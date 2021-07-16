These Are The Tennis Skirts All The TikTokers Are Wearing Right Now

  • <p>If you're an '80s or '90s kid, you'll know better than anyone that tennis skirts have come and gone from fashion trends quickly. From the iconic preppy tennis skirt looks in <em>Clueless</em> to the ones you might have worn with a polo and pearls in high school, to the 'fits now being featured all over your TikTok and Instagram feed, tennis skirts have <em>never</em> really been just for the court.</p><p>Whether you're looking for a cute way to stay comfortable while on-trend or are actually planning to work on your serve, there's a tennis skirt to mach every style, and there's nothing like a classic white one to really look the part.</p><p>If you're aiming for the most iconic look, you'll want <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hoerev-Pleated-Skater-Tennis-School/dp/B07318VPCD/ref=sr_1_27?dchild=1&keywords=tennis+skirt&qid=1625600141&sr=8-27&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this TikTok-famous pleated skirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this TikTok-famous pleated skirt</a> that's begging to be paired with a trendy sweater vest and some gold layered necklaces. Or, maybe you want something with a bit of an edge to wear on a night out—you'll have to check out this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Milumia-Leather-Pleated-Waisted-Skater/dp/B08R9YFYP9/ref=cs_sr_dp_2?dchild=1&keywords=leather+tennis+skirt&qid=1625600322&sr=8-3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leather tennis skirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">leather tennis skirt</a>. Can't resist anything with sparkles? Venus Williams herself designed this <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Feleven-by-venus-williams-border-flutter-tennis-skirt%2F5881581%3Forigin%3Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAll%2BResults%26color%3D100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glittery tennis skirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glittery tennis skirt</a>. And of course, there's nothing like Alo Yoga's cool, casual moisture-wicking <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw6240r-match-point-tennis-skirt-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tennis skirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tennis skirt</a> if you're really planning on getting a workout in. (FYI, it's great for hot beach days, too!)</p><p>The best part about this trend is that almost all of the skirts below have pockets. So, go ahead and grab a few to wear on <em>and</em> off the court. </p>
  • <p><strong>Werena</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J2C8QRK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one truly has it all. It's high-waisted (making it easy to pair with your favorite crop top), has shorts underneath, and features pockets(!). The elastic waistband makes it comfortable to work out in, too.</p>
  • <p><strong>Hoerev</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07318VPCD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll look good in any one of these, but this is the influencer-loved one you've been seeing all over your TikTok feed. It features a zipper closure and more fitted midline that may not make this the easiest one to work out in, but it's just as comfortable with the supportive high waist and shorts lining.</p>
  • <p><strong>BP</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbp-knit-tennis-skirt-plus-size%2F5817950&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The classic thick waistband and pleats make this a good essential piece you can dress up or down. Available in sizes 1x to 4x, it also features a mid-thigh length that offers a bit more coverage.</p>
  • <p><strong>Toumett</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L4T99TT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the times you want to show off your gorgeous legs, this mini skirt will do that while still providing coverage with some extra short shorts underneath. And, don't worry—they still made room for pockets underneath those cute pleats.</p>
  • <p><strong>RBX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XK9M56Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With longer bike shorts underneath, this one's great if you're actually trying to get a workout in. </p><p>The chafe-proof fabric is great for your most vigorous sweat sessions, and even though this isn't pleated, it features a comfortable, four-way stretch fabric that'll move with you seamlessly. </p>
  • <p><strong>BALEAF</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BNBK3RP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This skirt may be tiny, but it has more features than you can see just by looking at it. The lightweight fabric is designed to be sweat-wicking, and the adjustable waistband even has a tiny mesh pocket to weave the wire of your headphones through, making sure they don't get in the way while you work out. </p><p>All for under $30? Total bargain.</p>
  • <p><strong>BLEVONH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089NPJSFQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with a spandex lining that features a pocket just big enough for your phone, these are a fan-favorite amongst runners. The fast-dry fabric makes it a must for those long, sweaty workouts.</p>
  • <p><strong>Pinspark</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092VL3RD1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The stripes on this tennis skirt give it fun, preppy vibes if you feel like mixing up the traditional plain white tennis skirt trend. It's also made with a wrinkle-resistant fabric that any low-maintenance fashion lover will appreciate. </p><p>Plus, the stretchy high waist makes this great for workouts, too. This'll be the one you reach for over and over again in your closet.</p>
