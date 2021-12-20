TBH, These Are the Best Hammocks Money Can Buy

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Here at <em>Cosmo</em>, we love anything that could get you closer to your own personal Nirvana—whether that's a cozy <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g25634459/softest-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheet set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sheet set</a> or some soothing <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g28848263/aromatherapy-candles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:aromatherapy candles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">aromatherapy candles</a>. And, honestly, no one really talks about this, but let's add a hammock to that list, too, because no oasis is a <em>true</em> oasis without one.</p><p>I'm just saying! If you're looking to totally trick out your backyard or campsite (or maybe even bedroom) to have the ultimate ~relaxation vibez~, then consider one of the eight best hammocks the internet has to offer, below. Looking for durable and protective hammocks for camping? Done. Or some lightweight and portable ones for a day in the park? Also done. What about some aesthetically pleasing macrame options for a super dreamy living room or bedroom? D-o-n-e. Seriously, we've got it all waiting for ya, below.</p>
  • <p><strong>Yellow Leaf Hammocks</strong></p><p>yellowleafhammocks.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yellowleafhammocks.com%2Fproducts%2Fdouble-hammock-khaki-big-sur-california&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38516434%2Fbest-hammocks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The internet will agree, Yellow Leaf hammocks are <em>where it's at.</em> And by that, I mean, this one is soft on your skin, doesn't flip, and can be left outside in any weather condition (without rotting or growing mold).</p>
  • <p><strong>Bear Butt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01D3PJM7A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38516434%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ahem, a top-rated hammock with over 6,000 reviews, a five-star rating, and an under-$30 price tag? Sold.</p>
  • <p><strong>Easthills Outdoors</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZJ5F47N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38516434%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Camping is fun and all until you get rained on or have to deal with pesty bugs. But thankfully, this hammock comes with a mesh net and rain guard to protect you from those two evils. Score!</p>
  • <p><strong>IndiartsCollectiveCA</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F963605175%2Fhammock-chairsling-ecofriendly-100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38516434%2Fbest-hammocks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Handmade by the Triquis indigenous artisans from San Juan Copada, Mexico, this woven hammock is just too pretty. Also, yes, it's suitable for either indoor or outdoor installation!</p>
  • <p><strong>Arlmont & Co.</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Farlmont-co-knutsford-cotton-double-camping-hammock-with-stand-w004432144.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38516434%2Fbest-hammocks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't have two trees you can hang a hammock from? Don't fret! This one with a stand is here to save the day.</p>
  • <p><strong>LimboImports</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$179.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F801341553%2Fhammock-chair-hanging-chair-swing-chair&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38516434%2Fbest-hammocks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Eh, not feeling the traditional hammock design? Go for this swinging chair one. And just how gorgeous is that macrame detailing? </p>
  • <p><strong>Wise Owl Outfitters</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01975K5CG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38516434%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Compactable and lightweight, this top-rated pick from Amazon is perfect for both a chill day in the park or a backpacking adventure.</p>
  • <p><strong>Lazy Daze Hammocks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01D1BR2DM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38516434%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's totally chill if you're not into the whole cushion-less hammock design (I don't blame you). Good thing this double quilted one (complete with a detachable pillow) exists!</p>
Optimal level of relaxation: achieved. See here for all the top-rated hammocks the internet has to offer.

