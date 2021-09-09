Tesco unveils 5 new stylish homeware trends for Christmas 2021

  • <p><strong>Tesco has unveiled five festive homeware trends — Nordic Blues, Forest Greens, Powdered Stone, Playful Brights and F&F Tableware — to snap up in time for <strong><a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas</a> 2021. </strong></strong></p><p>From stylish silver baubles to classic tartan, there are tons of timeless products to buy now and love for Christmases to come. Available to purchase from Monday 1st November, it's never too early to start compiling your wish list. </p><p>'The evolution of our Christmas collections is something that's really important to us,' says Emma Parry, Head of Seasonal at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tesco.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Flifestyle%2Fshopping%2Fg37076170%2Ftesco-christmas-homeware%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tesco" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tesco</a>. 'We want our customers to be able to come in year after year and buy just a few new pieces that will effortlessly pair with existing decorations.'</p><p>Take a look at some of our favourite items... </p>
    Tesco unveils 5 new stylish homeware trends for Christmas 2021

    Tesco has unveiled five festive homeware trends — Nordic Blues, Forest Greens, Powdered Stone, Playful Brights and F&F Tableware — to snap up in time for Christmas 2021.

    From stylish silver baubles to classic tartan, there are tons of timeless products to buy now and love for Christmases to come. Available to purchase from Monday 1st November, it's never too early to start compiling your wish list.

    'The evolution of our Christmas collections is something that's really important to us,' says Emma Parry, Head of Seasonal at Tesco. 'We want our customers to be able to come in year after year and buy just a few new pieces that will effortlessly pair with existing decorations.'

    Take a look at some of our favourite items...

  • <p>As part of their Nordic Blues trend, this range has hues of blue and silver to give your <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/a34844572/easy-decorate-christmas-tree-free/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas tree" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas tree</a> a fresh feel. From olive-shaped light blue baubles (£3) to their famous mouse figurine (£3.50), there's something for every home. </p><p>'Taking inspiration from the icy glaciers of Scandinavia, the Nordic Blues trend features a cool colour palette together with sparkling finishes, to bring a touch of elegance into the home,' say Tesco. </p>
    1) Light hues

    As part of their Nordic Blues trend, this range has hues of blue and silver to give your Christmas tree a fresh feel. From olive-shaped light blue baubles (£3) to their famous mouse figurine (£3.50), there's something for every home.

    'Taking inspiration from the icy glaciers of Scandinavia, the Nordic Blues trend features a cool colour palette together with sparkling finishes, to bring a touch of elegance into the home,' say Tesco.

  • <p>Planning on hosting a festive feast? Bring a touch of winter wonderland magic to the dining table with Tesco's Nordic Blues collection.<br></p><p>'Contemporary and cool, yet classic and comforting, the Nordic Blues dine collection will transform any dining table into a winter wonderland with its calming crisp blue and silver colour palette,' add Tesco. </p><p><strong>READ MORE</strong>: <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/a35055193/christmas-table-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to decorate and style your Christmas table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to decorate and style your Christmas table</a></p>
    2) Contemporary dinnerware

    Planning on hosting a festive feast? Bring a touch of winter wonderland magic to the dining table with Tesco's Nordic Blues collection.

    'Contemporary and cool, yet classic and comforting, the Nordic Blues dine collection will transform any dining table into a winter wonderland with its calming crisp blue and silver colour palette,' add Tesco.

    READ MORE: How to decorate and style your Christmas table

  • <p>Keep it classic this year with traditional tones of red, green and gold. As part of Tesco's Forest Greens trend, you'll find hessian bunting (£5), a tartan sherpa throw (£20), <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/g313/christmas-cushions-for-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas cushions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas cushions</a> (£10), plus an on-trend <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/display/a31904667/drinks-trolley-bar-cart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drinks trolley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">drinks trolley</a> (£40). </p><p>'The Tesco Drinks Trolley is both incredibly stylish and practical,' the supermarket says. 'With a sleek golden metal frame, glass shelving, and wheels for smooth mobility around the party, this is a must-have for festive entertaining this season.'<br></p>
    3) Classic Christmas

    Keep it classic this year with traditional tones of red, green and gold. As part of Tesco's Forest Greens trend, you'll find hessian bunting (£5), a tartan sherpa throw (£20), Christmas cushions (£10), plus an on-trend drinks trolley (£40).

    'The Tesco Drinks Trolley is both incredibly stylish and practical,' the supermarket says. 'With a sleek golden metal frame, glass shelving, and wheels for smooth mobility around the party, this is a must-have for festive entertaining this season.'

  • <p>Taking inspiration from nostalgic Christmas designs, the Forest Greens range is packed with reds, greens, golds, as well as festive favourites like the robin and Christmas pudding prints.</p><p>Tesco add: 'Invite country cosiness into the dining room with tableware featuring charming motifs.'</p>
    4) Festive favourites

    Taking inspiration from nostalgic Christmas designs, the Forest Greens range is packed with reds, greens, golds, as well as festive favourites like the robin and Christmas pudding prints.

    Tesco add: 'Invite country cosiness into the dining room with tableware featuring charming motifs.'

  • <p>Create a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/a35055193/christmas-table-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas tablescape" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas tablescape</a> to remember with Tesco's Fox & Ivy homeware range. Some of the standout pieces to have on your radar include luxury red crackers (£12), gorgeous <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/g29585316/christmas-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garlands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">garlands</a> (£10), and a 12-piece dinnerware set (£35) that has all you need for the ultimate festive feast. Why not bring some holiday cheer to your table this season...</p>
    5) Festive tableware

    Create a Christmas tablescape to remember with Tesco's Fox & Ivy homeware range. Some of the standout pieces to have on your radar include luxury red crackers (£12), gorgeous garlands (£10), and a 12-piece dinnerware set (£35) that has all you need for the ultimate festive feast. Why not bring some holiday cheer to your table this season...

  • <p>From elegant Christmas tree baubles (£5) to tasteful wreaths (£10), Tesco's Powdered Stone trend is perfect for adding some tranquility to your home. Featuring a fresh colour palette of white, gold and light pink, it brings an element of <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/g93/scandinavian-style-interior-inspiration/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hygge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hygge</a> to the home.</p>
    6) Touch of hygge

    From elegant Christmas tree baubles (£5) to tasteful wreaths (£10), Tesco's Powdered Stone trend is perfect for adding some tranquility to your home. Featuring a fresh colour palette of white, gold and light pink, it brings an element of hygge to the home.

  • <p>'Introduce festive fun when wrapping the kid's presents with Playful Brights gift wrap collection,' say Tesco. 'Spread Christmas joy with colourful wrapping and personalised <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/a22708684/christmas-eve-box-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas Eve boxes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas Eve boxes</a>.'</p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>
    7) Playful brights

    'Introduce festive fun when wrapping the kid's presents with Playful Brights gift wrap collection,' say Tesco. 'Spread Christmas joy with colourful wrapping and personalised Christmas Eve boxes.'

    Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

