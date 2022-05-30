TBH, These Are the Best Wedding Registries You Should Be Considering

  • <p class="body-dropcap">If you found this post, I’m gonna guess you’re a bride- or groom-to-be who needs some serious <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g25780330/wedding-registry-list-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding registry" class="link ">wedding registry</a> advice. Well, good news: You’ve come to the right place (and the right people, if I do say so myself). As a shopping editor, I know it’s not just about <em>what</em> you buy, but <em>where</em> you buy it from that makes all the difference for you and your guests—which is why I've rounded up the best places to register for a wedding in 2022. </p><p class="body-text">From convenient retailers like <a href="https://www.amazon.com/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40070353%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a> and one-stop-shops for all things weddings like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zola.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zola" class="link ">Zola</a> to department stores with traditional gifts like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloomingdale's" class="link ">Bloomingdale's</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Williams Sonoma" class="link ">Williams Sonoma</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Neiman Marcus" class="link ">Neiman Marcus</a>, the list below has something for every couple and budget. So whether you're looking to set up a honeymoon fund, furnish your dream home, or add <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g26751325/unique-wedding-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unique wedding gifts" class="link ">unique wedding gifts</a> to your list, registry services at the retailers below will make it happen (without making you want to pull your hair out). </p>
  • <p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$299.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fchiaro-clear-bar-stools-black%2Ff22924&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've got a very specific taste (or can't stand being gifted random AF items you'll probably never use) make sure to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fgift-registry%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:register" class="link ">register</a> at a retailer that has a super curated collection and a distinct aesthetic. And for modern and chic home furnishings, there's no better option than CB2. </p>
  • <p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$205.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Flcl-estelle-colored-glass-rocks-glass-d9578&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's a reason West Elm is a favorite amongst interior design enthusiasts. The clean, midcentury-meets-modern aesthetic of its kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom items is unmatched. Enjoy this, plus curated edits to help you get inspired, and one-on-one sessions with West Elm experts when you <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fregistry%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:register" class="link ">register</a> here. <br></p>
  • <p>surlatable.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fwhite-marble-mortar-pestle-334%2FPRO-535567.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you and your future spouse are big home chefs (or you're trying to be) build a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Faccount-login%3Foriginal%3D%252Fgiftregistry%26scope%3Dgiftregistry&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:registry" class="link ">registry</a> at this trendy retailer that offers upscale cooking and dining supplies. </p>
  • <p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>zola.com</p><p><strong>$379.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zola.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fkitchenaid_5qtartisan_aquasky&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This popular site is a one-stop-shop for all things weddings. Seriously. It allows you to create a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwelcome.zola.com%2Fbrand-search-desktop-0422%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:registry" class="link ">registry</a> with <em>anything</em> from <em>any</em> <em>store, </em>including gift cards for airfare, home improvements, food, and wine. You can also set up a custom cash fund to help pay for your honeymoon (because <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g34565548/best-experiences-to-gift/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifting an experience" class="link ">gifting an experience</a> is ~elite~, am I right?). </p>
  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1056370809%2Fpersonalized-marble-gold-cheese-board&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you and your spouse want to fill your new spot with handmade, one-of-a-kind items, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fregistry%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:registering at Etsy" class="link ">registering at Etsy</a> is the best way to start. Since many items are customizable, Etsy allows you to add a note for the seller, so your wedding guests can simply "add to cart" when they find something they love. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>wedgwood</strong></p><p>wedgwood.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wedgwood.com%2Fen-us%2Fdinnerware%2Fserveware%2Fall-serveware%2Farris-two-tier-cake-stand-1055616&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>MyRegistry is another service that allows couples to have everything in one place (you can even import registries from other stores to add them to the universal one!). This site also has a mobile app, so if you see something you love, just scan the barcode with your smartphone and it'll automatically be added to your wish list. And our favorite part? <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.myregistry.com%2Fsignup%2Fonboard_v2%2FSignupStart.aspx%3Fparam%3Dsignup%26regType%3D0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MyRegistry" class="link ">MyRegistry</a> gives couples the option to tastefully register for cash with a cash gift fund or add a charity to your list, so guests can support a cause you care about. </p>
  • <p><strong>Boheme Fragrances</strong></p><p>https://www.neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fboheme-fragrances-8-5-oz-goa-scented-candle-prod248900282&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In my opinion, there’s nothing wrong with wanting nice things—it’s your freaking wedding, after all! If you agree, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fregistry.neimanmarcus.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:register" class="link ">register</a> at the luxury department store so you can add items like these candles, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Farte-italica-guilietta-flower-napkin-cream-french-blue-prod251210281&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arte Italica Guilietta Flower Napkins" class="link ">Arte Italica Guilietta Flower Napkins</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fjonathan-adler-brighton-fringe-pillow-20-x-20-prod249380623&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Adler Brighton Fringe Pillows" class="link ">Jonathan Adler Brighton Fringe Pillows</a> to your gift list. You’ll also get a free gift package, $100 off any $400 Neiman Marcus online purchase, expert assistance with proposal, honeymoon, destination wedding reservations, and more. J’adore!<br> </p>
