round of table tennis with actor Shazad Latif while filming What's Love Got to Do with It in Southwark, London.

  • <p>Blake Shelton dresses casually as he heads over to the studio in Burbank, California on Sunday.</p>
    24/102

    Music Mode

    Blake Shelton dresses casually as he heads over to the studio in Burbank, California on Sunday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><em>Real Housewives of Orange County</em> star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrates one year being sober with husband Sean at the beach on Sunday.</p>
    25/102

    Major Milestone

    Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrates one year being sober with husband Sean at the beach on Sunday.

  • <p>Megan Fox was carried by her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly while making their way into NBC Studios in New York City for his <em>Saturday Night Live</em> performance.</p>
    26/102

    True Gentleman

    Megan Fox was carried by her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly while making their way into NBC Studios in New York City for his Saturday Night Live performance.

  • <p>Tracy Morgan and Method Man joined volunteers for Food Bank For New York City Team to provide meals to families in need in Staten Island, New York.</p>
    27/102

    Giving Back

    Tracy Morgan and Method Man joined volunteers for Food Bank For New York City Team to provide meals to families in need in Staten Island, New York.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham were spotted filming a scene for an upcoming project in the U.K.</p>
    28/102

    Action!

    Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham were spotted filming a scene for an upcoming project in the U.K.

  • <p>Parents-to-be Katharine McPhee and David Foster were seen walking to lunch at the Ivy in West Hollywood, California.</p>
    29/102

    Date for Three

    Parents-to-be Katharine McPhee and David Foster were seen walking to lunch at the Ivy in West Hollywood, California.

  • <p>Hailey Baldwin bundled up in monochrome separates during an outing in Los Angeles.</p>
    30/102

    Solid Style

    Hailey Baldwin bundled up in monochrome separates during an outing in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jaden Smith was spotted in Milan, Italy, in a designer ensemble.</p>
    31/102

    Fashion Forward

    Jaden Smith was spotted in Milan, Italy, in a designer ensemble.

  • <p>Tom Hiddleston was spotted wearing two face masks during a walk with his dog in London.</p>
    32/102

    Safety First

    Tom Hiddleston was spotted wearing two face masks during a walk with his dog in London.

  • <p>Gavin Rossdale was spotted playing tennis in Los Angeles.</p>
    33/102

    Love All

    Gavin Rossdale was spotted playing tennis in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kate Upton, in an Old Navy Powersoft Active set, walks her dog in Palm Beach, Florida.</p>
    34/102

    Sunny Day

    Kate Upton, in an Old Navy Powersoft Active set, walks her dog in Palm Beach, Florida.

  • <p>Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes filmed an outdoor scene for <em>The Handmaid's Tale</em> in Toronto, Canada.</p>
    35/102

    Back to Work

    Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes filmed an outdoor scene for The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto, Canada.

  • <p>Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One stream in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
    36/102

    Magic Mic

    Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One stream in L.A. on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Taron Egerton films scenes for his upcoming movie <em>Tetris</em> in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday.</p>
    37/102

    It's a Tie

    Taron Egerton films scenes for his upcoming movie Tetris in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber and model pal Sara Sampaio go shopping together in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
    38/102

    Model Behavior

    Hailey Bieber and model pal Sara Sampaio go shopping together in West Hollywood on Thursday.

  • <p>Kaia Gerber leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
    39/102

    Gray Lady

    Kaia Gerber leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kit Harington makes his way to a London grocery store on Thursday.</p>
    40/102

    What's in Store?

    Kit Harington makes his way to a London grocery store on Thursday.

  • <p>A glowing Hilary Duff hits the New York City set of <em>Younger</em> on Thursday.</p>
    41/102

    Winter Wow

    A glowing Hilary Duff hits the New York City set of Younger on Thursday.

  • <p>Kurt Russell takes a spin in Brentwood, California, on Thursday.</p>
    42/102

    Ride Along

    Kurt Russell takes a spin in Brentwood, California, on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Eiza González keeps it moving on the Los Angeles set of <em>Ambulance</em> on Thursday.</p>
    43/102

    Look Back

    Eiza González keeps it moving on the Los Angeles set of Ambulance on Thursday.

  • <p>Another day, another outing for mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski, who makes her way around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
    44/102

    Coat of Arms

    Another day, another outing for mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski, who makes her way around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

  • <p>Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael keep it light on Tuesday for a coffee walk in Calabasas, California. </p>
    45/102

    Pick Me Up

    Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael keep it light on Tuesday for a coffee walk in Calabasas, California.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace showcase British designer Kim Jones' looks during Fendi's spring/summer 2021 presentation at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday.</p>
    46/102

    Family Business

    Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace showcase British designer Kim Jones' looks during Fendi's spring/summer 2021 presentation at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday.

  • <p>Jason Segel takes a solo stroll on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
    47/102

    Capped Off

    Jason Segel takes a solo stroll on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Supermodels Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell reunite after the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday in Paris.</p>
    48/102

    Model Meetup

    Supermodels Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell reunite after the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday in Paris.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Taron Egerton is seen in character filming his new movie <em>Tetris</em> on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland.</p>
    49/102

    Set Sighting

    Taron Egerton is seen in character filming his new movie Tetris on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • <p><em>Bachelor</em> Matt James dons his shades while out to lunch with a friend on Sunday in Florida.</p>
    50/102

    Fun in the Sun

    Bachelor Matt James dons his shades while out to lunch with a friend on Sunday in Florida.