  • <p><strong>scktoo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KWC6L6K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This A-Line skirt flares out, so it's great if you're really trying to accentuate your gorgeous curves. The high waist on it makes it versatile enough to wear with your favorite crop top or even just a sports bra and denim jacket.</p>
  • <p><strong>Outdoor Voices</strong></p><p>Outdoor Voices</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outdoorvoices.com%2Fproducts%2Fw-Court-4-5in-Skort%3Fvariant%3D39293720002638&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's likely that if you're an athleisure or fashion lover, you've already fallen in love with Outdoor Voices' viral <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outdoorvoices.com%2Fproducts%2Fw-The-Exercise-Dress%3Fvariant%3D39319051927630&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:exercise dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">exercise dress</a>. And, if that's the case, you'll love this equally trendy skirt featuring a sexy side slit and compression fabric for the utmost support. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>BALEAF</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RMTCVM5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Between the knee-length coverage and the fact that this is made with a UV-protected fabric, it's no wonder that this is one of Amazon's bestsellers. It's a great option for those extra hot, sunny summer days. </p>
  • <p><strong>Oalka</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CN9LC45?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With athleisure being trendier than ever, fashion no longer equates to pain (thank goodness!), and this skirt is the ultimate example. The stretchy fabric is breathable and lightweight, and the high-waisted silhouette flares out so you can move with ease, whether you're running back and forth from the poolside bar or on the tennis court.</p>
  • <p><strong>Milumia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R9YFYP9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36945633%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Leather makes everything sexier. This faux leather tennis skirt gives off major sexy-preppy vibes. Top with a black crop top and some wedges for a unique night out look.</p>
  • <p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fskirts-and-dresses-skirts%2FPace-Rival-Skirt-Tall%2F_%2Fprod3770005&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're tall, <em>every</em> skirt becomes a mini skirt. This one by Lululemon is designed specifically for those with longer legs.</p>
  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$62.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw6240r-match-point-tennis-skirt-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When trying to revamp your closet with a capsule of minimalist investment pieces, you want high-quality essentials like this one from Alo Yoga. </p><p>The lightweight skirt features a breathable jersey short underneath for maximum comfort during workouts, but the always-in-style A-line silhouette makes it a stylish piece you'll keep in your wardrobe for years.</p>
  • <p><strong>NIKE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-club-tennis-skirt%2F5743387&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>OK, you just want a good quality, basic tennis skirt that comes with pockets, shorts underneath, and some lightweight, breathable fabric. Done. </p><p>Nike made this no-frills tennis skirt with their signature lightweight fabric and a thick, comfy waistband. It's pricey, but you'll likely have it forever.</p>
  • <p><strong>Athleta</strong></p><p>athleta.gap.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D657545002%26cid%3D84208%26pcid%3D46730%26vid%3D1%26grid%3Dpds_6_32_1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Actually trying to just play tennis? This skort has a convenient back zipper to hold your phone while you play, two side pockets, has chafe-proof shorts underneath, and is made with an extra comfy fabric designed to move with you. It even has hem grippers to make sure that the movement of the skirt won't get in your way.</p>
  • <p><strong>ELEVEN BY VENUS WILLIAMS</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Feleven-by-venus-williams-border-flutter-tennis-skirt%2F5881581&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Designed by Queen V, Venus Williams, this'll be the tennis skirt you wear when you want to distract your opponent (or take cute pics for the 'gram). The metallic star fabric isn't just pretty—it's moisture-wicking and even features UPF 50 fabric for sun protection. </p>
  • <p><strong>superdown</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FSPDW-WQ222%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>So it's not recommended to go out and do a workout in this (but more power to you, if you try!), but this one's going to score you <em>major</em> compliments when you wear it out to brunch. The fun drawstring side is a playful twist on the trend—a must for anyone with a more unique wardrobe.</p>
  • <p><strong>NIKE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-sportswear-tech-pack-skirt%2F5680173&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Ffitness%2Fg36945633%2Fbest-white-tennis-skirts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>So it's not technically like any of the other tennis skirts on this list, but this skirt is made with Nike's moisture-wicking, water-repellent fabric if you want a skirt that's more modest. </p><p>The drawstring sides make the length adjustable, so it's versatile, too.</p>
No court reservations required.