  • <p><strong>crate and barrel</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$229.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fnatural-full-queen-hemp-duvet-cover%2Fs561015&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If Crate & Barrel's ~stunning~ <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fgift-registry-look-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift registry lookbook" class="link ">gift registry lookbook</a> doesn't convince you to sign up, the retailer's list of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Freal-registries%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:real registries" class="link ">real registries</a> from couples just like you probably will! The site also offers a printable (and very organized) checklist of must-have products, plus expert recommendations of how many you'll need of each. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>BEAUTYPEAK</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$146.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F414919150%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know and love <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fcp%2Fwedding-registry%2F1229486&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a> for being the one place you can count on to have <em>what</em> you need <em>when</em> you need it. From home decor and furniture to organizers and tech necessities, what doesn't that place carry?! Plus, they've got over 4,500 locations across the country for wedding guests who prefer to test drive a product IRL instead of just purchasing it online. </p>
  • <p><strong>Nespresso</strong></p><p>withjoy.com</p><p><strong>$249.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwithjoy.com%2Fshop%2Fitem%2Ff023d2c5-2136-50ce-9d7c-5a4abfda626a&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This all-in-one service offers design templates for your wedding website, save the dates, and invitations, <em>in addition to</em> a section that allows you to build a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwithjoy.com%2Fregistry%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:registry" class="link ">registry</a> with any gifts from any store. Despite having SO many features, Joy is super straightforward and easy to navigate. </p>
  • <p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$136.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fmason-dinnerware-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't! Sleep! On! Pottery Barn! With timeless, high-quality designs, sustainable products, and curated <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fregistry%2Fcreate-registry-sign-in.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:registry" class="link ">registry</a> edits for every type of bride, this retailer makes the process seamless and stress-free. What's more, Pottery Barn just launched a home collection with famed wedding dress designer <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fshop%2Fnew%2Fmonique-lhuillier-pottery-barn%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monique Lhuillier" class="link ">Monique Lhuillier</a>, and (spoiler alert) you'll want to add every single piece to your registry. </p>
  • <p><strong>Zadro</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fzadro-ultra-large-luxury-towel-warmer%3FID%3D3490285&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bloomingdale's wedding registry section has everything you'd expect from a luxury department store, including a wide selection of exclusive styles, registry consultants to help every step of the way, a printable checklist, and a thank you card manager. Before tying the knot, couples can enjoy in-store perks like relaxing spa days, lingerie fittings, and men’s styling events. Oh, AND you'll get 20% off dresses, suiting, intimates, and more when you <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fb%2Fregistry%2Fwedding%2Fbenefits-perks%2F%3Fcm_sp%3Dbweddhp-row3-find_out_more-text&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:register" class="link ">register</a> at Bloomingdale's. I meannnn, I'm not getting married just yet but, sign me up...?</p>
  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fle-creuset-cast-iron-stew-pot&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you really want a personalized, in-store wedding registry experience, you'll definitely want to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fregistry%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:register at Williams Sonoma." class="link ">register at Williams Sonoma.</a> The kitchen and home furnishings retailer invites couples into the store for a VIP experience that includes a private tour, expert consultations, registry help, and complimentary demos. Sounds pretty nice, huh? </p>
  • <p><strong>Luigi Bormioli</strong></p><p>bedbathandbeyond.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fluigi-bormioli-crescendo-son-hyx-martini-glasses-set-of-4%2F1016461598&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another popular option for <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fpage%2FRegistry&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding registries" class="link ">wedding registries</a>, Bed Bath & Beyond 0ffers tons of perks, including group gifting, free shipping, bonus wedding gifts, 20% off after your nuptials, annnnd—wait for it—365-day returns and exchanges! </p>
  • <p><strong>Justina Blakeney</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JWQ1L87?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40070353%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Did you really think we'd leave <a href="https://www.amazon.com/wedding/home?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40070353%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a> off this list? I meannnn, c'mon, it's got everything you could possibly need during the honeymoon phase and everything that comes after. And of course, your not-so-organized guests will <em>love</em> that there's free two-day shipping on select items. <br></p>
  • <p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F7914-measuring-spoons&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Described as a "gathering place for everyone who believes the kitchen is at the heart of the home," Food52 is the ultimate destination for kitchen accessories like these cute measuring spoons. It's also got small appliances, cozy blankets and bedding, and even a few outdoor items for your new patio. Navigating the site is easy and, when you <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fregistry&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:register" class="link ">register</a>, all wedding gift information will live on one easy-to-navigate page. Oh, and Food52 offers a 10% discount off most purchases for six months after your wedding day! <br></p>
  • <p><strong>Delsey</strong></p><p>macys.com</p><p><strong>$280.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fchatelet-air-2.0-21-large-carry-on-spinner%3FID%3D13442850&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don’t even know where to start, Macy’s is here to help. The department store features inspiration pages and online guides so you can create your ~perfect~ <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fs%2Fregistry-top-reasons%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding registry" class="link ">wedding registry</a>, as well as one-on-one appointments with celebrations consultants to curate a list you’ll love. Couples who register at Macy’s will earn free rewards, plenty of newlywed discounts, and 25% off select products across all departments.</p>
  • <p><strong>Andover Mills™</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$73.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fstorage-organization%2Fpdp%2Fandover-mills-petrone-combo-laundry-center-w005063508.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a huuuuge selection of furniture, bedding, decor, organizers, kitchen accessories, and more (if you can believe it) to choose from, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fregistry&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40070353%2Fbest-wedding-registries-list%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:registering" class="link ">registering</a> at Wayfair is ideal for couples who have a wide range of wants and needs. Additional benefits of registering here? Checklist and gift tracker tools, free returns for 90 days, a 20% completion discount for any unpurchased gifts, and a group gifting feature for big-ticket items. </p>
Creating your wedding registry should be fun—you're making a gift wish list, after all! The best places to register in 2022, below, will make sure it's actually a stress-free experience with plenty of perks for you and your guests.