  • <p>John Cena flashes a peace sign on the set of <em>The Peacemaker</em> on Tuesday in Vancouver.</p>
    51/102

    Set Salutations

    John Cena flashes a peace sign on the set of The Peacemaker on Tuesday in Vancouver.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bella Hadid steps out in a brown blazer and matching trousers to pick up food from a restaurant in Paris on Tuesday.</p>
    52/102

    Food Run

    Bella Hadid steps out in a brown blazer and matching trousers to pick up food from a restaurant in Paris on Tuesday.

  • <p>Angela Bassett gears up on set of <em>Rescue 9-1-1 </em>in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
    53/102

    Patrolling the Scene

    Angela Bassett gears up on set of Rescue 9-1-1 in L.A. on Tuesday.

  • <p>Tessa Thompson looks chic in jeans and a blazer as she stops at a pharmacy in Bondi Beach, Australia on Wednesday. </p>
    54/102

    Pit Stop

    Tessa Thompson looks chic in jeans and a blazer as she stops at a pharmacy in Bondi Beach, Australia on Wednesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Rosalía wears an oversize coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. </p>
    55/102

    Bundled Up

    Rosalía wears an oversize coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

  • <p>Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert stop for smoothies at Joe & the Juice on Tuesday in West Hollywood. </p>
    56/102

    Smoothie Run

    Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert stop for smoothies at Joe & the Juice on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Bella Hadid matches her outfit to her mask in Paris on Tuesday. </p>
    57/102

    Matchy Moment

    Bella Hadid matches her outfit to her mask in Paris on Tuesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Hailey Bieber walks out of a meeting in a long trench coat and a matching mask on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
    58/102

    Working Girl

    Hailey Bieber walks out of a meeting in a long trench coat and a matching mask on Tuesday in L.A.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch goes for a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a bright Old Navy sport top and leggings. </p>
    59/102

    Double Deutch

    Zoey Deutch goes for a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a bright Old Navy sport top and leggings.

  • <p>Parents-to-be Henry Golding and Liv Lo go grocery shopping at Ralph's after enjoying a hike with friends in L.A. on Monday.</p>
    60/102

    Grocery Run

    Parents-to-be Henry Golding and Liv Lo go grocery shopping at Ralph's after enjoying a hike with friends in L.A. on Monday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Sienna Miller is seen walking her dogs outside of Daylesford Organic farm shop on Tuesday in London.</p>
    61/102

    Out & About

    Sienna Miller is seen walking her dogs outside of Daylesford Organic farm shop on Tuesday in London.

  • <p>Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunite on the set of <em>Law and Order: SVU</em> on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
    62/102

    Back in Action

    Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunite on the set of Law and Order: SVU on Monday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Michelle Williams steps out in a tan winter coat and white trousers as she chats on the phone while walking through N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
    63/102

    City Stroll

    Michelle Williams steps out in a tan winter coat and white trousers as she chats on the phone while walking through N.Y.C. on Sunday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Hilary Duff is seen filming a scene from <em>Younger</em> on Monday in midtown Manhattan. </p>
    64/102

    Set Sightings

    Hilary Duff is seen filming a scene from Younger on Monday in midtown Manhattan.

  • <p>Liev Schreiber and Matilda De Angelis film on the set of <em>Across the River and into the Trees</em> on Sunday in Venice Italy.</p>
    65/102

    Venice Views

    Liev Schreiber and Matilda De Angelis film on the set of Across the River and into the Trees on Sunday in Venice Italy.

  • <p>Demi Moore and daughter Scout Willis leave their hotel in Paris on Tuesday during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.</p>
    66/102

    Fashion Family

    Demi Moore and daughter Scout Willis leave their hotel in Paris on Tuesday during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Gavin Rossdale heads to the park with his dog Chewy on Sunday in L.A.</p>
    67/102

    Puppy Playtime

    Gavin Rossdale heads to the park with his dog Chewy on Sunday in L.A.

  • <p>Lucy Hale grabs her lunch to go at Dialog on Monday in West Hollywood.</p>
    68/102

    Food Run

    Lucy Hale grabs her lunch to go at Dialog on Monday in West Hollywood.

  • <p><em>Euphoria</em> star Hunter Schafer steps out in all black and a neon green mask on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
    69/102

    Pop of Color

    Euphoria star Hunter Schafer steps out in all black and a neon green mask on Monday in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Chris Pratt smiles wide on Monday during a game of golf in Sydney, Australia.</p>
    70/102

    On Fire

    Chris Pratt smiles wide on Monday during a game of golf in Sydney, Australia.

