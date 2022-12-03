All of the Teens on Our List Are Getting This Portable Charger for Christmas
1) Lightning Reaction Shocktato Party GameAmazon
2) Tile MateAmazon
3) Funko Mystery Mini: The OfficeAmazon
4) Wireless ChargerAmazon
5) Stranger Things StickersAmazon
6) Mini Bluetooth SpeakerAmazon
7) Airpod CaseAmazon
8) Airpods Leather CaseAmazon
9) Detangling Hair BrushAmazon
10) Hover GlobeAmazon
11) Selfie Ring LightAmazon
12) Graffiti PopSocketAmazon
13) LED Bike Frame LightAmazon
14) Gold Plated Zodiac NecklaceAmazon
15) Reindeer Popper ToyAmazon
16) Water Bottle Cup Holder ExpanderAmazon
17) Oreo Holiday Milk Shake KitTarget
18) "Just One More Chapter" BookmarkAmazon
19) Sheet Mask SetAmazon
20) Reese's Peanut Butter CupsAmazon
21) XBox Controller ThumbsticksAmazon
22) Silk Sleep MaskAmazon
23) Funny KeychainAmazon
24) Mesh Laundry Bag TAmazon
25) Ring SetAmazon
26) Slim Walletamazon.com
27) Untippable Nail Polish HolderAmazon
28) Small Portable ChargerAmazon
29) Satin ScrunchiesAmazon
30) Fast Food Gift CardAmazon
31) Low Key Bougie SocksEtsy
32) DUDE Face and Body WipesAmazon
33) String BraceletsAmazon
34) Coal Sour Patch KidsAmazon
35) HotHands Hand WarmersAmazon
36) Luggage Tag InitialAmazon
37) Coffee Cup KeychainAmazon
38) Polarized SunglassesAmazon
39) Infinity ScarfAmazon
40) Premier Colored PencilsAmazon
41) Belt BagAmazon
42) Razor SetAmazon
43) Dopp KitAmazon
44) Lip BalmAmazon
45) Spotify Gift CardAmazon
46) Case-Mate Phone Strap with Beaded Marble WristletAmazon
47) Salt SprayUppercut Deluxe
48) BlenderBottle Classic ShakerAmazon
49) Photo Clips String LightAmazon
50) Beast Wash for EveryoneAmazon
51) LED GlovesAmazon
52) Manicure SetAmazon
53) Amazon.com Gift CardAmazon