  • <p>Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger fly under the radar during a walk through N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
    71/102

    Ride or Die

    Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger fly under the radar during a walk through N.Y.C. on Sunday.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned arms following a weekend workout in Miami.</p>
    72/102

    Right to Bare Arms

    Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned arms following a weekend workout in Miami.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kaia Gerber goes casual on Sunday while out in West Hollywood.</p>
    73/102

    Gray Day

    Kaia Gerber goes casual on Sunday while out in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk arm-in-arm through N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
    74/102

    Cute Couple

    Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk arm-in-arm through N.Y.C. on Sunday.

  • <p><em>Million Dollar Listing</em>'s Fredrik Eklund talks on his phone during a stroll in Miami over the weekend.</p>
    75/102

    Mellow Yellow

    Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund talks on his phone during a stroll in Miami over the weekend.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jennifer Garner was spotted picking up coffee with a friend and wearing a bright yellow rain jacket in Brentwood, California.</p>
    76/102

    Sunny Yellow

    Jennifer Garner was spotted picking up coffee with a friend and wearing a bright yellow rain jacket in Brentwood, California.

  • <p>Sarah Jessica Parker helped shoppers at the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store in New York City.</p>
    77/102

    At Your Service

    Sarah Jessica Parker helped shoppers at the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store in New York City.

  • <p>Hugh Jackman was seen wearing a face mask and walking his dogs in New York City.</p>
    78/102

    Woof-verine

    Hugh Jackman was seen wearing a face mask and walking his dogs in New York City.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Pregnant Katharine McPhee was seen shopping with her mother in Beverly Hills, California.</p>
    79/102

    Day Date

    Pregnant Katharine McPhee was seen shopping with her mother in Beverly Hills, California.

  • <p>Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted enjoying a bike ride in Los Angeles.</p>
    80/102

    Wheel-y Fun

    Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted enjoying a bike ride in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Keanu Reeves was spotted going for a ride on his motorcycle in Los Angeles.</p>
    81/102

    Reloaded

    Keanu Reeves was spotted going for a ride on his motorcycle in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Cardi B wore an eye-catching outfit by Pierre-Louis Auvray in Beverly Hills, California, during a shopping outing with husband Offset.</p>
    82/102

    High Fashion

    Cardi B wore an eye-catching outfit by Pierre-Louis Auvray in Beverly Hills, California, during a shopping outing with husband Offset.

  • <p>Heidi Klum posed at the About You Fashion Week in Berlin.</p>
    83/102

    Germany's Model

    Heidi Klum posed at the About You Fashion Week in Berlin.

  • <p>Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange were spotted walking together in New York.</p>
    84/102

    Famous Friend

    Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange were spotted walking together in New York.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bob Odenkirk and his wife Naomi were spotted taking their two dogs out for a walk in Los Angeles.</p>
    85/102

    Ruff Day

    Bob Odenkirk and his wife Naomi were spotted taking their two dogs out for a walk in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Naomi Watts and her pup make an adorable pair in New York City on Friday.</p>
    86/102

    Cute Carry-All

    Naomi Watts and her pup make an adorable pair in New York City on Friday.

  • <p>Alessandra Ambrósio continues her visit to Brazil on Friday with a trip to the beach in Florianópolis.</p>
    87/102

    Make a Splash

    Alessandra Ambrósio continues her visit to Brazil on Friday with a trip to the beach in Florianópolis.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Expectant Hilary Duff heads to the New York City set of <em>Younger</em> on Friday.</p>
    88/102

    Bump, There It Is

    Expectant Hilary Duff heads to the New York City set of Younger on Friday.

  • <p>Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey depart St. Bart's on Thursday after wrapping up their tropical vacation.</p>
    89/102

    So Long, Farewell

    Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey depart St. Bart's on Thursday after wrapping up their tropical vacation.

  • <p>Jodie Turner-Smith looks ready for warmer days on Thursday while out in New York City.</p>
    90/102

    Spring Ahead

    Jodie Turner-Smith looks ready for warmer days on Thursday while out in New York City.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Forest Whitaker gets into character on Thursday on the New York City set of <em>Godfather of Harlem.</em></p>
    91/102

    Character Study

    Forest Whitaker gets into character on Thursday on the New York City set of Godfather of Harlem.

  • <p>Maggie Gyllenhaal stays toasty under her warm layers (and with a hot drink) on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
    92/102

    Winter Warmup

    Maggie Gyllenhaal stays toasty under her warm layers (and with a hot drink) on Thursday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Camila Cabello takes a call during a solo walk in Miami on Thursday.</p>
    93/102

    Who You Gonna Call?

    Camila Cabello takes a call during a solo walk in Miami on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Scout Willis fills her cart during a Thursday trip to Home Depot in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
    94/102

    Going Green

    Scout Willis fills her cart during a Thursday trip to Home Depot in L.A. on Thursday.

  • <p>Selma Blair looks ready to ride while out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
    95/102

    To Boot

    Selma Blair looks ready to ride while out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Thursday.

  • <p>Rihanna shows off her supercool street style while en route to dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and friends (not pictured) in New York City on Wednesday night.</p>
    96/102

    In the Dark

    Rihanna shows off her supercool street style while en route to dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and friends (not pictured) in New York City on Wednesday night.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and her mom Vilailuck stop for some Biden/Harris merch on Wednesday while in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. </p>
    97/102

    Think Pink

    John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and her mom Vilailuck stop for some Biden/Harris merch on Wednesday while in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

  • <p>Hilary Duff is all dressed up, hiding her baby bump with a large clutch on the set of <em>Younger</em> in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
    98/102

    Hidden Figure

    Hilary Duff is all dressed up, hiding her baby bump with a large clutch on the set of Younger in New York City on Wednesday.

  • <p>Elsa Pataky flies solo on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. </p>
    99/102

    Shorts Story

    Elsa Pataky flies solo on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Justin Theroux and dog Kuma keep it moving on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    100/102

    Dog Days

    Justin Theroux and dog Kuma keep it moving on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams hold hands on a Tuesday walk through West Hollywood.</p>
    101/102

    Feeling Neutral

    Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams hold hands on a Tuesday walk through West Hollywood.

  • <p>Ryan Reynolds hits the Vancouver, Canada, set of his new film, <em>The Adam Project</em>, on Tuesday.</p>
    102/102

    Quiet on the Set

    Ryan Reynolds hits the Vancouver, Canada, set of his new film, The Adam Project, on Tuesday.

<p>Tessa Thompson smiles wide while taking a horseback riding lesson in Sydney, Australia's Centennial Park on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Antonio Banderas attends the 35th Goya Awards press conference on Tuesday at Cinema Academy in Madrid, Spain.</p>
<p>Rose Byrne holds a package of toilet paper as she and costar Paul Sparks (not pictured) film scenes for <em>Physical</em> at a Los Angeles strip mall on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Tiffany Haddish heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.</p>
<p>Dakota Johnson takes five on Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of <em>Am I Ok?</em></p>
<p>Jamie Chung makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in Pasadena, California.</p>
<p>Kaia Gerber steps out for morning coffee at Alfred Coffee with pup Milo on Tuesday in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Justin Theroux takes dog Kuma for a walk on Tuesday in Washington Square Park the day after N.Y.C. had almost two feet of snow.</p>
<p>Eiza González sports her workout gear as she fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Gigi Hadid is barely recognizable under a baseball cap, sunglasses and face mask as she bundles up to head to a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Saturday.</p>
<p>Kendall Jenner is seen leaving lunch with friends in black leggings and a sweatshirt on Monday in Beverly Hills. </p>
<p>Eiza González shows off her toned abs in a crop top as she stops by a gas station on Monday in L.A. </p>
<p>Cara Santana doubles up on iced matchas from Cha Cha Matcha on Monday in West Hollywood. </p>
<p>Sarah Paulson is seen in character as Linda Tripp on set of <i>American Crime Story: Impeachment </i>on Monday in L.A. </p>
<p>Julianne Hough heads to the grocery store after finishing a workout on Sunday in L.A.</p>
<p>Selma Blair cuddles her new Golden Retriever puppy while out in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez dresses in an all lilac sweatsuit to run errands in Miami on Monday.</p>
<p><em>Bachelor</em> star Nick Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy hike up Runyon Canyon on Saturday in L.A.</p>
<p>Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein deliver pizzas to the <em>How It Ends</em> cast and crew in the 2022 Acura MDX to celebrate the film's virtual Sundance Film Festival premiere on Saturday in Studio City, California.</p>
<p><em>Bridgerton</em> star Phoebe Dynevor steps out on a sunny day in Manchester with her mom and sister.</p>
<p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get all dolled up for a romantic date night at Sapgos Restaurant late Sunday night in L.A.</p>
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker has bags full of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker merch in hand as she leaves her store on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Lily James plays a round of table tennis with actor Shazad Latif while filming <em>What's Love Got to Do with It</em> in Southwark, London.</p>
<p>Blake Shelton dresses casually as he heads over to the studio in Burbank, California on Sunday.</p>
<p><em>Real Housewives of Orange County</em> star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrates one year being sober with husband Sean at the beach on Sunday.</p>
<p>Megan Fox was carried by her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly while making their way into NBC Studios in New York City for his <em>Saturday Night Live</em> performance.</p>
<p>Tracy Morgan and Method Man joined volunteers for Food Bank For New York City Team to provide meals to families in need in Staten Island, New York.</p>
<p>Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham were spotted filming a scene for an upcoming project in the U.K.</p>
<p>Parents-to-be Katharine McPhee and David Foster were seen walking to lunch at the Ivy in West Hollywood, California.</p>
<p>Hailey Baldwin bundled up in monochrome separates during an outing in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Jaden Smith was spotted in Milan, Italy, in a designer ensemble.</p>
<p>Tom Hiddleston was spotted wearing two face masks during a walk with his dog in London.</p>
<p>Gavin Rossdale was spotted playing tennis in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Kate Upton, in an Old Navy Powersoft Active set, walks her dog in Palm Beach, Florida.</p>
<p>Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes filmed an outdoor scene for <em>The Handmaid's Tale</em> in Toronto, Canada.</p>
<p>Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One stream in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
<p>Taron Egerton films scenes for his upcoming movie <em>Tetris</em> in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday.</p>
<p>Hailey Bieber and model pal Sara Sampaio go shopping together in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
<p>Kaia Gerber leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
<p>Kit Harington makes his way to a London grocery store on Thursday.</p>
<p>A glowing Hilary Duff hits the New York City set of <em>Younger</em> on Thursday.</p>
<p>Kurt Russell takes a spin in Brentwood, California, on Thursday.</p>
<p>Eiza González keeps it moving on the Los Angeles set of <em>Ambulance</em> on Thursday.</p>
<p>Another day, another outing for mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski, who makes her way around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael keep it light on Tuesday for a coffee walk in Calabasas, California. </p>
<p>Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace showcase British designer Kim Jones' looks during Fendi's spring/summer 2021 presentation at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Jason Segel takes a solo stroll on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Supermodels Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell reunite after the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday in Paris.</p>
<p>Taron Egerton is seen in character filming his new movie <em>Tetris</em> on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland.</p>
<p><em>Bachelor</em> Matt James dons his shades while out to lunch with a friend on Sunday in Florida.</p>
<p>John Cena flashes a peace sign on the set of <em>The Peacemaker</em> on Tuesday in Vancouver.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid steps out in a brown blazer and matching trousers to pick up food from a restaurant in Paris on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Angela Bassett gears up on set of <em>Rescue 9-1-1 </em>in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Tessa Thompson looks chic in jeans and a blazer as she stops at a pharmacy in Bondi Beach, Australia on Wednesday. </p>
<p>Rosalía wears an oversize coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert stop for smoothies at Joe & the Juice on Tuesday in West Hollywood. </p>
<p>Bella Hadid matches her outfit to her mask in Paris on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Hailey Bieber walks out of a meeting in a long trench coat and a matching mask on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Zoey Deutch goes for a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a bright Old Navy sport top and leggings. </p>
<p>Parents-to-be Henry Golding and Liv Lo go grocery shopping at Ralph's after enjoying a hike with friends in L.A. on Monday.</p>
<p>Sienna Miller is seen walking her dogs outside of Daylesford Organic farm shop on Tuesday in London.</p>
<p>Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunite on the set of <em>Law and Order: SVU</em> on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Michelle Williams steps out in a tan winter coat and white trousers as she chats on the phone while walking through N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
<p>Hilary Duff is seen filming a scene from <em>Younger</em> on Monday in midtown Manhattan. </p>
<p>Liev Schreiber and Matilda De Angelis film on the set of <em>Across the River and into the Trees</em> on Sunday in Venice Italy.</p>
<p>Demi Moore and daughter Scout Willis leave their hotel in Paris on Tuesday during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.</p>
<p>Gavin Rossdale heads to the park with his dog Chewy on Sunday in L.A.</p>
<p>Lucy Hale grabs her lunch to go at Dialog on Monday in West Hollywood.</p>
<p><em>Euphoria</em> star Hunter Schafer steps out in all black and a neon green mask on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Chris Pratt smiles wide on Monday during a game of golf in Sydney, Australia.</p>
<p>Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger fly under the radar during a walk through N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned arms following a weekend workout in Miami.</p>
<p>Kaia Gerber goes casual on Sunday while out in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk arm-in-arm through N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
<p><em>Million Dollar Listing</em>'s Fredrik Eklund talks on his phone during a stroll in Miami over the weekend.</p>
<p>Jennifer Garner was spotted picking up coffee with a friend and wearing a bright yellow rain jacket in Brentwood, California.</p>
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker helped shoppers at the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store in New York City.</p>
<p>Hugh Jackman was seen wearing a face mask and walking his dogs in New York City.</p>
<p>Pregnant Katharine McPhee was seen shopping with her mother in Beverly Hills, California.</p>
<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted enjoying a bike ride in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Keanu Reeves was spotted going for a ride on his motorcycle in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Cardi B wore an eye-catching outfit by Pierre-Louis Auvray in Beverly Hills, California, during a shopping outing with husband Offset.</p>
<p>Heidi Klum posed at the About You Fashion Week in Berlin.</p>
<p>Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange were spotted walking together in New York.</p>
<p>Bob Odenkirk and his wife Naomi were spotted taking their two dogs out for a walk in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Naomi Watts and her pup make an adorable pair in New York City on Friday.</p>
<p>Alessandra Ambrósio continues her visit to Brazil on Friday with a trip to the beach in Florianópolis.</p>
<p>Expectant Hilary Duff heads to the New York City set of <em>Younger</em> on Friday.</p>
<p>Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey depart St. Bart's on Thursday after wrapping up their tropical vacation.</p>
<p>Jodie Turner-Smith looks ready for warmer days on Thursday while out in New York City.</p>
<p>Forest Whitaker gets into character on Thursday on the New York City set of <em>Godfather of Harlem.</em></p>
<p>Maggie Gyllenhaal stays toasty under her warm layers (and with a hot drink) on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Camila Cabello takes a call during a solo walk in Miami on Thursday.</p>
<p>Scout Willis fills her cart during a Thursday trip to Home Depot in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
<p>Selma Blair looks ready to ride while out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
<p>Rihanna shows off her supercool street style while en route to dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and friends (not pictured) in New York City on Wednesday night.</p>
<p>John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and her mom Vilailuck stop for some Biden/Harris merch on Wednesday while in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. </p>
<p>Hilary Duff is all dressed up, hiding her baby bump with a large clutch on the set of <em>Younger</em> in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Elsa Pataky flies solo on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. </p>
<p>Justin Theroux and dog Kuma keep it moving on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams hold hands on a Tuesday walk through West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Ryan Reynolds hits the Vancouver, Canada, set of his new film, <em>The Adam Project</em>, on Tuesday.</p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Latest Stories

  • Pastrnak's hat-trick effort rallies Bruins over Flyers

    David Pastrnak had a hat trick and assisted on Patrice Bergeron’s goal 31 seconds into overtime as the Bruins completed a comeback win over the Flyers.

  • QB battle for ages takes center stage at Super Bowl LV

    Just two years ago, Tom Brady sought out Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship Game to console the youngster and provide encouragement.

  • Mahomes reportedly among 20-plus Chiefs in line to get haircut from COVID-infected barber

    The Chiefs really dodged one here.

  • NWHL suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns

    The NWHL has suspended the Isobel Cup Playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns.

  • Hockey Canada names executive team for 2022 Olympics in Beijing

    Doug Armstrong will lead the Hockey Canada executive team tasked with re-capturing Olympic gold.

  • Lightning dust Red Wings for 3rd straight win

    The Lightning stretched their home win streak against the Red Wings to 15, dating to December 2013.

  • Report: Biden administration officials pitch MLB on delaying season 1 month for vaccinations

    The MLBPA reportedly skipped the meeting.

  • Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are already on board for a third fight

    Conor McGregor said a third fight with Dustin Poirier would be "for all the marbles."

  • Tokyo Olympics organizers release first 'playbook' of COVID-19 guidelines

    Tokyo Olympics organizers have released the first of four playbooks to help participants enter and exit Japan safely.

  • Francisco Liriano returns to Blue Jays on minor league deal

    The veteran left-hander has agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, according to a person familiar with the deal.

  • Fred VanVleet: 'I wanted to win more than score 50 points'

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke to media after his franchise record 54 points against the Magic. He's explains why he knew it would be a good shooting night and what DeMar DeRozan said to him after the game.

  • Podcast: Making the leap to the NHL and the Stanley Cup favourite Avalanche

    It should be a long debut season on an NHL beat for Peter Baugh — even in a pandemic-shortened schedule.

  • Fournette, Bell go from lots of losing to Super Bowl

    Leonard Fournette predicted this day would come. He surely had no idea this is how he'd get here. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back doesn't remember writing the prophetic Twitter post seven years ago, but someone unearthed it last week and sent social media buzzing. “Can’t wait til I play in that Super Bowl,” Fournette wrote on Feb. 2, 2014 — punctuating it with a grin emoji. Fournette is smiling plenty now. “This tweet from my senior year in high school nothing but Gods plan....... Playoff Lenny,” Fournette wrote last Friday in a quote tweet. A lot has happened since that day — an outstanding three-year career at LSU, being the No. 4 overall pick by Jacksonville in the 2017 NFL draft, two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and eventually a falling out with the Jaguars, who cut him after training camp in August. “It’s crazy how you manifest on things and speak it into existence,” Fournette said. “I’m just blessed with the opportunity I have now to play in this big game with a lot of other great players on this team and the other team. "I feel good, man.” As well he should, especially considering where he's at: with the NFC champion Buccaneers, who'll square off Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. And consider where he could've been: with the 1-15 Jaguars and as far from the Super Bowl as you can get. Buccaneers teammate Steve McLendon knows the feeling, having been traded by the New York Jets in the middle of a 2-14 season. Same for Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell, who was released by the then 0-5 Jets. “It’s been an interesting season, to say the least for me — one of my more intriguing seasons,” Bell said. “When I first started the season, I was with New York and I was kind of fighting an uphill battle with everything that was going on over there. It didn’t work out for whatever reason. I ended up coming over here and the first day here, I loved it right away.” And what's not to like? It's not often a player goes from losers to winners — and maybe winning it all — in the same season. The hope in Jacksonville just a few years ago was that Fournette would lead the Jaguars to this moment. Instead, he fell out of favour during a stint that included an arrest for driving with a suspended license and speeding, and a suspension for fighting in a game. There were also health concerns and doubts as to whether he could be the consistent playmaker he was expected to be. The Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on Fournette’s contract, a sign he was no longer a part of their future. He became a part of their past when they waived him after unsuccessfully trying to trade him. “It was a terrible feeling,” Fournette said. “I took a week off and had to get my mind right and also try to to understand why this was going on.” He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, who didn't need Fournette to be the star. Instead, he has complemented Ronald Jones in the backfield. “Once he accepted that, he's been just a trooper, man," Buccaneers running backs coach Todd McNair said. "He's been a soldier.” Fournette rushed for just 367 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but has 211 yards and two TDs in three post-season games. “I just told him: ‘This team is special and you’re a huge part of it. Embrace your role. You never know when your role is going to change,’” coach Bruce Arians said. "I’m really, really proud of Leonard and the way he’s handled it.” Fournette acknowledged he's not used to sitting on the sideline for chunks at a time, and wants to feel as though he's participating in helping the Bucs win. And that's exactly what he's doing the last month. “Everything wound up working out in my favour in the end,” Fournette said. Bell is also a complementary piece for the Chiefs, backing up rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and splitting carries with Darrel Williams. He had a career-low 328 yards rushing and two TDs in 11 games, nine with Kansas City. “I really like him — I like him as a kid, I like him as a player,” coach Andy Reid said. “He brings that veteran experience. He's been the best in the business at what he's done. He's handled this role well.” After playing just two games for the Jets and being released when they couldn't deal him, Bell had a difficult choice. Miami wanted him, but so did Kansas City. “I made the decision to come here, to play with a lot of great players and coach Andy Reid,” he said. "It probably was tougher than my free-agency decision, for real." Once one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL with Pittsburgh, Bell sat out a season in a contract dispute before signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019. That stint didn't even last two full seasons, a disappointing end to what was supposed to be a massive comeback. But that could come Sunday. "It means everything in the world," Bell said. "Ever since I’ve been playing this game since the age of 4 1/2, this has been the reason why you play it. I’ve watched every Super Bowl since I was little kid, as long as I remember, always envisioning that I would be in the game. “So now that I'm eight years into the league now and I finally got here, you know, it was like a dream come true. And obviously I just want to finish the job.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Fox nets 26, Kings hold off short-handed Celtics 116-111

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 11 assists, Buddy Hield made two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the short-handed Boston Celtics 116-111 on Wednesday night. Hield finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21. Jayson Tatum had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 21. Boston played without three of its top ballhandlers due to injuries. Fox scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a spectacular driving layup that put the Kings up 102-100. Tatum’s three-point play pulled the Celtics within 112-111 with 1:06 remaining before Fox connected on a step-back 17-footer with 58.8 seconds left. Boston’s Javonte Green missed when he tried to dunk past a pair of defenders and Tatum’s 3-point try with 1 second left missed the mark. BOSTON’S GUARD DOWN The Celtics, still reeling from the loss of Marcus Smart to a left calf injury Saturday, played with an even thinner backcourt. Kemba Walker (left knee) was rested on the second half of a back-to-back after playing a season-high 31 minutes against Golden State on Tuesday. First-round pick Payton Pritchard sat out a sixth consecutive game because of a right MCL sprain. Jeff Teague started at point guard and had seven points and one assists. Tremont Waters (three points, five assists) also saw time at the point. KINGS ROOKIE HONORED Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in the draft, made a heads-up play to end the third quarter when he jumped and scored off an offensive rebound as time ran out. Haliburton raced in and jumped to grab the ball, which deflected off the glass following Hield’s desperation heave just inside midcourt. The play was reviewed and upheld. Earlier in the day Haliburton was named the Western Conference rookie of the month for games played in December and January. TIP-INS Celtics: Brown had seven points during a 19-4 run in the third. … Boston missed nine consecutive shots and went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes in the second quarter. … Tatum made a buzzer-beating 10-foot floater to end the first. Kings: Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms) was held out. UP NEXT Celtics: Visit the Clippers on Friday night. Kings: Host the Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. Sacramento has won twice against Denver this season, including 125-115 at Golden 1 Center on Dec. 29. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press

  • Paul George brushes off Lakers veteran's criticism after dropping 36 points: 'God bless you Jared Dudley'

    Paul George has looked like a different player this season.

  • Williamson's 28 points lead Pelicans past Suns, 123-101

    NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson punctuated a 28-point performance with a soaring, one-handed alley-oop jam during a decisive fourth-quarter surge, and the New Orleans Pelicans soundly defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-101 on Wednesday night. Brandon Ingram scored 23 and Lonzo Ball added 18 points for New Orleans, which led by as many as 28 in the fourth quarter en route to ending a two-game slide while also stopping the Suns' winning streak at three. Steven Adams, who returned from a sore left calf that had sidelined him a game-and-a-half, scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Devin Booker scored 25 for the Suns, who never led in the second half. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Chris Paul had 10 points. The Pelicans outscored the Suns by 37 when their lineup included Williamson, who also had seven rebounds and six assists. He made 12 of 14 shots from the field, including the only 3-pointer he attempted. He also had a couple alley-oop dunks, the last of which put the Pelicans up 108-82. After that, Suns coach Monty Williams subbed out his entire lineup with half the fourth quarter still remaining. The Pelicans took their first double-digit lead when Ball's 3 made it 72-61 halfway through the third. It was the 14th game this season in which New Orleans had taken a lead of 10 or more. The Pelicans had blown six of their previous 13 double-digit leads coming in, but not this time. Josh Hart's 3, Williamson's dunk of Nickeil Alexander-Walker's alley-oop lob and JJ Redick's 3 helped the Pelicans finish the third period with an 88-74 lead. New Orleans then opened the fourth with seven straight points on Williamson's driving leaner, Hart's corner 3 that Williamson set up with a pass from the paint and Hart's fast-break layup to make it 95-74 with 10:31 left. The Suns had no response down the stretch. TIP-INS Suns: Ayton's streak of games with at least 13 rebounds ended at eight. ... Paul was called for a technical foul for apparently saying something officials didn't like after a driving layup by Ball. ... Abdel Nader scored 11 points. ... The Suns missed 27 of 35 3-point attempts (22.9%). Pelicans: Redick received 18 minutes of playing time after seeing none the previous two games. He hit two 3s in the second half and finished with 10 points. ... Eric Bledsoe hit three 3s and scored 11 points. Hart had 10 points. ... Redick made both of his free throws to improve to 27 for 27 this season. ... New Orleans outrebounded Phoenix 44-39. ... The Pelicans hit 14 3s, with Ball making four. UP NEXT Suns: Host Detroit on Friday in the first of seven straight scheduled home games. Pelicans: Visit Indiana on Friday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press

  • Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration

    Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to abandon a popular tradition in which fans break into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk. Local groups have long argued that the team's chop tradition and even its name itself are derogatory to American Indians, yet the national attention focused for years on the Washington football team's use of the name Redskins and the cartoonish Chief Wahoo logo, long the emblem for the Cleveland Indians baseball team. But in the past year, those teams have decided to ditch their Native American-themed monikers, and the defending champion Chiefs are generating more attention due to a second consecutive appearance on the sport's biggest stage. A coalition of Native American groups has put up billboards in the Kansas City area to protest the tomahawk chop and Chiefs' name. A protest is planned outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, site of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the coalition has hired a plane to fly around the area. A few thousand people have signed onto two online petitions, one of them started by a fourth-grader. The Chiefs made some changes in the fall, barring headdresses and war paint and making a subtle alteration to the chop, with cheerleaders using a closed first instead of an open palm to signal the beating of a drum. But Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the Kansas City Indian Center, found the tweak to be laughable. “They think that that somehow helps, and they are still playing that ridiculous Hollywood Indian song, which is such a stereotypical Indian song from like old Cowboy movies or something. I don’t know how they feel that that made any difference at all," she said. “And its not like their fans are doing it any different either." Chiefs president Mark Donovan said barring face paint and headdresses from its stadium was a “big step.” “You are going to have opinions on all sides on what we should and shouldn’t do,” he added. “We’re going to continue to have those discussion. We’re going to continue to make changes going forward, and hopefully changes that do what we hope, which is respect and honour Native American heritage while celebrating the fan experience.” But the changes aren't nearly enough for the St. Petersburg-based Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equality, which plans to protest near the stadium Sunday ahead of the kickoff, singing and holding signs. Group co-founder Alicia Norris described the chop as “extremely disrespectful," saying it “conjures up images of Native Americans, indigenous people as savages." “Now the team wants to backtrack and say we are being culturally appropriate and we are being respectful of indigenous people by saying no headdresses," she said. “And that is a good start, but the fans are still operating as if it is an indigenous-type atmosphere because you are still called the Chiefs. And you can still do this movement that looks like a tomahawk chop, but we are going to call it a drum beat instead. It is kind of silly. Just change it." Fans of the Chiefs long ago adopted the chanting and arm movement symbolizing the brandishing of a tomahawk that began at Florida State University in the 1980s. “When we are down it is a rally cry,” said Kile Chaney, a 42-year-old stone mason from Harrisonville, Missouri. “Just to hear all the fans doing the tomahawk chop and hear it echo through the corridors, it is a beautiful noise that we make here.” Aaron Bien, a 61-year-old automotive repair and body shop owner from Hillsdale, Kansas, described it as no different than any cheer. “It is the soul. It is the lifeblood," said Bien, who had been a Chiefs season ticket holder for 15 years before the pandemic limited seating capacity in the stadium this season. He said the chop has “nothing to do with Native Americans," noting that the origin of the Chiefs nickname may have more to do with the mayor who helped lure the franchise from Dallas in 1963. Mayor H. Roe Bartle was a large man known as “The Chief” for his many years of leadership in the Boy Scouts. Team owner Lamar Hunt reportedly named the team the Chiefs in honour of Bartle. Vincent Schilling, associate editor of Indian Country Today, said that doesn't make it any better. He noted that, though Bartle was white, he started a Scouting society called the “Mic-O-Say Tribe,” which remains active and continues to use Native American attire and language. Young participants are “braves,” and the top leader is the “chief.” “He was called Chief because he played Indian and falsely taught Boy Scouts how to dress up as Native Americans," said Schilling, a member of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. “Everyone dressed up like Indians going to those games, perpetuating a horrible cultural stereotype for decades." He called the changes the team has made to the chop “insulting" and “a preposterous gesture with a lack of cultural responsibility." ___ AP Pro Football Writer Dave Skretta contributed. Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

  • When Tom Brady started winning Super Bowls, Patrick Mahomes was drawing rainbows

    When Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady meet in Super Bowl LV, it will be the largest age difference between QBs ever.

  • Jared Dudley says Daryl Morey put Lakers players in danger with Hong Kong tweet

    The Lakers veteran said the team feared it wouldn't make it home after the fateful tweet.

  • Nelson Cruz re-signs | FastCast

    Nelson Cruz re-signs with the Twins, plus Kolten Wong agrees to a deal with the Brewers on this edition of FastCast